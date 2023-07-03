The 9 best sleep masks for the most restful sleep ever

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Confession time: I was always very anti-sleep mask. That was until I tried one, and now I would never (ever) go back. Like, honestly, sleep masks have become somewhat of a low-key sleep obsession of mine. And, honestly, I really don’t know why I resisted them for so long. Besties, IYKYK. Am I right?

Quick list:

1. Best sleep mask reviews

2. Choosing a sleep mask

3. FAQs

4. How we choose

Whether you’re as crazy about sleep masks as I am or you’re new to the concept, the most important thing is to find the mask that’s right for your personal sleep needs. While some of us love a sleep mask that blocks out light entirely, others of us prefer to opt for a silk design that keeps skin smooth and cool.

Feel like treatin' yo’self to a new sleep mask? I’ve done a lot of digging around for the top-rated, shopper-approved buys. After trying them out (and asking friends who have tested them out their thoughts) these are the ones that have made the cut.

The best sleep masks to buy in 2023

1. Manta Sleep Mask Shop at Amazon Made from: Cotton and fleece

Care: Hand wash only

Price: $39 Ok, ok, ok if you haven't heard of this mask you must be living under a rock because it is hella popular. And, honestly, it’s easy to see why. It's ultra-easy to adjust this 100% light-blocking sleep mask. Its contoured design ensures there's no pressure on your eyes while you sleep. 2. Bucky 40 Blinks No Pressure Solid Eye Mask Shop at Amazon Made from: Polyester

Care: Hand wash in cold water with mild soap and air dry

Price: Was $17.99, now $16.20 According to the reviews (and some of the Real Home’s team who are obsessed with it), this mask is loved primarily because you can open your eyes when wearing it, thanks to its perfectly contoured design. Plus, it’s super easy to put on and take off, which is obvi an added bonus. Oh and, FYI, it can be machine washed and won’t shrink. Plus, it comes in a wide range of colors and prints, and light leakage is minimal. 3. Urban Outfitters Satin Weighted Aromatherapy Eye Mask Shop at Urban Outfitters Made from: Cotton and polyester

Care: Spot clean only

Price: $14 How totally dreamy is this fungi-patterned aromatherapy eye mask? I just love, love, love it. For anyone who wants the best of both worlds with a mask that’s made of satin (so helps to keep skin crease-free) and is weighted, this is a great option. And, thanks to its lavender-scented design, it’s ideal for aiding relaxation. 4. Fishers Finery 25 Momme Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask Shop at Amazon Made from: Silk

Care: Hand wash, dry clean or machine wash on a delicate cycle with cold water

Price: $22.99 This is the ultimate silk mask that's also hypoallergenic. It’s soft, smooth, and (obvi) oh so silky (which means it helps to keep skin smooth and crease-free). Admittedly it doesn't completely block out light but it shields you from enough light that you should be able to sleep soundly without disturbance. Plus, it’s made from material that’s both strong and moisture-resistant, making it ideal for sweaty sleepers. 5. Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask Shop at Amazon Made from: Fleece and cotton

Care: Hand wash only

Price: $9.98 For anyone who prefers the feel of a more natural material, this sleep mask from Magovel is the one. Featuring a cotton cover that feels oh so soft, the material is flexible and features an easy-to-shape nose piece. It also comes with side eye flaps, making it a really great choice for back sleepers as it can block out light from every angle. Oh, and it comes with a super wide and seriously soft adjustable strap for added comfort. 6. Luna Cooling & Heated Weighted Eye Mask Shop at Amazon Made from: CoolLuxe Cooling Fabric

Care: Remove the weighted insert and machine wash the mask and air dry

Price: $22.59 The idea of a weighted sleep mask is similar to that of a weighted blanket — the pressure is meant to help calm your mind, making it easier to fall asleep more quickly. The idea of a weighted sleep mask might sound kinda odd but the pressure is light, so it doesn’t feel like it’s too much when it’s on your face. 7. Slip Silk Eye Mask Shop at Urban Outfitters Made from: Mulberry silk

Care: Spot clean only

Price: $50 From the makers of the best silk hair scrunchies, comes this luxe eye mask. While a little pricier than some of the other sleep masks, this silk eye mask from Slip is worth every penny. It’s sleek, smooth and is designed with durability in mind. 8. Target Solid Satin Eye Mask Shop at Target Made from: Satin

Care: Spot clean only

Price: $5 If you're looking for a lower-priced sleep mask, you're in luck with this design from Target. Made from soft satin fabric (that has a little stretch to it) this sleep mask is durable and comfortable to sleep in. Plus, it comes with a handy adjustable strap for added comfort. Bougie on a budget! 9. Target Kitsch Satin Sleep Eye Mask Shop at Target Made from: Satin

Care: Spot clean only

Price: $16 How sweet is this leopard-printed satin design? This sleep mask is designed to not only block out light but also to protect your skin while you sleep, with the satin material helping to prevent skin from drying out.

What to consider when choosing a sleep mask

1. Choose the material

When it comes to selecting a sleep mask, it's important to be selective about the material. Each material has different pros and cons, so it's important to take those into account when picking out a new mask. Most sleep masks are made from cotton, silk, polyester, and foam, or are filled with beads.

2. How does it fit?

If you're going to sleep in an eye mask then you want to make sure that it fits your comfortably and isn't too loose or too tight. It's also important to make sure that it doesn't let in too much light.

3. Consider how you sleep

It's also a good idea to think about your sleeping position before you buy a new sleep mask. If you sleep on your front or your side, it's best to avoid bulkier designs as they may feel uncomfortable to sleep in. For back sleepers, a sleep mask that blocks light from every angle is vital.

FAQs

Can I wear a sleep mask every night? Yes, it's fine to sleep in an eye mask every night. Sleep masks are designed to safely fit your face while remaining comfortable.

Do sleep masks work for side sleepers? For side sleepers, a mask that is smaller in size and not too bulky tends to work better than a larger, bulkier mask. A contoured eye mask can work for side sleepers just as long as the mask fits the face snuggly.

Is it important to wash a sleep mask? It's a good idea to keep your eye mask clean by following the manufacturer's care instructions, as otherwise, you could end up with irritated or infected skin or eyes.

How we chose these sleep masks

These sleep masks were chosen based on their customer reviews. All of the eye masks featured in this guide have been highly rated by real shoppers for your peace of mind. When selecting the best sleep masks for this guide, we also took into account factors like their material, price, and care instructions.