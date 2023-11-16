Luxe Amazon Thanksgiving decor picks that will take your style up a notch this holiday

Want to get glam for Turkey Day? The Amazon Thanksgiving decor selection will give crowded tables everywhere a luxe look as dinner is served. 

We certainly don't intend to steal the spotlight from the meal and the chef who prepared it, but these selections might not make that option entirely possible. No offense to the turkey and all of its trimmings, but consider this fair warning. 

As you start to compile your grocery list, ensure that your Thanksgiving table decor selections and Thanksgiving hosting essentials have been checked off as well. It's time to gobble up a few fantastic finds.

Amazon Thanksgiving decor: everything you need to know

Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving in a small space for the first time, or if you're a pro with countless dinners on your résumé, you're always going to want to set the mood for a festive celebration — that's why decor is non-negotiable in our book. From handmade items to beloved brands, and a bunch of styles in between, Amazon has plenty to intrigue shoppers. It's just a hunch, but you're going to want to copy some of our favorite finds this year.

What we're shopping

three white LampLust Mini Glass PumpkinsSet of three
1. LampLust Mini Glass Pumpkins

Price: Was $34.99, now $31.99
Dimensions (in.): D2.75

Add a little glow to your Thanksgiving tablescaping plans with a sparkly white (kid-friendly) gourd with LED lamps. They're sweet accents that won't go overboard on an already crowded dining room table.  

gold Pumpkin Place Card Holders with acorns next to themSet of six
2. Pumpkin Place Card Holder

Price: $14.78
Dimensions (in.): L2.36 x W1.38 x H2.36

Keep things orderly with gold and glam pumpkin place cards, the perfect complement to the table. What's more, interior designers say a touch of gold adds sophistication to holiday looks. 

LampLust Eucalyptus Wreath with faux leaves and led lights on the lower half of the brass wreath48 LED Lights
3. LampLust Eucalyptus Wreath

Price: $49.99
Dimensions (in.): D20 x W19.25 x H2.25

What better way to welcome guests than with some (faux) greenery — and sparkling greenery to boot. 

boho party decorations including poms in burgundy, white and pink20 pieces
4. Burgundy Brown Beige Boho Party Decorations

Price: $19.99
Dimensions (in.): 6in, 8in, 12in pieces 

Step away from the typical fall colors and lean into earthy tones with a set that includes a triangle bunting, four paper fans, nine tissue pom-poms, two honeycomb balls, and four paper lanterns.

Solino Home Champagne Beige Linen Table Runnermachine washable

5. Solino Home Champagne Beige Linen Table Runner

Price: $15.99
Dimensions (in.): L14 x W36

For a subtle yet sophisticated finishing touch to your table, this champagne-toned runner lets the dishes (and the food in them) do the talking all while keeping your dining table protected. It's made from pure handwoven European linen.

Yangest Dark Orange Velvet Pillow Coverpillow cover only
6. Yangest Dark Orange Velvet Pillow Cover

Price: $18.99
Dimensions (in.): L18 x W18

What's more autumn than velvet? This burnt orange geometric pillowcase will make a cozy statement in the living room this holiday season. Accompany it with a fall throw blanket, too. 

TIMEFOTO Amber Glass Vasetwo colors
7. TIMEFOTO Amber Glass Vase

Price: Was $26.99, now $24.99
Dimensions (in.): L9 x W4 x H4

Throw your favorite fall florals at the center of the table with this amber-toned glass vase. 

famiware Dinner Plates round white with a gold trimset of six
8. famiware Dinner Plates

Price: $49.99
Dimensions (in.): L10.25 x W10.25 x H1

Simple and tasteful, this dinner plate set has a touch of gold to accentuate its meals, and it will go perfectly with the pumpkin place card holders you've snagged.  

Gold Pumpkin Napkin RingsetSet of 12
9. Gold Pumpkin Napkin Ringset

Price: $26.99
Dimensions (in.): W2.5 x H1.5

Keep linens in place all while looking lovely — and a tad shiny — thanks to this set of gold pumpkin napkin rings.

FAQs

How should I decorate my house for Thanksgiving?

How you decorate your house for Thanksgiving is entirely up to you, but interior designers recommend starting with a color palette and going from there in order to streamline the look. Once you have a few hues in mind, make sure to bring in a mix of textures to complement the overall aesthetic; for example, you might want to pair handmade items with rustic details like dried flowers and wooden plates and bowls. While everything is different, it all comes together nicely. Something equally important, but at times forgotten, is lighting. Don't overwhelm the space with harsh lighting and add elements with LED bulbs — particularly if there's children around — through table decor and candle accessories. No matter what you opt for, you want to ensure that your home feels cozy and welcoming. 

When should I decorate for Thanksgiving?

You should decorate for Thanksgiving a few days, perhaps a few weeks, ahead of the event itself, depending on how busy you are. If you're entertaining in a small space, it's crucial to prepare ahead of time so that you're able to make room and adjust your place accordingly for the guests you're going to be hosting and for the cooking you'll be doing in your small kitchen

Our shopping days might be winding down, but you can still get your decorative essentials thanks to the adorable Target Thanksgiving decor collection and Walmart Thanksgiving decor picks. If you're ready to look ahead, there are plenty of Christmas decoration deals — even ahead of Black Friday. 

