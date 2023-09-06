Out of the nearly 8,000 Target throw pillows, these 13 caught my eye — from $13

Yep — I counted. After scrolling through 50 pages, there are 7,961 Target throw pillows on site. That's a lot of plumping, chopping, and stacking. Maybe even too much for my liking. So if you're looking to scatter some cushions around your space, stop the search because I've done the legwork for you.

Decorating an apartment with pillows, cushions, bolsters (or whatever you call 'em) can make the world of difference. And it's one of the most cost-effective ways to transform a room. Shapes play an important part, as do colors and textures. They're so easy to switch out when a new season arrives, too.

Whether you're a single gal in need of a snuggle buddy, or you want to impress mom and dad when they come to visit your dorm, I've picked out 13 throw pillows from Target that hit the spot on style and can help with your posture, too, oh and did I mention they're great for hiding behind? Now that spooky szn is approaching (bring on the thriller/horror movies), you're gonna need one.

12 of the best Target throw pillows

I've taken my pick of what I think are the nicest selections on Target's site, taking into account what's trending right now in the world of interiors. But if you want to have a li'l looksie, here's the link to the throw pillow page. Make use of the filters (if you have a rough idea of what you want) as it'll make your search a lot quicker!

Square Target throw cushions

Oversize Life Styles Marble Throw PillowY2K vibes
1. Oversize Life Styles Marble Throw Pillow

Price: Was $21.99, Now $13.19 (save $8.80)
Size (in.): W20 x L20
Material: 100% Polyester

Back in the aughts, I was obsessed with my marbling painting art kits, so this has brought back all of those nostalgic memories where anything and everything was a canvas to perfect my craft. It's cool, contemporary, and available in two colors.

18"x18" Dublin Square Throw Pillow Taupe - VCNYCable knit
2. Dublin Square Throw Pillow Taupe

Price: $14.99
Size (in.): W18 x L18
Material: 100% cotton

This toffee-colored soft furnishing is your chunky sweater reimagined into a throw cushion. And, I think you'll agree, it doesn't get cozier than that!

Buffalo Check Plaid with Pompoms Decorative Pillow CoverCovers only
3. Buffalo Plaid with Pom Poms Pillow Cover

Price: Was $35.99, Now $26.99 (save $9) for two
Size (in.): W18 x L18
Material: 100% Polyester

IDK about you, but the first pattern that comes to mind when I think of fall is plaid. It's a classic and has stood the test of time. Pom poms pimp up this design, giving it an on-trend and tactile touch. And, if you're a '90s kid... It's giving Clueless vibes. JSYK, this doesn't include the pillow inserts — they're sold separately.

18x18 Poly-Filled Textured Moroccan Design Square Throw Pillow Natural - Saro LifestyleWanderlust
4. Textured Moroccan Design Throw Pillow

Price: $33.99
Size (in.): W18 x L18
Material: Polyester fill

Whether you're looking for boho dorm ideas, or you're in love with Morocco after visiting on vacay, this textured and tasseled throw pillow is the right buy for free-spirited and design-led mavericks.

C&F Home Ashford Gingham PillowHand loomed
5. C&F Home Ashford Gingham Pillow

Price: $38.49
Size (in.): W18 x L18
Material: 100% yarn-dyed cotton with polyester fill

Forget what you've heard — gingham isn't just for spring and summer, because this sunshine yellow pillow is giving all the harvest girl vibes. I'd try and pair this with basket-weaved cushions and accessories. And don't forget the fruit bowl on the coffee table filled with produce straight from the farmers' market.

Mareike Boehmer Geometric Square Throw Pillow Purple - Deny DesignsTerrazzo
6. Geometric Purple Square Throw Pillow

Price: $64.99
Size (in.): W18 x L18
Material: 100% Polyester

Terrazzo is a great way to add color and interest to your dorm room or apartment. Since you probably can't add it through actual tiles or wallpaper, this pillow is perfect. Lavender makes yet another feature in this guide, proving that lilac-based hues aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

Round Target throw pillows

Round Embroidered Sun Fringe Decorative Throw Pillow Gold - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™Golden hour
7. Embroidered Sun Fringe Throw Pillow

Price: $20
Size (in.): W16 x L16
Material: 100% cotton

Looking to inject Tiktok's warm apartment aesthetic into your space? I've got you covered! This round mustard-yellow pillow will add a golden glow to your space, even on the rainiest of days. The fringe detail is extra, but I'm 100% here for it.

Knit Pumpkin with Jute Stem Novelty Throw Pillow - Threshold™Hey, Cinderella
8. Knit Pumpkin Novelty Throw Pillow

Price: $25
Size (in.): W12.5 x L12.5
Material: 100% polyester with jute stem

Tell me, is it fall without pumpkin paraphernalia? No, no it's not. So dive right into the season with these "gourd-geous" throw pillows. Whatever color you prefer — be it green, orange, or tan — just pick one (or more) as I can see these selling out fast!

Boucle Sphere Throw Pillow - Threshold™Winter wonder
9. Bouclé Sphere Throw Pillow

Price: $25
Size (in. ): L11 x W11
Material: 100% cotton with polyester fiber filling

Christmas may be months away, but this snowball-shaped throw cushion needs to be in your basket RN. It's soft, huggable, and TBH, looks way more expensive than it is. Aside from ivory, it also comes in a dark green/khaki hue for that utility chic aesthetic.

MVP Baseball Decorative Pillow - Levtex HomeFor sports fans
10. MVP Baseball Decorative Pillow

Price: $34
Size (in.): W17 x L17
Material: 100% polyester

Throw pillows aren't just for colorful or elegant aesthetics — and this baseball design proves it. If you're looking for something to spruce up a boys' dorm room or a cool, laidback space, try this sporty cushion for size.

Oblong target throw cushions

Check Mint Oblong Throw Pillow Checkered
11. Check Mint Oblong Throw Pillow

Price: Was $49, Now $41.65 (save $7.35)
Size (in.): W23 x L14
Material: 100% polyester

Checkered home decor is the queen of trends right now. But rather than give you a black and white cushion, I'm presenting this minty-fresh accessory. I really like how the pattern looks like it's been done with a crayon or marker... it gives all the back-to-campus charm.

Lisa Argyropoulos Happy Vibes Lumbar Throw PillowDesigner
12. Lisa Argyropoulos Happy Vibes Lumbar Throw Pillow

Price: $49.99
Size (in.): W14 x L23
Material: 100% woven polyester

I love sloganned homewares! They're sassy and show off your fun side. This throw pillow also comes in 2023's *it girl* color lavender. The font is fierce, and the oblong shape means you can use it to decorate a small sofa or as a back support on your office chair.

Little Arrow Design Co watercolor hearts on stripes Throw Pillow Supports artists
13. Little Arrow Design Co. Throw Pillow

Price: Was $59 Now $50.15 (save $8.85)
Size (in.): W26 x L16
Material: 100% polyester

I don't mean to sound cheesy, but I heart this oblong lumbar pillow so much. It's a softer take on the Barbiecore trend, with soft watercolor shapes on a classic monochrome background. What more could you want? This makes for the dreamiest back support (which is kind of a shame since I wanna show it off).

Ecommerce Editor

Bonjour, Yasou, Hello — I'm Christina, ecommerce editor at Real Homes. Along with my super creative colleagues, I create content to help you create a chic home on a budget. I live in a two-bed maisonette with a garage and garden in Essex. Geographically, it's perfect; I've got the forest on my doorstep, and London is just 15 minutes by tube or car. I specialize in small kitchen appliances so that you can prepare food with ease at home. Prior to working for the Future plc family, I've worked on a number of consumer events including the Ideal Home Show, Grand Designs Live, and Good Homes Magazine. With a plethora of experience in digital marketing, editorial, and social media, I have an eye for what should be in your shopping basket.

