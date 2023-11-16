Luxe Amazon Thanksgiving decor picks that will take your style up a notch this holiday

Want to get glam for Turkey Day? The Amazon Thanksgiving decor selection will give crowded tables everywhere a luxe look as dinner is served.

We certainly don't intend to steal the spotlight from the meal and the chef who prepared it, but these selections might not make that option entirely possible. No offense to the turkey and all of its trimmings, but consider this fair warning.

As you start to compile your grocery list, ensure that your Thanksgiving table decor selections and Thanksgiving hosting essentials have been checked off as well. It's time to gobble up a few fantastic finds.

Amazon Thanksgiving decor: everything you need to know

Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving in a small space for the first time, or if you're a pro with countless dinners on your résumé, you're always going to want to set the mood for a festive celebration — that's why decor is non-negotiable in our book. From handmade items to beloved brands, and a bunch of styles in between, Amazon has plenty to intrigue shoppers. It's just a hunch, but you're going to want to copy some of our favorite finds this year.

In search of something specific? Amazon has a variety of delightful Turkey Day picks in many areas. What are you grateful to have stumbled across? Everything?

FAQs

How should I decorate my house for Thanksgiving? How you decorate your house for Thanksgiving is entirely up to you, but interior designers recommend starting with a color palette and going from there in order to streamline the look. Once you have a few hues in mind, make sure to bring in a mix of textures to complement the overall aesthetic; for example, you might want to pair handmade items with rustic details like dried flowers and wooden plates and bowls. While everything is different, it all comes together nicely. Something equally important, but at times forgotten, is lighting. Don't overwhelm the space with harsh lighting and add elements with LED bulbs — particularly if there's children around — through table decor and candle accessories. No matter what you opt for, you want to ensure that your home feels cozy and welcoming.

When should I decorate for Thanksgiving? You should decorate for Thanksgiving a few days, perhaps a few weeks, ahead of the event itself, depending on how busy you are. If you're entertaining in a small space, it's crucial to prepare ahead of time so that you're able to make room and adjust your place accordingly for the guests you're going to be hosting and for the cooking you'll be doing in your small kitchen.

