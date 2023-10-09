These 12 Urban Outfitters desks redefine the meaning of hot desking

Urban Outfitters Desks: Quick Menu
OK, Urban Outfitters desks... you really came through and redefined what I thought hot desking meant. This collection is absolutely fire and so subtly diverse. I can picture a different one of my friends at every desk and that's what makes this range so fab.
As a writer who spends ample time propped up at my desk, it's no surprise that the importance of one is not lost on me. I'm vehemently against the idea of working at the kitchen table if it can be avoided (compartmentalizing is key) and I never got into the working-from-bed fantasy (but no judgment if that's your scene, you do you, girl).
Therefore, putting together this list of the best desks in the Urban Outfitters furniture range was a dreamy endeavor, and choosing my fave was a struggle. So, have a look through this roundup and find your winner. But don't wait too long to make your decision, these are selling out quickly!
12 of the best Urban Outfitters desks
Wooden desks
Sustainable and affordable
Price: $119
Size (in.): L39.37 x W15.75 x H29.53
Made from: Bamboo and MDF
Color: White
Ahhh, trusty bamboo. The material that grows at rapid speeds makes it a dream for furniture (but admittedly a bit of a nightmare in your garden). This desk pretty much has it all, showing a contrast of clean and simple colors, a cubby hole, and a drawer and still maintaining a compact size.
File storage
Price:
Was $399 Now $349 (save $50)
Size (in.): L52 x W24 x H30
Made from: Mango wood
Color: Brown
There's something so classically beautiful about this desk, I just can't get over it. Embracing a mid-century modern motif with a flat tabletop, tapered legs, and dual pull-out drawers, this design will simply never go out of style and will make you feel like the main character when you're working from home.
Retro modern
Price: $359
Size (in.): L46 x W22 x H30
Made from: MDF, Oak veneer, and, solid wood
Color: Natural
There's something super futuristic about this design, despite the fact that it's made from a blend of woods. I love the striking golden tone that this desk finishes and I'm also a big fan of the sneaky storage space, perfect for slotting your laptop into when you're done with work.
Durable design
Price: $429
Size (in.): L35 x W13 x H35
Made from: Mango wood
Color: Brown
This desk kind of resembles the old-school French bureau I'm working from at my apartment. It's très chic, it's made from mango wood so it's sustainable, and it's foldable so it's space-saving too. I like this model because it allows you to have a decisive end to your working day. Compartmentalizing queen over here!
Packed with storage
Price: $499
Size (in.): L39 x W39 x H30
Made from: MDF, rubberwood, and hardware
Color: White
OK, at Real Homes we're always in favor of a lifehack so discovering this corner desk from Urban Outfitters was an exciting moment. A corner desk makes great use of an awkward space in a tiny apartment or dorm.
Removable legs
Price: $549
Size (in.): L46 x W24 x H30.25
Made from: Mango wood
Color: Natural
The Sculpo Desk model caught my eye the moment I landed on the UO website and how couldn't it? With that cool, contemporary puddle-top design, this desk doubles up as an objet d'art. Plus, it's made out of mango wood so each one is different (and it's a sustainable option by virtue of being from a fruit tree!)
Metal desks
For small spaces
Price: $179
Size (in.): L39.4 x W17.7 x H29.5
Made from: Engineered wood and powder-coated steel
Color: White
If you're working in a small space, you'll need all the storage you can get. This model from Urban Outfitters has a wire side basket that’s perfect for storing your books, chargers, and other accessories. Made with engineered wood and powder-coated steel, this is built to last.
Removable legs and wheels
Price: $199
Size (in.): L47.75 x W23.9 x H29.5
Made from: Metal
Color: Green or Sky
Anyone who has been to my apartment knows that green furniture is the way to my heart (my Manhattan Sofa from Raft in green is the beneficiary of many a compliment every time I have friends around). So, this simple metal desk in green gets a firm yes from me.
Two integrated compartments
Price: $329
Size (in.): L42.13 x W18.11 x H29.92
Made from: Sheet metal, iron
Color: White
I'm a big advocate for desks with storage space and I love the fact that the Hugo Desk has a little cubby that you can easily reach into without it being an eyesore. Clean in white sheet metal, this has a minimalist charm that will brighten up your WFH set-up straightaway.
Boho desks
Mixed materials
Price:
Was $599, Now $219.95 (save $379.05)
Size (in.): L52 x W22 x H30.38
Made from: Solid Birch and tempered glass
Color: Natural
I have a real weakness for furniture that juxtaposes different materials, so naturally, the Nova Desk captured my attention immediately. Solid birch legs are styled with a sheet of tempered glass, creating a contemporary but timeless look that will genuinely never go out of style. FYI, this one is in the Urban Outfitters home sale!
Curved silhouette
Price:
Was $699, Now $249.95 (save $449.05)
Size (in.): L44.25 x W20.25 x H30
Made from: Rattan
Color: Natural
This rattan desk really channels a boho and vintage look with an arching frame and rounded edges that further soften the aesthetic. With an added storage section, this desk has dual drawers, perfect for storing your laptop and any bits and pieces you want tucked out of sight.
Easy to clean
Price: $1399
Size (in.): L60 x W22 x H30
Made from: Mango Wood, cane, and iron
Color: Black or Natural
I have made no secret of my love for mango wood and I'm not about to stop now. Naturally sustainable, by virtue of it being a fruit tree, this material, paired with cane and iron creates a beautiful design statement and the silhouette screams mid-century modern in a sophisticated and simple way.
How we chose these Urban Outfitters desks
As an Urban Outfitters aficionado, I know the UO collection like the back of my hand. Therefore, with prior familiarity, I took a deep dive into the desk range and took reviews and ratings into account. After this, I made sure to include a range of materials and sustainable choices wherever possible, picking pieces made from eco-friendly woods such as Mango wood and bamboo.
