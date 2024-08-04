Should kitchen floors match the walls? We look at the pros and cons

During the process of designing a new kitchen, or remodeling an existing one, there's a key question that always comes up – should kitchen floors match the walls?

It does really depend on personal choice and whether you love cohesion or prefer a more characterful kitchen design. But there are some caveats in that matching floors and walls could be as simple as all white, or you could have matching floor and wall tiles.

Below we look into the pros and cons of both and how to make them work for you. At the end of the day, choosing the best kitchen ideas is about personal choice and your individual style.

Should kitchen floors match the walls?

If you love things to match up then yes, because it will create cohesion and flow, especially in a small kitchen.

Principal and founder of Crain & Ventolo, Robert Ventolo agrees "Matching kitchen floors and walls can create a cohesive look in modern, small, or open-plan kitchens."

However, the rest of your scheme needs to be right to make it work, Robert adds, "It can be impractical in high-traffic areas, eclectic designs, or where maintenance is a concern; I typically use contrasting elements and practical materials for functionality and visual interest."

How can I make matching kitchen floors and walls work?

For a restful look consider matching the walls and floors, this works well if your kitchen is small and needs brightening up.

White walls and floors will lift a space and the flow between the two will create a clean and fresh look, "For a smart wraparound white look, whitewash your floorboards. This is easy to do and looks very effective. For a more subtle, natural result, opt for limed oak which can very work well in a modern or traditional country setting," agrees Chrissie Rucker, OBE and founder of The White Company.

"All-encompassing color creates an atmosphere of calm where nothing is fighting for dominance. Limited color palettes make styling a room easier too, you can be much more selective, not necessarily keeping to that same color but being a little more restrained with your choices," advises Helen Parker, creative director at deVOL Kitchens.

Chrissie adds, "Always opt for warm whites rather than cold, bluey-white tones. Ivory, alabaster, chalk; there are countless soft whites on the market so get in some sample pots and try before you buy."

How can I mix and match my floors and walls?

If matching floors and walls isn't for you then embrace the opposite – which is to have pattern and or color instead.

This eclectic kitchen has successfully married the two together and it's cleverly done by ensuring the walls and floors both have similar elements. The aqua and white floor tiles work brilliantly with the blue and white wallpaper, the white links the two enough to make it work.

“When it comes to kitchen floors and walls, a matchy-matchy look feels too contrived and outdated. Whilst keeping to a complimentary color or hue, I recommend mixing materials to create a space that has depth and character, we used our Anthropology Green tiles in this fabulous kitchen," says Damla Turgut, founder, Otto Tiles & Design US.

Unless you want a complete pattern clash it's a case of pairing the right tones according to Damla. "If your kitchen is part of an open plan layout then your floor will likely be led by the look and feel of the overall space, so your kitchen walls are a chance to add color, pattern, and texture. If your kitchen is a separate room, I think it’s a great opportunity to have fun with a patterned floor paired with a plain wall.”

When to avoid using matching floors and walls

For maximalist lovers, matching your kitchen floors and walls is most likely not for you, instead, you need to embrace as much pattern as you like. Jamie Watkins, co-founder of Divine Savages says:

"Our personal preference is for bold, colorful and what can sometimes be deemed unconnected patterns – a whimsical storytelling wallpaper with a geometric floor design for example. Something solid and bold on the floor grounds the more free pattern of a repeat design and it’s the variety of these patterns that create energy and visual interest."

Another key element for this bold look is to play with scale, Jamie adds, "We’re also big believers in mixing up scales, so if you have a small scale pattern on the walls, then it’s a good idea to choose a larger, plain design for the floor. It helps to keep a room scheme cohesive and means your wallpaper takes center stage without the distraction of a busy floor."

Kitchen floors can match the walls if that's the look you're after, and it can look great if you choose the right colors – you can opt for an all white or cream look for a country cottage or minimalist style for example. Or, if you prefer a maximalist look then following the mix and match principle for a beautiful eclectic look.