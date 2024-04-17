The Ashley Furniture sale is underway — revamp your small space this spring with up to 50% off

The Ashley Furniture sale is underway until April 29, and with up to 50% off across the board, why not indulge in a spring refresh?

Whether you're looking to modernize your living room or add an extra cozy factor to your bedroom, Ashley's spring clearance has plenty of enticing deals to choose from: sofas, tables, decor, and beyond.

If you're trying to turn those small space decorating ideas on your mood board into a reality, this could be a good time to make that happen.

Shop the Ashley Furniture sale this spring

Ashley Furniture sale quicklist

Shopping by room? Ashley Furniture breaks down its sale offerings by category, and there are plenty of items to scoop up during the celebration.

Enjoy savings of up to 50% off, and you get an extra 10% off by plugging in the code "SPRING10" at checkout. Note that all sales are final on clearance items.

Ashley Furniture sale sofa, sectional, and recliner deals

Our experts will tell you how to style a sofa in a small living room — or a loveseat, a recliner, a chair, a sectional, and more — but you have to pick these foundational pieces first! Here are our favorite seating deals for tight spaces in the Ashley Furniture Sale.

USB charge ports Paulestein Power Reclining Sofa Shop at Ashley Furniture Price: Was $1,182.98 , now $659.99

Dimensions (in.): 81 x 40 x 41 Kick back, quite literally, in this reclining two-seater with soft polyester upholstery that sports a fun denim look. Online only Prescott Outdoor Loveseat Shop at Ashley Furniture Price: Was $597.99 , now $365.99

Dimensions (in.): 56.50 x 30 x 32.50 Ideal for small balconies and patios, this outdoor loveseat — available in mineral blue or taupe — comes in a modern, all-weather resin wicker material that's sure to be a statement-maker. Indoor/outdoor Lorelei Outdoor Hanging Egg Chair Shop at Ashley Furniture Price: Was $473.99 , now $421.99

Dimensions (in.): 57.13 x 76.75 x 57.13 An all-weather rattan wicker chair is ideal for outdoor spaces, but Lorelei adds a boho touch with its unique shape and cozy tufted cushions, truly catapulting the accent piece into must-have territory.

Ashley Furniture sale table deals

Have you heard about the small kitchen trends interior designers are raving about this year? Execute them with one of the following pieces below.

Trending Town Wood Outdoor Counter Table Set Shop at Ashley Furniture Price: Was $369.99 , now $277.49

Dimensions (in.): 49.25 x 39.38 x 20.38 Alfresco meals are coming right up, and you'll need a place to enjoy them. This compact and sturdy acacia wood and steel table set is great for minimal outdoor spaces. Seats six Fuji Dining Table Shop at Ashley Furniture Price: Was $299.99 , now $214.99

Dimensions (in.): 50.25 x 29.75 x 27.75 Add a luxe sophistication to your dining space courtesy of this gold and glass table. This is an online exclusive. Wood and metal LumiSource Clara Dinette Table Shop at Ashley Furniture Price: Was $100.99 , now $90.99

Dimensions (in.): 27.75 x 30.25 x 27.75 Add an industrial vibe to your kitchen space with this bistro setup that's ideal for a quick cup of coffee in the morning.

Ashley Furniture sale decor deals

No room is complete without a few personal touches. These decor pieces will accentuate your space, no matter what style you're currently loving.

Online only Evonne Small Lantern Shop at Ashley Furniture Price: Was $54.99 , now $27.49

Dimensions (in.): Set your space aglow with this coastal grandmother find made of rattan. The indoor/outdoor lantern holds a 3" pillar candle. Set of five Abalade Accessory Set Shop at Ashley Furniture Price: Was $99.99 , now $49.99

Dimensions (in.): Various Accent your coffee table with these sleek neutral ceramic taupe and beige pieces. Online only Novogratz Tallulah Plant Stand Shop at Ashley Furniture Price: Was $76.99 , now $67.99

Dimensions (in.): 29.7 x 21.1 x 21 Ideal for plant parents who need to choose their selections wisely, this space-saving, multi-tiered plant stand allows multiple plant babies to be on display.

FAQs

Is Ashley Furniture easy to assemble?

Customer reviews indicate that Ashley Furniture pieces are easy to assemble. If the product you purchased requires assembly, instructions will be placed in the packaging to guide you throughout the process.

If you need assistance, you can contact the retailer's customer care department at 866-436-3393 or via the Ashley website's help centre. You'll be asked to provide your name, your email address or mailing address, and the item numbers for the products that needs to be put together so have the details handy.

Additionally, Ashley Furniture offers a No-Hassle Delivery + Assembly option that see the items delivered to your place and set them up in the room of your choosing. However, the crew will not take old furniture away.

Check out the store's pre-delivery tips should you need a little guidance before your new furniture arrives.

Can I return Ashley Furniture if I don't like it?

Shoppers can return purchases, should there be an issue with their items. The Ashley Furniture Return Policy details how customers can go about bringing back their items.

Within 30 days of delivery of an online purchase, you are eligible for a refund or an exchange. Should the item in question get damaged during the shipping process, call Ashley Customer Care at 866-436-3393 within 72 hours. Once the item is received, the store will refund the cost of the item, minus the shipping and handling fees.

If you want to return something you purchased in the store, the retailer suggests checking the terms that were provided to you when you purchased the item, as these conditions can vary by product and location.

Mattresses and foundations may only be returned if delivered damaged or later found to be defective, according to the retailer. Should this be the case, contact the care department within 72 hours to figure out a way to proceed. After the 72 hours have passed, you'll need to consult the manufacturer's warranty, if applicable.

Still in the shopping mood? Peruse the offerings that are available during the current Wayfair sale to see what else your space might possibly need. Perhaps it'll inspire another revamp entirely!