These cute picks from Urban Outfitters' dorm section make me want to live on campus again — from $12

If you're off to college — count yourself lucky for Urban Outfitters' dorm section. When I was a fresh(wo)man *cough* fourteen years ago, I just had to make do with mom's choice of bedding (or sissy's hand-me-downs). The plates were avocado green (obvs so fugly so "no one would steal them" — lies).
Thankfully, times have changed and there are loads of places to shop for dorm ideas, including the trusty — and trendy — UO. IDK how it does it, but its dedication to inspiring customers "through a unique combination of product, creativity, and cultural understanding" is spot on. From transforming tween aesthetic from cheugy to cool to saying OK to Y2K (some 23 years later), UO is the way to go. I mean, have you seen the organizational products that Urban Outfitters stock?!
And now, UO's small spaces platform is THE destination for dorm dwellers and style seekers. Here are my favorite picks from the page. BTW, as an ecommerce editor (lazy girl translation: I shop for a living), I've filtered by highly-rated picks and selected nothing less than a 4-star buy for you. JSYK, this is a new addition to the website, so don‘t be surprised to see that a lot of (new) products have zero customer ratings (that doesn‘t zero stars necessarily).
Urban Outfitters dorm buys we love
Foldable and stackable
Price: $12
This compact cutie needs no introduction (but we're going to give you one anyway). No doubt you've seen it featured in our best storage basket picks, this organizational staple from UO is stackable and you can even use it as a wall shelf to house your odds and ends. IYKYK (but we're defo not in the gatekeeping game, girl).
Non-slip
Price: $29
I hate to break it to you, but communal bathrooms can be nasty. Sharing showers with your roomie is one thing, but like a public swimming pool, you just don't know what nasties are lurking on the floor. I'm one for wearing flip-flops when washing at the gym, but if you want to give your space personality, and protect your tootsies, go for this tongue-in-cheek bath mat. Your feet will thank you for it. Grab it in peach, mauve/white, black/white, mint, or rust.
Viral vessel
Price: $35
Be a grape (not a raisin) by staying hydrated with this TikTok-trending travel coffee mug. Whether you enjoy hot, cold, or iced drinks, this chic cup with keep your drink at a constant temperature for hours. Can anyone say "emotional support sippy cup?" Mine saved me through several all-nighters, but I also like to keep a cup of chilled water by my bed too for those middle of the night dry mouth situs.
Colored glass
Price: $39
Dorm room lighting can be a li'l shady (if you pardon the pun). But not with this gorgeous glass model. The pink version is totally giving all the Barbiecore vibes, but if that's not your vibe you can pick from eight other colors. Choose the plug-in (for the price advertised above) or pay an extra +$10 to go wireless with the LED version.
Check this
Price: From $49
#34827529457 of things that are gross in dorms = the floors. So if (even with socks) and sneakers you don't feel safe treading around this biohazard of a bedroom, get yourself a cute dorm room rug. Trust me when I say check will never go out of fashion, so treat your feet to this floor mat (once you've decided which of the nine colorways and six sizes to pick from).
Fresh AF
Price: $99
I've got 99 problems, (but a stink ain't one) with this prickle-free pick. Exclusive to UO, this quirky essential oil diffuser will give you that faux plant aesthetic, all while making your room smell like roses. Grab a geranium blend if you legit want your space to feel like a flower market.
Playlist popper
Price: $120
With college comes parties, and this portable speaker is JUST what you need to kick off a good night. Whether you're scream-singing Taylor tracks, or going all somber at the end of the night with lyrics from Lana Del Ray — do your thing with this tiny music box. The larger Marshall Emberton is already in our best Bluetooth speaker guide, so we're sure the mini version will serve too.
Faux fur
Price: $149
There's nothing worse than revising for exams or reading a book in a hard and uncomfortable chair. So get cozy with this fuzzy AF dorm chair that's part of Urban Outfitters' furniture line. With a legless design, it wastes no space and has a bean bag-like feel to it. We love you, shaggy Maggie.
Organic
Price: From $209
I know a student budget sometimes doesn't even stretch to a cloud bed dupe, so the next best thing is this marshmallow-soft comforter. Made from cotton/percale, silky-smooth, and cool to the touch, so you won't have to wake up in a sweat (unless you're stressing about that pop quiz).