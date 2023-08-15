9 dorm buys from Five Below that will make your room so much cuter

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There are two things in life that I love: mac and cheese and finding a bargain. They’re both super satisfying and make everything a whole lot better. While I can’t eat mac and cheese every day, I can always look for cheap home decor stores that will save me dollars. One amazing one that I found while randomly scrolling through TikTok? Five Below.

For reals, TT is obsessed with it, and now so am I. I’ve spent hours watching people find bargains in the store, and I probably should pick my jaw up off the floor. Like, I can’t get over how cute and cheap everything is. If you hadn’t guessed, pretty much everything at Five Below is $5 or under. I’m serious, you guys! This makes it the perfect place to bag dorm room essentials. In fact, it has a whole dorm section online.

As a former college student, I totally get how important it is to save as much cash as poss. That’s why I’ve gone through Five Below and found nine buys that are perfect for turning your dorm into the room of your dreams.

Ready to makeover your space on a budget? Scroll on down for my top picks…

I'm a former college student, and these are my fave Five Below dorm buys

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you.

I’ve picked out a variety of items, so whether you need to decorate your desk or beautify your bed, you’re totally covered.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

