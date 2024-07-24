Are gray kitchens out of date? We get the low-down from design experts

A kitchen color scheme that has been extremely popular over the last few years, but are gray kitchens out of date finally? We ask our experts for their take on this key question.

Pick a shade that's light and you've got a great base color to layer up, or go moody with charcoal if you love a more dramatic scheme.

Kitchen trends do come and go, and it's been a favorite in all rooms of the home, but most particularly in the kitchen and it is easy to see why. Forever versatile, gray in a kitchen can work well, but is it still relevant and how can we use it in a new way?

Prices were correct at the time this article was published.

What are the pros and cons of gray kitchens?

(Image credit: Caesarstone)

Gray kitchens can be sophisticated and elegant – if you pick the right shade, and that really is key to making it work.

Mor Krisher, head of product design for Caesarstone, comments, “Natural yet sophisticated, lighter colors such as grays bring a serene and calm feel to a kitchen. Utterly timeless, these hues pair beautifully with other colors and can make a quiet statement on their own through subtle detailing.”

Choose the wrong shade of gray though and you can be left with a space feeling clinical and cold. Consider which shade you pick carefully – there are yellow-based grays that are better in a north-facing kitchen, they'll warm it up, or for a cooler feel choose one that's blue-based. This is one of the cons of using gray, if you get it wrong you're left with an unwelcoming kitchen in which no one wants to spend time. To combat this, look for more 'greige' or 'putty' grays that will add warmth.

Mor Krisher Social Links Navigation Head of product, Caesarstone Mor Krisher has led the Caesarstone design team since 2009, overseeing research and development, innovation and product design. In his role, he leads the team that creates eye-catching new colors, patterns, and textures suited to the brand’s global clientele.

What type of renter or homeowner might benefit from a gray kitchen?

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

When ceilings are low or natural light is sparse, then a beautiful barely there gray will add a touch of warmth over a brilliant white. Pale shades are always preferred by landlords so gray is a good option for renters too.

"Whilst grey may have fallen from our consciousness as the only color to decorate with, it’s still very much part of the painting repertoire and a great choice for a clean and uncluttered look," says Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador, of Farrow & Ball. Shown here is No.88 Lamp Room Gray, it's got a timeless appeal and would look great in any sized kitchen.

Mid grays have tended to fall out of grace a little with designers, so opt for a lighter tone as Patrick suggests, or go dramatic with a charcoal.

Patrick O'Donnell Social Links Navigation Brand ambassador, Farrow & Ball Patrick O’Donnell has been bringing his impeccable eye for colour to Farrow & Ball since 2012. Over that time, he has been a showroom manager, global color consultancy manager and now brand ambassador. However, he is best known as the much-loved face of Farrow & Ball on social media

What works well with gray kitchens?

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

The beauty of gray is that it looks fabulous with white – which is ideal for adding contrast with charcoal and it creates a balanced look. Metallics look great too, consider brass or copper to add a touch of warmth. Wallpaper is another option, match the tones of your chosen design with a paint shade to tie the two together.

"Adding wallpaper with a decadent pattern to a gray kitchen can significantly enhance its aesthetic appeal," says Jamie Watkins, co-founder of Divine Savages. "It introduces texture and a sense of style that can transform the space from plain to spectacular. Whether you choose a bold pattern or a more subtle design, the right wallpaper can breathe new life into a gray kitchen."

If you love this Deco Martini wallpaper, then consider matching it to this Midnight Blue 1638 shade by Benjamin Moore, its blue-gray tones give a touch of drama.

Jamie Watkins Social Links Navigation Co-founder, Divine Savages Divine Savages specialises in creating exquisitely crafted wallpapers, fabrics, accessories and limited edition art prints for the brave and bold. It was founded by husbands Jamie Watkins and Tom Kennedy in 2017.

How can I make gray work differently in my kitchen?

(Image credit: Bakes Kropp)

If you still love the idea of using gray in your kitchen then change it up a little so it's not dated. Bob Bakes, co-founder and head of design at Bakes Kropp suggests a different approach:

"We’re finding that soft grays are in demand with homeowners particularly leaning toward a walnut base that creates a muted, gentle blue effect. The classic look withstands ever-changing trends, whilst also being styled more contemporary."

Patrick O'Donnell adds, "For best results, i.e. with a note of warmth, choose a browner based grey such as Ammonite or its darker sibling Purbeck Stone and team with their flattering stablemate Strong White for your woodwork."

Another way to keep it looking fresh according to Jamie Watkins is to combine gray with unique materials to keep it looking fresh and modern, "For instance, pairing charcoal grey cabinets with brass hardware or adding contemporary pendant lights helps to elevate the overall look. At Divine Savages we don’t believe that any color is deemed ‘out of date’… like any design choice a color can become stale if not updated with current trends and personal touches but by incorporating modern elements and ensuring the design fits your personality, a grey kitchen can remain a stylish and sophisticated choice.”

Shop our top three favorite grays for a kitchen below, all are very different but still come under the gray umbrella.

Bob Bakes Social Links Navigation Co-founder and head of design, Bakes Kropp Bakes & Kropp Fine Cabinetry is the premier luxury kitchen design and manufacturing company in the United States. With over 60 years of combined experience in the industry, founders Bob Bakes and Paul Kropp combine their respective design expertise and master craftsmanship to make Bakes & Kropp the go-to brand for ultra high-quality, custom luxe cabinetry.

Pink undertones Grey 14 Matt paint sample Shop at Lick Price: $2 for a peel-and-stick sample This pale gray had lovely warm pink undertones so it won't give your kitchen a chill. Green gray Clarksville Gray HC-102 paint sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2.50 for a color swatch sheet A greeny gray will add warmth to a kitchen that's north facing and therefore prone to less natural light. Versatile Grey 07 Matt paint sample Shop at Lick Price: $2 for a peel-and-stick sample A timeless gray that will add depth and interest to a kitchen scheme. With warm undertones, it will look great with coral or mint green.

We don't believe gray kitchens are outdates as such, however, mid-gray is perhaps the most used shade so consider other ends of the scale instead. Barely there shades that add a hint of color act as a perfect neutral base for schemes, and on the other end of the spectrum go for brooding charcoals – perfect for creating a kitchen that's intimate and welcoming.