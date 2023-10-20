There are 947 Target nightstands on site — but these dozen are the dreamiest

Every bedroom needs a good place to stash all your essentials and a Target nightstand is just the solution. Whether you're curling up with a book or having an all-out lazy day, however you choose to relax, you're going to need your phone, hand cream, and a few other odds and ends nearby.

Before you dive headfirst into the world of small bedroom storage ideas, a little forethought. At present, there are some 947 nightstands listed on Target's site, making the search for something both affordable and premium a little tricky. You know the old adage, "Seeing everything is seeing nothing."

We've put our expertise into sourcing only the top easy-assembly nightstand designs, picking out an array of colorways and styles, spanning minimal white designs to more rustic wooden ones. So, next time you wake up in the middle of the night thirsty, you'll be glad to have the nightstand there, primed with a glass of water and looking chicer than ever.

12 of the best Target nightstands for the ultimate bedside setup

Anyone looking for chic small bedroom ideas will likely need a nightstand, if not just for decoration. Indeed, student housing and shared apartments are rarely decked out upon arrival. It's wise to give your boudoir a personal touch — something I kept in mind during my not-so-distant days as a freshman.

Here, I'm sharing that same wisdom — now enhanced with a few more interiors-obsessed years behind me — towards your search, whether you're after something kooky for that alt-girl aesthetic, Scandi, or mid-century modern.

White Target nightstands

Affordable 1. Costway Modern Drawers Nightstand Shop at Target Price: $56.99

Color(s): White

Material: Wood and MDF

Size (in): W15 x H24 x D12

Storage: 2 drawers There's affordable, and then there's this. Yes, taking gold for the best bedroom storage price-wise, this Target nightstand comes with a high-spec design, including splayed wooden legs, non-slip feet pads, and stoppers inside the drawer to prevent unwanted accidents. As for that mid-century modern design, it's *chef's kiss.* Space-saving design 2. Costway Table Nightstand Shop at Target Price: $61.99

Color(s): White

Material: Particleboard

Size (in): W23.5 x H20.5 x D12

Storage: 2 shelves, 1 drawer, and 1 cubby Shopping on a budget doesn't mean skimping on style — nor space, for that matter. This modern design is a case in point, offering serious room to keep your bedside trinkets, treats, and other nightstand essentials without hogging space. The icing on the cake? It's a breeze to set up. Minimalist chic 3. Room Essentials Modular Nightstand Shop at Target Price: $70

Color(s): White

Material: Particleboard

Size (in): W23.5 x H19.13 x D16.75

Storage: 2 drawers Less really is more in the case of this sleek number, replete with sharp lines and some sizeable drawer space to keep all your nighttime staples. On top, a smooth surface provides ample room for your smartphone, a glass of water, or a lamp for pre-sleep reading. It's giving starchitect decor.

Wooden Target nightstands

Sturdy 4. Costway Nightstand Beside Table Shop at Target Price: $81.99

Color(s): 2

Material: MDF

Size (in): W18 x H24.5 x D16

Storage: 2 drawers As far as sturdy stands go, this is up there. Constructed with a hardwearing frame and rubber wood legs that jut outwards for stability, it also features an additional anti-topple strap should you be particularly prone to accidents. And yes, the drawers are buttery smooth. Mixed materials 5. Hearth & Hand X Magnolia Wood Nightstand Shop at Target Price: $199.99

Color(s): 3

Material: Wood and metal

Size (in): W23.63 x H24 x D15.5

Storage: 2 drawers Often, you can't beat a classic, and this particularly chic design is no exception to the rule, combining tapered legs, smooth surfacing, and a blink-and-miss-it woodgrain. Look closer, and you'll notice the bronze-tone hardware across the drawers. Sure, it's hardly reinventing the wheel, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it! Twin set 6. Costway Set of 2 Nightstands Shop at Target Price: $124.99

Color(s): 2

Material: MDF

Size (in): W18 x H22 x D17

Storage: 1 drawer and 1 cubby One top tip if you're moving in with your partner: buy this nightstand set. With a virtually silent drawer, understated metal handles, and a waterproof surface for the clumsy ones among us, it's a long-life design perfect for bed-adjacent decor.

Gray Target nightstands

Modern asymmetrical style 7. Costway Set of 2 Side Table Shop at Target Price: Was $179.99 Now $67.99 (save $112)

Color(s): Gray

Material: Particleboard

Size (in): W16 x H25 x D16

Storage: 2 shelves If you're after something a little wilder, that also ticks boxes for quiet luxury — this is just the ticket. Aside from coming as a very inexpensive twin pack, it's also an asymmetrical wonder that, despite appearances, is a piece of cake to put together. On the bottom, pads reduce noise, too — always a bonus in high-traffic areas. Not just for kids 8. Pillowfort Nightstand Shop at Target Price: $68.99

Color(s): 2

Material: Particleboard

Size (in): W17.32 x H24.41 x D15.75

Storage: 1 drawer and 1 cubby Being stylish isn't all about making a statement. In some cases, you can whisper panache rather than plastering it across your room. Indeed, this open-shelf design does what it says on the tin and matches with almost any decor — loud or quiet. It's a strong little guy, and you wouldn't even know that it's marketed as kids' bedroom furniture. Contemporary 9. Eco Dream Double Drawer Nightstand Shop at Target Price: $80.99

Color(s): 3

Material: MDF

Size (in): W15.75 x H17.7 x D13.8

Storage: 2 drawers Did somebody say slick? With steely looks and a raised edge on its top surface, this offers great space-saving capabilities and major styling kudos alike. Another that's giving quiet luxury if you ask us. Plus, in the gray, it instantly adds a mature and restrained edge — even in the most typical student pads. My favorite feature? That raised top edge prevents objects from taking an impromptu flying lesson.

Black Target nightstands

Gold standard 10. Threshold Ellery Luxe Nightstand Shop at Target Price: $200

Color(s): 2

Material: Wood and MDF

Size (in): W22 x H23 x D18

Storage: 2 drawers If you're willing to part with a little more for something a little extra, then this design — still relatively affordable — fits the bill. Golden legs? Check? Glam, ultra-smooth finish? Double-check. As for care, this requires only a light touch — just wipe as and when needed. It-girls, meet your new status symbol. Pared-back design 11. Threshold Porto Nightstand Shop at Target Price: $150

Color(s): Black

Material: Wood and MDF

Size (in): W26 x H26 x D15

Storage: 1 drawer and 1 shelf Black decor is back — not that it ever left — in the world of interiors, as is restraint. As such, this exercise in doing a lot with a little is bang on trend, offering up subtle relief handles and a clean profile. It's lightweight, making it easy to assemble, but still high-spec. Expect lots of use to come. Vintage vibes 12. Costway End Table Nightstand Shop at Target Price: $77.99

Color(s): Black

Material: MDF

Size (in): W18 x H23 x D15

Storage: 1 drawer and 1 shelf Getting hold of vintage decor in this day and age can be one pricey affair — no matter that it comes with the risk of damage and disrepair. However, if you're keen to channel that same luxe energy without taking out a lifetime loan, then this mid-century treat, complete with golden handles, has your name on it.

How we chose

With so many products out there, trialing each and every one physically is an impossible task. So, we take the next best approach, which is to scour through reams upon reams of reviews and feedback from doting (or not-so-doting) customers. After all, the customer is always right, and on Target, they're especially honest. As such, I've picked out only products with a minimum of four stars and some nice words to boot, all while taking into account the current trends sweeping the world of interiors right now.

