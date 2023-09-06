Out of the nearly 8,000 Target throw pillows, these 13 caught my eye — from $13

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Yep — I counted. After scrolling through 50 pages, there are 7,961 Target throw pillows on site. That's a lot of plumping, chopping, and stacking. Maybe even too much for my liking. So if you're looking to scatter some cushions around your space, stop the search because I've done the legwork for you.

Decorating an apartment with pillows, cushions, bolsters (or whatever you call 'em) can make the world of difference. And it's one of the most cost-effective ways to transform a room. Shapes play an important part, as do colors and textures. They're so easy to switch out when a new season arrives, too.

Whether you're a single gal in need of a snuggle buddy, or you want to impress mom and dad when they come to visit your dorm, I've picked out 13 throw pillows from Target that hit the spot on style and can help with your posture, too, oh and did I mention they're great for hiding behind? Now that spooky szn is approaching (bring on the thriller/horror movies), you're gonna need one.

12 of the best Target throw pillows

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

I've taken my pick of what I think are the nicest selections on Target's site, taking into account what's trending right now in the world of interiors. But if you want to have a li'l looksie, here's the link to the throw pillow page. Make use of the filters (if you have a rough idea of what you want) as it'll make your search a lot quicker!

Square Target throw cushions

Y2K vibes 1. Oversize Life Styles Marble Throw Pillow Shop at Target Price: Was $21.99 , Now $13.19 (save $8.80)

Size (in.): W20 x L20

Material: 100% Polyester Back in the aughts, I was obsessed with my marbling painting art kits, so this has brought back all of those nostalgic memories where anything and everything was a canvas to perfect my craft. It's cool, contemporary, and available in two colors. Cable knit 2. Dublin Square Throw Pillow Taupe Shop at Target Price: $14.99

Size (in.): W18 x L18

Material: 100% cotton This toffee-colored soft furnishing is your chunky sweater reimagined into a throw cushion. And, I think you'll agree, it doesn't get cozier than that! Covers only 3. Buffalo Plaid with Pom Poms Pillow Cover Shop at Target Price: Was $35.99 , Now $26.99 (save $9) for two

Size (in.): W18 x L18

Material: 100% Polyester IDK about you, but the first pattern that comes to mind when I think of fall is plaid. It's a classic and has stood the test of time. Pom poms pimp up this design, giving it an on-trend and tactile touch. And, if you're a '90s kid... It's giving Clueless vibes. JSYK, this doesn't include the pillow inserts — they're sold separately. Wanderlust 4. Textured Moroccan Design Throw Pillow Shop at Target Price: $33.99

Size (in.): W18 x L18

Material: Polyester fill Whether you're looking for boho dorm ideas, or you're in love with Morocco after visiting on vacay, this textured and tasseled throw pillow is the right buy for free-spirited and design-led mavericks. Hand loomed 5. C&F Home Ashford Gingham Pillow Shop at Target Price: $38.49

Size (in.): W18 x L18

Material: 100% yarn-dyed cotton with polyester fill Forget what you've heard — gingham isn't just for spring and summer, because this sunshine yellow pillow is giving all the harvest girl vibes. I'd try and pair this with basket-weaved cushions and accessories. And don't forget the fruit bowl on the coffee table filled with produce straight from the farmers' market. Terrazzo 6. Geometric Purple Square Throw Pillow Shop at Target Price: $64.99

Size (in.): W18 x L18

Material: 100% Polyester Terrazzo is a great way to add color and interest to your dorm room or apartment. Since you probably can't add it through actual tiles or wallpaper, this pillow is perfect. Lavender makes yet another feature in this guide, proving that lilac-based hues aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

Round Target throw pillows

Golden hour 7. Embroidered Sun Fringe Throw Pillow Shop at Target Price: $20

Size (in.): W16 x L16

Material: 100% cotton Looking to inject Tiktok's warm apartment aesthetic into your space? I've got you covered! This round mustard-yellow pillow will add a golden glow to your space, even on the rainiest of days. The fringe detail is extra, but I'm 100% here for it. Hey, Cinderella 8. Knit Pumpkin Novelty Throw Pillow Shop at Target Price: $25

Size (in.): W12.5 x L12.5

Material: 100% polyester with jute stem Tell me, is it fall without pumpkin paraphernalia? No, no it's not. So dive right into the season with these "gourd-geous" throw pillows. Whatever color you prefer — be it green, orange, or tan — just pick one (or more) as I can see these selling out fast! Winter wonder 9. Bouclé Sphere Throw Pillow Shop at Target Price: $25

Size (in. ): L11 x W11

Material: 100% cotton with polyester fiber filling Christmas may be months away, but this snowball-shaped throw cushion needs to be in your basket RN. It's soft, huggable, and TBH, looks way more expensive than it is. Aside from ivory, it also comes in a dark green/khaki hue for that utility chic aesthetic. For sports fans 10. MVP Baseball Decorative Pillow Shop at Target Price: $34

Size (in.): W17 x L17

Material: 100% polyester Throw pillows aren't just for colorful or elegant aesthetics — and this baseball design proves it. If you're looking for something to spruce up a boys' dorm room or a cool, laidback space, try this sporty cushion for size.

Oblong target throw cushions