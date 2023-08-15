9 dorm buys from Five Below that will make your room so much cuter

There are two things in life that I love: mac and cheese and finding a bargain. They’re both super satisfying and make everything a whole lot better. While I can’t eat mac and cheese every day, I can always look for cheap home decor stores that will save me dollars. One amazing one that I found while randomly scrolling through TikTok? Five Below.
For reals, TT is obsessed with it, and now so am I. I’ve spent hours watching people find bargains in the store, and I probably should pick my jaw up off the floor. Like, I can’t get over how cute and cheap everything is. If you hadn’t guessed, pretty much everything at Five Below is $5 or under. I’m serious, you guys! This makes it the perfect place to bag dorm room essentials. In fact, it has a whole dorm section online.
As a former college student, I totally get how important it is to save as much cash as poss. That’s why I’ve gone through Five Below and found nine buys that are perfect for turning your dorm into the room of your dreams.
Ready to makeover your space on a budget? Scroll on down for my top picks…
I'm a former college student, and these are my fave Five Below dorm buys
I’ve picked out a variety of items, so whether you need to decorate your desk or beautify your bed, you’re totally covered.
Versatile AF
Size (in.): H5 x W8 x L12
Made from: Plastic
Price: $3.25
I love that this crate is collapsible, which means that you can fold it away neatly whenever you’re not using it or whenever you’re packing. I have a feeling you’ll be using it pretty much most of the time, though. It’s so versatile, and can be used for everything from stationery to snacks (someone, pass me a bag of Starbursts!).
Flower power
Size (in.): W30 x L30
Made from: Cotton
Price: $5.55
FYI: Dorm room rugs are absolute lifesavers. Stepping onto cold flooring or scratchy carpets is not it, people. Plus, they’re great for zoning out different areas of your room, like the sleep area and the study area. This flower one is so boho and is perfect for adding a pop of color and playfulness.
Tutti frutti
Size (in.): W14 x L14
Made from: Polyester
Price: $5.55
I have seen strawberry decor all over my FYP, and I am so here for it. I honestly think they’re the best fruit, both aesthetically and taste-wise. This pillow is totally sweet and would look great layered up with other funky pillows and patterned throws. Oh, and it looks comfy AF, so you can lounge on it even when you’re not fully in bed.
Y2K
Size (in.): H8 x W6
Made from: Paper
Price: $4 for 30 pieces
Want to transform your dorm walls with as little effort as poss? I can relate. When you’re just moving into your dorm, you want quick fixes to make it feel like home. That’s where this jazzy wall decor comes in. It has 30 mini posters, so you can fully fill your wall with a fun, retro vibe. Match it with a disco light and fluffy pillows for '80s realness.
Stylish storage
Size (in.): H11 x W10 x L10
Made from: Wire
Price: $5.55
Storage bins are one of my fave solutions out there. They save so much space and are an easy way to keep everything contained. Put this on your shelf with books and papers, or on your nightstand for your bedtime necessities (eye masks are def a must-have in college!). This comes in three colors, but the pink ombre is my personal fave.
Sparkly
Size (in.): L72
Made from: Plastic
Price: $5.55
Bye-bye boring string lights, hello fun lights! If you want everyone to know that you’re a mirrorball like T-Swift, these adorable string lights are an amazing way to make the whole room shimmer. Whether you’re having a dorm party or just want to keep the good vibes going all day, they’re a gorgeous, glitzy choice.
Take note
Size (in.): H8 x W8
Made from: Plastic
Price: $5
I’m a big pen and paper gal, and believe that things are easier to remember when you’ve handwritten them. That’s why I’m loving this sweet whiteboard, which is great for writing li’l notes to yourself (or your roomie). From positive affirmations to textbook reminders, the possibilities are totally endless.
Drink up
Size (cubic in.): L72.18
Made from: Steel, plastic
Price: $5.55
Let’s be honest: The Stanley Cup has been everywhere on social. If you’ve been on the lookout for cheaper alternatives like me, you’re gonna love this one. As well as having it for general dorm chilling, you could also put iced coffee in it and take it to your 9 am lecture — trust me, you’ll need that caffeine boost.
I'm hooked
Size (in.): H5.53 x W12 x L10.53
Made from: Metal
Price: $5.55
When living in a small room like a dorm, making use of vertical space is always a good idea. A fab way to do that is with over-the-door organizers, like this flowery number. I’ve found that some organizers can be a bit boring, but luckily this one is super aesthetic. BTW, it also comes in a mushroom style, too, in case you want to live your cottagecore fantasy in college.
