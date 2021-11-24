Vacuum cleaner deals: vacuum savings live now

Find a top vacuum cleaner deal with these great savings on cordless and upright vacuums, as well as the odd robot vacuum saving. Buying a new vacuum cleaner is never the most exciting task, but the time a brand new vacuum will save you when it comes to doing those midweek cleans is a real lifesaver.

If the stress of trying to clean with something substandard is making chores even more of... well, a chore, then it could be time to upgrade. And when could be better than when there is a huge sale on the best vacuum cleaners? With such a wide range of vacuum cleaners on offer, at so many price points, it can always be a little surprising to see some of the most popular models' price tags.

The thing is, vacuum tech is quite diverse and whether you want a cylinder model with super suction, or a nifty cordless to make light of cleaning your home, spending a little bit more will generally leave you more satisfied with the functionality of your new vacuum. However, we are here to help you spend less, so have rounded up the best models from the likes of Shark, Dyson, Miele and more, to make sure you get the best vacuum you can, but for much less.

The best vacuum cleaner deals

Amazon sells vacuums from pretty much every brand, so when there is a sale on, it is one the best places to go. Shop our top picks below.

Gtech AR29 Mk2 AirRam cordless vacuum | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=33642&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGtech-AirRam-Cordless-Upright-Cleaner%2Fdp%2FB06VY1KB42%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £199.99 £145.99 (save £54) at Amazon

This affordable vacuum from experts in cordless tech Gtech, is now even more affordable in this offer. It works well on hard floors and carpet has up to 40 minutes run time, and has edge to edge cleaning to reach right up to skirting and sides.

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IZ201UK] Anti Hair Wrap | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=33642&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FShark-Cordless-Cleaner-IZ201UK-Battery%2Fdp%2FB082QJK7VV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £349.99 £179 (save £170.99) at Amazon

This Shark cordless vacuum cleaner has over 8,000 positive reviews, and it has been rated 4.7-stars out of 5. With a battery life of 40 minutes, Flexology technology allows this vacuum to bend to clean under furniture – think your sofa, wardrobe, bed and chest of drawers. Pet owner? Its clever anti hair wrap brush will remove hair from the head as you clean, and it even comes with a five-year guarantee.

Vacuum Cleaner Sales by Retailer

Best vacuum cleaner deals

Below we have listed the top vacuum deals we've seen so far this month, which could help with the fast approaching spring clean.

At the time of writing these deals are all still in stock but we're not sure for how much longer or when the deals are expected to end, so hurry to shop.

Henry HRR 160-11 Reach Bagged Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8446686-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/8154037" data-link-merchant="argos.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £159.99 £129.99 (save £30) at Argos

We're big fans of Henry and his friends so when we see them on sale we can't wait to get involved. And this Henry comes with a unique flexi crevice tool which is perfect for cleaning hard to reach areas, including those tricky spots behind radiators and beneath car seats.

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8446686-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/6550004?clickPR=plp:3:134" data-link-merchant="argos.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £599 £439 at Argos

Get round every room in the home with the V11's 60 minute runtime.

Vacuum cleaner deals by type

We have sections for all the top cheap vacuum cleaner deals to help you quickly, and easily, get to the products you want. You can jump to stick vacuum cleaner deals, cylinder vacuum cleaner deals, upright vacuum cleaner deals, robot vacuum cleaner deals and handheld vacuum cleaner deals or simply keep scrolling to see what's on offer across the categories this year.

Stick vacuum cleaner deals

Beldray BEL0776 Airgility 1.2L Cordless 2–in–1 Multi–Surface 11.2V Vacuum Cleaner | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1528&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.robertdyas.co.uk%2Fbeldray-bel0776-airgility-cordless-2-in-1-multi-surface-vacuum-cleaner" data-link-merchant="robertdyas.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £79.99 £69.99 (save £10) at Robert Dyas

Giving you up to 40 minutes running time from a 5 hour charge, this versatile vac will switch between an upright and handheld vac for a concentrated focus on the task at hand.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins & Flexology [Single Battery] IZ300UK| <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=8065&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fsharkclean.co.uk%2Fproduct%2Fshark-anti-hair-wrap-cordless-stick-vacuum-cleaner-with-powerfins-flexology-single-battery-iz300uk-zidIZ300UK" data-link-merchant="sharkclean.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £399 £279 at Shark Clean (save £120)

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins & Flexology [Single Battery] IZ300UK is the newest stick vacuum in Shark's cordless range. It boosts the brand new PowerFins feature, and promises 50% more suction

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Flexology and TruePet (Single Battery) IZ201UKT| <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=8065&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fsharkclean.co.uk%2Fproduct%2Fshark-anti-hair-wrap-cordless-stick-vacuum-cleaner-with-flexology-and-truepet-single-battery-iz201ukt-zidIZ201UKT" data-link-merchant="sharkclean.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £379 , now £199 at Shark

This top cordless model features flexology, meaning it can bend to reach under tables and furniture so you don't have to. With a 40 minute run time, it's a top choice for most homes.

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IZ201UKT] Anti Hair Wrap | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=33642&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FShark-Cordless-Cleaner-IZ201UKT-Turquoise%2Fdp%2FB082QJ5LB2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £379.99 £198.99 (save £181) at Amazon

With a runtime of up to 40 minutes, this cordless vac will work wonders on all floor types whilst actively removing hair from the bristles. It also features Flexology which bends so you can reach, store and charge anywhere and can be turned into a handheld when whenever you need.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Flexology and TruePet (Twin Battery) IZ251UKT|<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=8065&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fsharkclean.co.uk%2Fproduct%2Fshark-anti-hair-wrap-cordless-stick-vacuum-cleaner-with-flexology-and-truepet-twin-battery-iz251ukt-zidIZ251UKT" data-link-merchant="sharkclean.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£479.99, now £299.99 at Shark (save £180)

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Flexology and TruePet (Triple Battery) IZ251UKTDB offers a whopping 80 minutes of runtime, which is seriously impressive for a cordless vacuum. It also captures allergens and dust, so it's perfect for allergy sufferers.

Shark Klik n’ Flip Manual Steam Mop S6001UK| <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=8065&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fsharkclean.co.uk%2Fproduct%2Fshark-klik-n-flip-manual-steam-mop-s6001uk-zidS6001UK" data-link-merchant="sharkclean.co.uk""> £119.99 £115.99 (save £4) at Shark

Looking for a new steam mop? The Klik n’ Flip Automatic Steam Mop has steam blast technology and can be used on hardwood, marble, tile and stone.

Cylinder vacuum cleaner deals

Beko VCO42701AB Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=19526&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fao.com%2Fproduct%2Fvco42701ab-beko-cylinder-vacuum-cleaner-black-56964-59.aspx" data-link-merchant="ao.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Just £79 at AO

This bagless cylinder vacuum from Beko has a 1.8 litre dust capacity which can be filled up as it glides across carpets and hard flooring. It has powerful suction thanks to PerformCyclone™ technology. And comes with a suite of handy tools.

Upright vacuum deals

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet NZ850UKT| <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=8065&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fsharkclean.co.uk%2Fproduct%2Fshark-anti-hair-wrap-upright-vacuum-cleaner-with-powered-lift-away-and-truepet-nz850ukt-zidNZ850UKT" data-link-merchant="sharkclean.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was £369 , now £229 at Shark Clean (save £140)

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet NZ850UKT is designed for serious messes. It's also got Anti Hair Wrap Technology that cleans the brush-roll as you go.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=8065&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fsharkclean.co.uk%2Fproduct%2Fshark-anti-hair-wrap-upright-vacuum-cleaner-xl-with-powered-lift-away-truepet-pz1000ukt-zidPZ1000UKT" data-link-merchant="sharkclean.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £399.99 , now £249.99 at Shark (save £100)

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet has an unique brushroll to lift up hair without tangles. It also has an XL capacity and LED headlights.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away NZ850UK: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=8065&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fsharkclean.co.uk%2Fproduct%2Fshark-anti-hair-wrap-upright-vacuum-cleaner-with-powered-lift-away-nz850uk-zidNZ850UK" data-link-merchant="sharkclean.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £349.99 , now £199.99 at Shark (save £150)

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away NZ850UK is perfect for pet hair. Its powered lift-away makes light work of even those hidden corners, and twin tech means it adapts to different floor types without any adjustments.

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner [NV602UKT] | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=33642&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FShark-Upright-Cleaner-NV602UKT-Lift-Away%2Fdp%2FB08CKWG1L9%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was £269, now £179 at Amazon (save £90)

This upright vac will glide been carpets and hard flooring whilst actively removing hair from the bristle brush-roll so you don't have to. Need it as a handheld? Powered Lift-Away makes this possible.

Robot vacuum cleaner deals

Neato Robotics D10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=33642&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNeato-Robotics-D10-Robot-Vacuum%2Fdp%2FB08H6K8Z56%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> £949.99 , £549 (save £400) at Amazon

This pet edition of the D10 is designed to pick up more pet hair from every type of floor surface. The set includes two extra filters, a replacement brush and handy cleaning tool to make removing pet hair really easy...

iRobot® Roomba® i7+: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=33642&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB07V9LD1HZ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was £799, now £599 at Amazon (save £200)

With a dirt disposal base and anti-allergen filter, the i7+ is Roomba's perfect mid-price option. Now £200 off, it's a great deal.

ECOVACS Robotics DEEBOT N79S: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=33642&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FECOVACS-Robotics-DEEBOT-N79S-Vacuum%2Fdp%2FB07F3Q25LJ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was £249, now £129 at Amazon (save £120)

One of the most affordable robot vacs on the market is now even cheaper with this deal.

Handheld vacuum cleaner deals

Black + Decker 12DC Dustbuster Autovac Flexi PD1200AV-XJ Handheld Vacuum Cleaner |<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=19526&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fao.com%2Fproduct%2Fpd1200avxj-black--decker-12dc-dustbuster-autovac-flexi-handheld-vacuum-cleaner-grey-55866-58.aspx" data-link-merchant="ao.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Just 39 at AO

This handheld vac is perfect for use out in the car. The clever cyclonic technology will separate dust from the air as you clean, keeping it working at its best for longer. And with a 0.5 dust capacity you'll be able to sweep up all the crumbs and dirt in the car without having to empty it.

Cheap vacuum cleaners

Bush Stick to Handheld Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8446686-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/2659136" data-link-merchant="argos.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£34.99 at Argos

This Bush 2-in-1 stick bagless vacuum cleaner is suitable for all floor surfaces. It's easy to manoeuvre and will tackle every tricky nook, cranny and corner with the handy crevice too

Karcher WV 1 Handheld Window Cleaner | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8446686-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/5798214" data-link-merchant="argos.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£39.99 at Argos

This innovative cleaner will effortlessly suck up moisture leaving surfaces free from streaks, clean and dry. It's a top choice for cleaning windows, tiles, worktops and mirrors. With an epic run time of 25 minutes, you'll be able to cover 70 metres of the one-shiny surfaces in the home.

Vax Pick Up CVRAV013 Pet Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8446686-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/8723468" data-link-merchant="argos.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£79.99 at Argos

This powerful, cyclonic cylinder vacuum cleaner is ideal for all floor types. It has a large dust bin capacity which allows for more cleaning and less frequent emptying. It comes with a Turbo Tool which will come in handy for cleaning stairs and upholstery.

Our favourite vacuum cleaners

Not found what you were looking for above? We've got tons more vacuum cleaner recommendations below. This time they're ones we've tried and tested which you may recognise from several of our guides and highly recommend you buy, based on our own experience with them. The prices displayed are the best around, too, so you know you're onto a winner.

Use the links to jump to vacuum cleaner deals you'd like to browse.

The best all-round vacuum cleaners

Below, we've listed our ultimate list of the best vacuums you can buy. In there is everything from pet-friendly models to robot vacuums, cylinder vacuums and incredible stick vacuums.

The best pet vacuum cleaners

If you have a furry companion that leaves their hair everywhere, then a standard vacuum may not be doing the job. Enter: the best vacuum for pet hair

The best cordless vacuum cleaners

Not only will the best cordless vacuum make your life a lot easier, but they're also (more often than not) lighter than standard vacuums. You'll never have to change plug sockets again whilst vacuuming again. Watch the shoppable video below to see how we compare some of our favourite cordless models.

The best robot vacuum cleaners

Let's be honest, vacuuming is no one's favourite chore. So, why not let a robot do it for you? We know it sounds crazy, but trust us, they work, and you barely have to lift a finger. From the best vacuum cleaners out there, we've narrowed down the best robot vacuum cleaners at the cheapest prices for you below.

The best handheld vacuum cleaners

We've all got to do it at some point, but cleaning those really hard to reach areas can be a nightmare. The best handheld vacuum is ideal for getting into the edges of the staircase, in your car boot or under your chest of drawers, they're compact AND lightweight, so are pretty much perfect for standard jobs. Shop below for the best deals right now.

Black Friday vacuum deals

Yes, Black Friday is just around the corner which means that you're so close to scoring a discount on that vacuum you've been lusting after. If you can, it'd be a good idea to wait until November the 25th to invest in a new vacuum, otherwise, Cyber Monday is on the 28th of November this year, too. We're expecting to see heaps of discounts from our favourite brands, including Shark, Dyson and more. Head back here for updates closer to the time.