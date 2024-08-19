10 black kitchen cabinet ideas – standout looks for a dramatic scheme

Perhaps not a color you might instantly consider for your kitchen cabinets, nonetheless, black is a good choice and we're going to show you how to use it below.

It's eye-catching and dramatic for sure, but if you use it cleverly and team it with other elements it can look fabulous. Like all color schemes, balance is key – consider your countertops, wall color, flooring, and hardware too.

If you are about to refresh your kitchen or totally remodel, then our black kitchen cabinet ideas will inspire you to give this bold look a go.

1. Team with white wall cabinets

(Image credit: Martin Moore)

A simple yet effective approach is to just keep the black on the lower cabinets and to use white on your countertops and upper cabinets.

You can also break up the scheme with brass handles, and carry them through onto the top units too. We love the use of warm-toned marble as a backspace that ties in with the herringbone flooring. All these details help to soften the black cabinets so the overall look is bold yet balanced.

For similar handles to use on your black cabinets have a look at Wayfair's Ethan finger pull in satin brass, they're a great match.

2. Choose a black with plum undertones

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

If the thought of jet black is too much, then look for shades that have undertones of other colors, like Farrow & Ball's Paean Black. Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball explains:

"Whilst at first glance these colors seem to appear contradictory, from the charred aubergine tones of Paean Black on the cabinets to the smoky nuances of faded rose with Sulking Room Pink on walls and ceiling, they share red undertones which make them play together in a contemporary and fresh way."

As there are no wall cabinets, the darker shade is used on the base units only, Patrick adds, "Paean Black on the low units helps to ‘ground’ the kitchen, while taking Sulking Room Pink over the ceiling creates the perception of more height as there is no sharp contrast where the wall meets the ceiling!"

Where you use colors in a scheme like this is key, and where possible, always use the darker shade below, that goes for all schemes when a dramatic richer color is used.

Patrick O'Donnell Social Links Navigation Brand ambassador, Farrow & Ball Patrick O’Donnell has been bringing his impeccable eye for color to Farrow & Ball since 2012. Over that time, he has been a showroom manager, global color consultancy manager and now brand ambassador. However, he is best known as the much-loved face of Farrow & Ball on social media

3. Break it up with a tiled backsplash

(Image credit: House of One / Lifestyle Production Group)

So a black kitchen cabinet scheme doesn't feel too heavy on the eye it pays to break it up with other colors and textures.

This sleek kitchen has crisp white countertops which make it look very contemporary. The marble-tiled backsplash adds texture and interest to prevent the overall look from being too clinical.

"The kitchen features Sherwin Williams Tricorn Black on natural white oak cabinetry, creating a sleek, modern look. The rich black finish provides a striking contrast against the diamond-shaped Calacatta Gold marble tile backsplash, enhancing the space's overall elegance," says Brittany Farinas, CEO and creative director, House of One.

To copy this smart kitchen we've sourced three key elements.

Brittany Farinas Social Links Navigation CEO and creative director, House of One House of One is a multifaceted Miami-based interior design firm, specializing in curated luxury residential and commercial projects. By prioritizing creativity and an exceptional client experience, CEO and creative director Brittany Farinas is known for guaranteeing that every client experiences The Art of Living With Style.

Art Deco FUNROLUX Swivel Bar Stools with Backrest, Black and Gold Shop at Amazon Price: $359

Size (in): H41.3 x W15 x D15 This striking bar stool in black and gold is made from stainless steel and microfibre leather making it sturdy and long-lasting. It has an adjustable height option and a 360-degree swivel. A footrest gives you extra comfort too. It comes packaged for home installation and is easy to install with detailed instructions. Classic black Black HC-190 interior paint sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2.50 for a paint color swatch A timeless black that's ideal for painting kitchen cabinets, it goes on well and depending on which finish you opt for will be long-lasting. Team with white for a bold contrast or consider a creamy shade for a less harsh look. Marble effect Smart Tiles 2pk XL Glossy Peel and Stick 3D Tile Backsplash Arabesco Marble Shop at Target Price: $32.99

Size (in): L22.56 x W11.58 This fabulous self-adhesive Arabesco marble-style backsplash is easy to place on a clean and dry surface. Made from vinyl it comes in a pack of 2 tiles which covers 3.57 sq ft. Robust and heat resistant, it's been specifically designed for kitchen and bathroom backsplashes and has a 3D effect.

4. Embrace black on both wall and floor cabinets

(Image credit: Forge & Bow / Arris Photography)

If you love the idea of using black on your cabinets use it on your wall units as well for an all-encompassing look.

This dramatic kitchen has black marble-style countertops, but the overall look is still light which shows how black can be successfully used. The light pouring through the ceiling helps as do the white wall tiles.

Add a marble-style countertop to your black cabinets by using Walmart's EasyLiner contact paper, it can be used for countertops, shelving, and drawers.

5. Give old cabinets a new look

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

If you fancy a spot of DIY then consider painting your old cabinets yourself. Paint and color expert, Annie Sloan CBE suggests using her iconic Chalk Paint, "The matte finish of Chalk Paint adds a touch of understated luxury, while its ease of application makes it accessible even for those new to DIY. Rather than splurging on a whole new kitchen, repainting cabinets is a quick and cost-effective alternative, and with a glamorous, richly pigmented and timeless color like Athenian Black you won’t have to compromise on style.

It's also incredibly forgiving in a kitchen setting, Annie adds, 'The dark color can mask everyday wear and tear, making your cabinets not only beautiful but practical."

Annie Sloan CBE Social Links Navigation Founder, Annie Sloan Annie Sloan, CBE, invented her revolutionary furniture paint, Chalk Paint™, in 1990 and hasn’t stopped refining and improving her formula since. She is widely considered one of the world’s leading authorities in paint, color, and style.

6. Use it on glazed cabinets only

(Image credit: Demi Ryan Interiors)

We love this flipped idea of painting the top glazed cabinetry instead of the base cabinets. It creates a really stylish look, especially when teamed with black countertops.

It's ideal if you want to try blackout but not go the whole hog, as the glazed aspect ensures the top half of the kitchen isn't too dense visually.

"Black kitchen cabinets work because they create a bold, sophisticated look that anchors the space, providing a striking contrast with lighter elements like countertops and backsplashes. In this kitchen I mixed them with white oak and white cabinets to create drama but not overwhelm the space," explains Michelle Murphy, founder, Demi Ryan Interiors.

As with other colors, black paint colors do vary, we've had a look at three below – have a look and see which you'd pick for your cabinets.

Hint of red Black 02 eggshell interior sample Shop at Lick Price: $2 for a peel-and-stick sample Lick's Black 02 paint is a dark shade with red undertones, which means it's not a jet black as such, so it's slightly warmer than most. Choose the eggshell finish for painting kitchen cabinets as it's perfect for woodwork and wipeable. Warm black Iron Mountain 2134-30 interior sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2.50 for a color swatch More a charcoal black, this versatile gentle black is easy on the eye and a great option for those who want to try blackout but not go too dark. As it sits in the middle of the spectrum this shade will work well with crisp whites, but also colors like blush and mint green. Brown black Black Beauty 2128-10 interior sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2.50 for a color swatch A rich black that's great if you want to create a statement with your kitchen cabinets. Team with a wooden countertop for a fabulous contrast and choose metallic hardware to add a little warmth.

7. Make your island the focal point

(Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

Another great option is to paint your marble-topped kitchen island black and have that as your statement piece. Keeping the other cabinetry white or painted in a neutral-like gray will make the kitchen look full of contrast and interest.

"Think late-night bars, speakeasies, and restaurants in New York City for the look," says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens. "Big grand kitchen cupboards and especially big islands painted black, and certainly a splash of softly rounded Carrara marble, which just isn’t ever going to go out of fashion."

Team this color combination with original floorboards and vintage bar stools for character.

Helen Parker Social Links Navigation Creative director, deVOL Kitchens Helen Parker is deVOL's creative director. Joining in 2004 as a kitchen designer, by 2011 she had become responsible for deVOL's style, creating one-of-a-kind showrooms, sourcing antiques and gifts, and designing new pieces of furniture and accessories.

8. Add pattern to the mix

(Image credit: Property Brothers / Country Floors)

A dark charcoal is a good choice if a proper black feels too dark, and you can perfectly break up the scheme with lighter countertops and a blonde wood floor.

Introducing pattern will help balance a scheme like this too, check out Walmart's subway tile backsplash in marble gray it's great value and perfect if you're renting.

9. Add warmth with wood

(Image credit: Living with Lolo / Life Created)

Introducing a different material like wood will help a predominantly black kitchen scheme feel warmer. And if you keep the pale wood in the middle of the scheme – on the island then your black cabinets can be a statement feature around the sides of the space.

Use black accessories around the island to tie the look together, we love Amazon's Zesthouse stools in Natural Rattan. They have a mid-century modern look and velvet seats.

10. Frame black cabinets with natural materials

(Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

This stunning black kitchen is sandwiched between two other natural materials – marble and stone flags. Both add a lovely lightness and texture to the scheme that visually counters the jet-black cabinetry and AGA.

A hanging rail with copper pans and utensils breaks up the white walls and adds a decorative aspect. Plants help too by adding a botanical touch.

Choosing to invest in black kitchen cabinets is a bold statement, though not one to be afraid of as there's plenty of ways to create a balanced look.

Consider using other materials like marble, wood, and tiling. You can also introduce other colors. Metallics work wonderfully with black especially brass and gold effect designs.