My fave Target fall decor picks I think your apartment needs

Looking to add some Target fall decor to your autumn set-up this year? See our bougie-on-a-budget picks for ideas that don't look cheap or tacky! Incorporate those gorgeous autumn colors with the cutest throw blankets, pillows, candles, and more.
I don't know about you, but when I think of fall, I think of pumpkins. And this guide is full to the brim with them. I've also picked out different styles and color palettes to go with your current decor. Whether you're a neutrals-obsessed vanilla girl or looking for bolder pops of color, I've got your back.
Get ready for apple cider, warm sweaters, and cozy movie nights because fall is here, folks. To kick off the season, you're going to need to deck out your space in all the best fall decor to get into the spirit.
Target fall decor
Target is a great place to shop for fall decor as it's pretty accessible online and in-store, plus it's filled with budget-friendly buys. See our favorite picks from as low as $10 and a couple more luxurious options, too.
My favorite autumn buys from Target
Indoor & outdoor
Price: $30
Size (in.): H18 x W18 x D5
Material: Plastic
What better way to kick off fall decorating than with this stunning wreath? It can be used indoors or outdoors, so it's perfect for your front door, living room, or anywhere else you can think of! If you're in a rental, see how to hang things safely before starting so you don't cause any damage.
Easy upkeep
Price: $13
Size (in.): L30 x W18
Material: Coir and rubber
Everyone needs a cute fall doormat to give their front porch or entryway a seasonal makeover. This budget-friendly option is only $13 and is reinforced with a PVC backing, so it's anti-slip. It's also easy to clean — just shake off any mud and leaves you may have tracked in from apple picking or a trip to the pumpkin patch!
Shearling
Price: $15
Size (in.): L60 x W50
Material: 100% recycled polyester
If autumn gets really cold where you live (hello, my hometown!) you're going to need a fuzzy blanket to cuddle up with. This plush throw blanket has a subtle orange on one side and super warm shearling on the other. Maximum coziness achieved.
Two-wick
Price: $10
Size (in.): H4.25 x W4 x D4
Material: Soy wax blend, glass
I can't talk about autumn decorating without immediately bringing up the best candles out there. Embrace the vibes of a crisp fall day with this autumnal vessel that has notes of apple, pear, and bergamot. Not only does the highly-rated, budget-friendly candle smell great, but it also lasts for 50 hours of burn time.
Neutral
Price: $25
Size (in.): L12.5 x W12.5
Material: Acrylic and polyester
If fall means one thing, it's pumpkins, bb! If you're more of a neutrals kinda gal, this knit pumpkin pillow will go with just about anything. It's perfect for any vanilla girl's cozy autumn set-up and would look cute perched on a coffee table, mantel, or by the front door.
Coffee table decor
Price: $15
Size (in.): H8.5 x W6 x D6
Material: Ceramic and plastic
Who knew hops were so aesthetically pleasing? This stunning artificial centerpiece will save you from having to swap out real flowers every other week. This cute li'l vase isn't too big either, so it can sit nicely on a small coffee table or on your kitchen counter.
Bouclé
Price: $30
Size (in.): L24 x W24
Material: Polyester
'Tis the season for throw pillows... and more throw pillows. The deep burnt orange color of this pillow will really pop on a neutral sofa and give your living room a cozy New England cabin feel. It's an oversized, plump pick that's sure to make a statement.
Dishwasher safe
Price: $20
Size (in.): H7 x W9 x D9
Material: Stoneware
That's right friends, more pumpkins! You can never have too many right? This large pumpkin serving bowl will really take center stage at any autumn feast or Friendsgiving. The best part? It's dishwasher and microwave safe so it won't be a pain to clean or cook in.
Machine washable
Price: $35
Size (in.): L60 x W40
Material: Acrylic blend
For some added texture, a knit throw blanket is an essential fall staple. This super soft, midweight throw is complete with pom tassels to really take things up a notch. The earthy brown color will certainly complement all the autumn colors around the rest of your house.
How we chose Target fall decor
While I wasn't able to test all the items selected, I looked for items with top star ratings. I read great reviews from happy customers and didn't include anything less than four stars at the time of writing this guide.
Now that you've wrapped up your fall shopping, you can add a few more budget-friendly touches. If you're feeling crafty, try your hand at the numerous TikTok DIY fall decor ideas out there, like cute sock pumpkins and fabric ghosts.