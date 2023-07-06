These cute picks from Urban Outfitters' dorm section make me want to live on campus again — from $12

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're off to college — count yourself lucky for Urban Outfitters' dorm section. When I was a fresh(wo)man *cough* fourteen years ago, I just had to make do with mom's choice of bedding (or sissy's hand-me-downs). The plates were avocado green (obvs so fugly so "no one would steal them" — lies).

Thankfully, times have changed and there are loads of places to shop for dorm ideas, including the trusty — and trendy — UO. IDK how it does it, but its dedication to inspiring customers "through a unique combination of product, creativity, and cultural understanding" is spot on. From transforming tween aesthetic from cheugy to cool to saying OK to Y2K (some 23 years later), UO is the way to go. I mean, have you seen the organizational products that Urban Outfitters stock?!

And now, UO's small spaces platform is THE destination for dorm dwellers and style seekers. Here are my favorite picks from the page. BTW, as an ecommerce editor (lazy girl translation: I shop for a living), I've filtered by highly-rated picks and selected nothing less than a 4-star buy for you. JSYK, this is a new addition to the website, so don‘t be surprised to see that a lot of (new) products have zero customer ratings (that doesn‘t zero stars necessarily).

Urban Outfitters dorm buys we love