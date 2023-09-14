9 cozy fall throw blankets that you'll want to wrap up in right now

When the leaves turn brown and the weather grows colder, wrapping up in a fall throw blanket is a lovely, cozy idea. They’re great for adding extra warmth when you’re relaxing in your rental, and look super stylish, too.
I love nothing better than grabbing a hot cup of cocoa and getting properly warm and snug. Add on a few episodes of Gilmore Girls, and you’ve got my perfect evening. When it’s too warm to put the heater on, but it’s too cold to have nothing at all, throws are the best solution.
Want to get fully into the fall spirit? I’ve rounded up a range of cozy throw blankets that will elevate your fall decor. Whether you want one to add to your living room blanket basket or one to spread on your bed, I’ve got you covered.
9 fall throw blankets that are soft and stylish
From nature-inspired prints to warm colors, these throw blankets will add a seasonal touch to your decor.
Zig-zag
Size (in.): W50 x L60
Made from: Polyester
Price: $35.99
As well as orange and yellow leaves, red leaves are also a hallmark of the season. This deep red blanket is a clever way to bring that shade into your home. It would also transition into the winter months well, if paired with festive decor. Contrast it against a neutral couch or chair to make it stand out, or layer it with other warm tones for a rich, luxe feel.
Whimsical
Size (in.): W50 x L60
Made from: Polyester, cotton
Price: $148
Anthro has collabed with French designer Nathalie Lete on a range of nature printed decor buys, and this throw blanket is a gorgeous example of her artistry. The design is a playful cottagecore forest, with bright mushrooms and colorful flowers. It does also come in yellow and dark turquoise designs, which also look really beautiful.
Plaid
Size (in.): W50 x L60
Made from: Polyester
Price: $26.20
As soon as fall comes around, I immediately get out my plaid pillow covers and blankets. You just can’t go wrong with the classic pattern, and it always looks effortlessly relaxed. The back of this blanket is fluffy and soft, so you can flip it depending on just how snug you want to get. I love the orange and brown, but it does come in khaki, too.
So cute
Size (in.): W51 x L67
Made from: Cotton/acrylic
Price: $19.99
When I think of fall symbols, I first think of leaves and mushrooms. Bring all that fab forestcore realness into your home with this adorable blanket, which comes in at just under $20. T.J. Maxx is one of my go-to stores for fall decor, so if you are fully decorating for the season, it’s well worth a look.
Gourd-geous
Size (in.): W50 x L60
Made from: Polyester
Price: $24.99
Have I mentioned before how much I adore pumpkins? Probably! This blanket is patterned with so many of them, with two sides of contrasting pumpkins on white and orange backgrounds. As well as working for fall, it would also blend in well if you’re decorating your home for Halloween.
Welcoming
Size (in.): W50 x L60
Made from: Cotton
Price: $58.99
Go all-out on celebrating the season with this throw that says “happy fall, y’all!” The fabric is midweight, so it should strike the right balance between being comforting and not being too heavy. It’s worth noting that it’s spot-clean only, so be sure to try not to spill hot chocolate over it!
Thick material
Size (in.): W50 x L60
Made from: Acrylic
Price: $44.99
I’m all about that chunky knit lifestyle, as soon as fall comes around. Whether it’s in a big sweater or in a big throw, it’s such a great material for staying warm in ultra chic fashion. The solid toasted almond color is easy to coordinate with other colors and decor styles. I can see this working especially well in a Scandi-style set up.
Versatile
Size (in.): W50 x L60
Made from: Cotton, viscose, acrylic
Price: $148
I know this isn’t strictly fall colors, but I couldn’t resist putting this colorful number on this list. It’s a softer take on the cabin-style aesthetic, with pink, yellow, and blue shades that are more versatile for other seasons, too. It’s top-rated on Anthropologie, with reviewers rating its soft texture and material.
Boho
Size (in.): W60 x L90
Made from: Cotton
Price: $115
I actually love moss green as a fall color, as it’s an earthy shade that isn’t overtly vibrant. It’s made from recycled cotton, making it both a sustainable choice and a breathable choice. It’s also plenty lengthy, so you can wrap it around yourself and still have some spare. With stripes, tassels, and stitches, it has lots of dreamy detailing.
FAQs
What colors to look for when choosing fall throw blankets?
Look for classic colors such as oranges, browns, reds, and yellows. As well as these, don’t be afraid to go for something a bit different, such as moss greens or dark purples.
Does a throw blanket cover the bed?
Throw blankets are normally the right size to cover most of your bed, but aren’t supposed to act as a sheet or comforter. You can also fold them down and lay them on the corner or end of your bed as a stylish accent.
Now you’ve found out what throws are perfect for fall, you’re ready to get fully cozy. Want to decorate your whole home for the season? I’ve also rounded up a range of fall decor buys, with picks for every room.