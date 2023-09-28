The 9 best nightstand lamps to brighten up your bedside

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I’m on a mission to transform my little apartment with nightstand lamps. My aim is to create a dreamy ambiance and cozy sophistication without breaking the bank. If this sounds like you, too, have a little perusal of this list and see if anything strikes your fancy.

Having a nightstand lamp in your apartment is more than just a decorative addition; it's essential to getting the vibe right and genuinely putting you in a better, more relaxed mood. When it’s time to kick back at home after a long day, the last thing we want is the overhead light on.

A well-placed bedroom lamp provides just the right amount of illumination, allowing you to indulge in your favorite activities without straining your eyes or disrupting the overall mood. It's the perfect little companion for those late-night reading sessions and will make your apartment feel like a true sanctuary. Basically, this small purchase is about to make your life a whole lot better.

9 best nightstand lamps

When decorating an apartment, finding budget-friendly gems is half the battle. The next step? Navigating through the vast landscape of interior design inspiration. There’s just too much good stuff out there (and a fair bit of trash to wade through — sorry not sorry). So, I’ve put in the legwork and factored in color, size, power, and positive reviews to come up with the best of the best.

Balancing form and function so that practical decor can double up as art is a sure way to curate a home you truly love and won't go out of fashion!

Battery-operated nightstand lamps

Motion sensor 1. Betus Motion Sensor Night Light Shop at Walmart Price: $11.99

Power: Battery-operated

Made from: Plastic and metal

Color: Copper I love a motion lamp because I'm a proud lazy girl! Once I get into my bedroom, it's time to properly relax. Having a lamp that does some of the work for you is a dream if you ask me. Gone are the days of leaving your light on by mistake. Oh, and it's also waterproof, so some reviewers have used it in their bathrooms for a softer glow at night when you need to pee. Mushroom lamp 2. MJ Premier Store Mushroom Lamp Shop at Amazon Price: $35.99

Power: 3 W

Made from: Ceramic and glass

Color: Cloud This vintage-style mushroom lamp gives off a cozy, warm white light through a gorgeous nebula pattern, reflecting some '70s charm. Each one is unique, giving off a slightly different glow and making this mushroom lamp just the most adorable addition to your nightstand! Battery operated 3. mzxlighting Cordless Nordic Lamp Shop at Etsy Price: $129

Power: 5 W

Made from: Fabric and wood

Color: Natural or white I think it's fair to say that simple Scandi style is not going anywhere, and that's what made me fall so hard for this cute little battery-operated lamp. With the option of a natural linen or white shade, this lamp exudes sophisticated simplicity and is super slimline to fit perfectly in small spaces.

Exposed-bulb nightstand lamps

Industrial chic 5. Artin-X Cordless Small Table Lamp Shop at Amazon Price: $25.88

Power: 1.5 W

Made from: Glass and ABS

Color: Pink Obvi we couldn't put together this round-up without featuring a baby pink lamp (Barbiecore isn't over quite yet). This is a soothing little nightlight that champions softened industrialism by pairing pastel pink and an exposed bulb. This lamp kind of doubles up as a piece of art — rechargeable, portable, and just fabulous. Art Deco 6. Markert Arched Lamp (Set of 2) Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $59.99 , Now $36.99, (save $18.50 at Wayfair)

Power: 60 W

Made from: Metal and manufactured wood

Color: Gold If you get the shade of gold right, it can really elevate your interiors, and that's exactly what this set of beautiful gold arched lamps does. With an elegant and unique silhouette, they will undeniably give your bedroom an expensive twist (I won't tell anyone the price if you don't). 2-in-1 design 7. Globe Lamp Side Table/Nightstand Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: $269

Power: 60 W (bulb not included)

Made from: Wood and glass

Color: Blue There was no way I wasn't going to include this cool little contemporary model from Urban Outfitters when I came across it. What a life hack?! This modern side table has a sleek silhouette and an integrated globe light in the base, so you're getting a nightstand and lamp in one. Plug it in to power it on.

Pairs of nightstand lamps

Modern lamps 7. Simple Designs Store Mini Ceramic Globe Lamps Shop at Amazon Price: Was $39.99 , Now $23.99 (save $12 at Amazon)

Power: 40 W

Made from: ‎Ceramic, plastic, metal, and fabric

Color: Black These mini globe nightstand lamps are perfect for a small space that you want to maximize (while making a statement with your cool decor). I love the blackout look of these lamps and the fact they would go with really any room. Whether you're buying them for an apartment or dorm that isn't necessarily your forever home, these can still be forever lamps — and for that price? It's a no-brainer. Coastal-style 8. Tanya Traditional Table Lamps Shop at Target Price: $99.99

Power: 150 W

Made from: Plastic/polyester

Color: Washed blue and white Okay, this pair of lamps is giving traditional gets a modern makeover. I love the classic silhouette, paired with the washed blue stand for that coastal vibe. Opting for nightstand lamps like this is an easy way to add a pop of color and character to your space that'll remain timeless. Rustic 9. Regency Hill Glenn Rustic Country Cottage Lamps Shop at Target Price: Was $179.99 , Now $149.95 (save $30.04 at Target)

Watt: 150W

Made from: Resin and polyester

Color: Gray Beige This earthy pair of nightstand lamps captures the warm minimalist vibe that I will forever be on board with. Each lamp is crafted from ceramic-looking resin and given a gorgeous neutral finish, with tapered drum shades that deliver a casual classic look. Perfect for rustic or Southwest-style settings.

Frequently asked questions

Do nightstand lamps need to match? Whether or not your nightstand lamps need to match is a much-debated question, so I asked the experts for some insight! Brad Smith, interior designer and CEO of Omni Home Ideas argues that "nightstand lamps don't necessarily need to match, but they should complement each other and the overall bedroom aesthetic." A matching pair can "provide a sense of symmetry and order," he explains, whereas "using different lamps can introduce character and a dynamic feel to the space." If you choose two different styles, he adds that the best thing to do is pick options with "common elements." "The more you break the traditions of design rules the more interesting the design will be," says Devin Shaffer, lead interior designer at Decorilla. "I compare this philosophy to the traditional approach of not mixing navy and black which are now bygone days and in fashion this rule-breaking has caused both men's and women's style to flourish."

How tall should a nightstand lamp be? Executing the optimum height for your nightstand lamp will make such a difference to the look and feel of your room. "It largely hinges on your table and bed's specifics," says Artem Kropovinsky, founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York. "Ideally, it should illuminate your late-night reads without casting shadows or obstructing views. If you're seeking a golden rule, consider this: a lamp height mirroring half your bedside table often strikes the right balance."

How we chose

With expert insight under our belts, we trawled the internet for the nightstand lamps that met the important criteria. Paired with high ratings and positive feedback from customers, that's how we chose this list!

Now you have your nightstand lamp game down, there are plenty of cute bedroom ideas available to help you figure out the rest of your sleep space decor situation!