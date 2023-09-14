9 cozy fall throw blankets that you'll want to wrap up in right now

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When the leaves turn brown and the weather grows colder, wrapping up in a fall throw blanket is a lovely, cozy idea. They’re great for adding extra warmth when you’re relaxing in your rental, and look super stylish, too.

I love nothing better than grabbing a hot cup of cocoa and getting properly warm and snug. Add on a few episodes of Gilmore Girls, and you’ve got my perfect evening. When it’s too warm to put the heater on, but it’s too cold to have nothing at all, throws are the best solution.

Want to get fully into the fall spirit? I’ve rounded up a range of cozy throw blankets that will elevate your fall decor. Whether you want one to add to your living room blanket basket or one to spread on your bed, I’ve got you covered.

9 fall throw blankets that are soft and stylish

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

From nature-inspired prints to warm colors, these throw blankets will add a seasonal touch to your decor.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

FAQs

What colors to look for when choosing fall throw blankets? Look for classic colors such as oranges, browns, reds, and yellows. As well as these, don’t be afraid to go for something a bit different, such as moss greens or dark purples.

Does a throw blanket cover the bed? Throw blankets are normally the right size to cover most of your bed, but aren’t supposed to act as a sheet or comforter. You can also fold them down and lay them on the corner or end of your bed as a stylish accent.

Now you’ve found out what throws are perfect for fall, you’re ready to get fully cozy. Want to decorate your whole home for the season? I’ve also rounded up a range of fall decor buys, with picks for every room.