Luxe Amazon Thanksgiving decor picks that will take your style up a notch this holiday

Want to get glam for Turkey Day? The Amazon Thanksgiving decor selection will give crowded tables everywhere a luxe look as dinner is served.
We certainly don't intend to steal the spotlight from the meal and the chef who prepared it, but these selections might not make that option entirely possible. No offense to the turkey and all of its trimmings, but consider this fair warning.
As you start to compile your grocery list, ensure that your Thanksgiving table decor selections and Thanksgiving hosting essentials have been checked off as well. It's time to gobble up a few fantastic finds.
Amazon Thanksgiving decor: everything you need to know
Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving in a small space for the first time, or if you're a pro with countless dinners on your résumé, you're always going to want to set the mood for a festive celebration — that's why decor is non-negotiable in our book. From handmade items to beloved brands, and a bunch of styles in between, Amazon has plenty to intrigue shoppers. It's just a hunch, but you're going to want to copy some of our favorite finds this year.
What we're shopping
Set of three
Price:
Was $34.99, now $31.99
Dimensions (in.): D2.75
Add a little glow to your Thanksgiving tablescaping plans with a sparkly white (kid-friendly) gourd with LED lamps. They're sweet accents that won't go overboard on an already crowded dining room table.
Set of six
Price: $14.78
Dimensions (in.): L2.36 x W1.38 x H2.36
Keep things orderly with gold and glam pumpkin place cards, the perfect complement to the table. What's more, interior designers say a touch of gold adds sophistication to holiday looks.
48 LED Lights
Price: $49.99
Dimensions (in.): D20 x W19.25 x H2.25
What better way to welcome guests than with some (faux) greenery — and sparkling greenery to boot.
20 pieces
Price: $19.99
Dimensions (in.): 6in, 8in, 12in pieces
Step away from the typical fall colors and lean into earthy tones with a set that includes a triangle bunting, four paper fans, nine tissue pom-poms, two honeycomb balls, and four paper lanterns.
machine washable
Price: $15.99
Dimensions (in.): L14 x W36
For a subtle yet sophisticated finishing touch to your table, this champagne-toned runner lets the dishes (and the food in them) do the talking all while keeping your dining table protected. It's made from pure handwoven European linen.
pillow cover only
Price: $18.99
Dimensions (in.): L18 x W18
What's more autumn than velvet? This burnt orange geometric pillowcase will make a cozy statement in the living room this holiday season. Accompany it with a fall throw blanket, too.
two colors
Price:
Was $26.99, now $24.99
Dimensions (in.): L9 x W4 x H4
Throw your favorite fall florals at the center of the table with this amber-toned glass vase.
set of six
Price: $49.99
Dimensions (in.): L10.25 x W10.25 x H1
Simple and tasteful, this dinner plate set has a touch of gold to accentuate its meals, and it will go perfectly with the pumpkin place card holders you've snagged.
Set of 12
Price: $26.99
Dimensions (in.): W2.5 x H1.5
Keep linens in place all while looking lovely — and a tad shiny — thanks to this set of gold pumpkin napkin rings.
Shop by category
In search of something specific? Amazon has a variety of delightful Turkey Day picks in many areas. What are you grateful to have stumbled across? Everything?
- Amazon Thanksgiving Decorations
- Amazon Thanksgiving Handmade Decor
- Amazon Thanksgiving Home & Kitchen
- Amazon Thanksgiving Kitchen Linen
- Amazon Thanksgiving Glassware
FAQs
How should I decorate my house for Thanksgiving?
How you decorate your house for Thanksgiving is entirely up to you, but interior designers recommend starting with a color palette and going from there in order to streamline the look. Once you have a few hues in mind, make sure to bring in a mix of textures to complement the overall aesthetic; for example, you might want to pair handmade items with rustic details like dried flowers and wooden plates and bowls. While everything is different, it all comes together nicely. Something equally important, but at times forgotten, is lighting. Don't overwhelm the space with harsh lighting and add elements with LED bulbs — particularly if there's children around — through table decor and candle accessories. No matter what you opt for, you want to ensure that your home feels cozy and welcoming.
When should I decorate for Thanksgiving?
You should decorate for Thanksgiving a few days, perhaps a few weeks, ahead of the event itself, depending on how busy you are. If you're entertaining in a small space, it's crucial to prepare ahead of time so that you're able to make room and adjust your place accordingly for the guests you're going to be hosting and for the cooking you'll be doing in your small kitchen.
