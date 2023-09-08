These Dormify nightstands are both pretty *and* practical

When moving to college, there’s a whole host of furniture buys that you need to make your new place feel like home. Luckily, these Dormify nightstands are here to tick one item off your list. You’ve probably thought about bedding and wardrobe essentials, but you probably haven't thought of all those bedside essentials.
Because college rooms are such a specific size, it can be a li’l tricky to find furniture that fits in them properly. That’s where Dormify comes in. The site is literally filled with dorm furniture and decor that will fit right and look fab. Nightstands are an especially useful buy, as they'll add extra storage space to your dorm and provide a place where you can put all your cute li’l nighttime trinkets.
If you're reading this and thinking you might need one for your room, I've got you. I’ve shopped a range of Dormify nightstands that will totally elevate your dorm design, and will be super useful, too. Keep on scrolling for my top picks.
9 Dormify nightstands that will bougie up your bedside
Add stylish storage to your dorm with a cute and clever nightstand, like one of these. BTW, when choosing these, I've looked at shape, size, and star ratings, in order to give you plenty of perf choices.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
3-in-1
Size (in.): Largest H19 x W17 x D8.5
Made from: Iron
Price: $309
I’m here for all this quiet luxury realness. While this isn’t strictly a nightstand, I can def see it working as one. The top table is tall enough to reach from your bed, and it also has two smaller tables underneath. You could pull out these as extra seating for you and your roomie, or even as extra storage room — the possibilities are endless, bb!
Chic
Size (in.): H24 x W15.8 x D15.8
Made from: Iron, glass
Price: $119
As a beach girlie at heart, anything with a touch of rattan seems to find its way into my basket. So, I’m living for this sweet table. It comes in white and blue, which are both giving me major coastal grandmother vibes. With the curved lines and looped legs, it looks really relaxed, and I think it will work in any style room.
Eye catching
Size (in.): H20 x W16 x D16
Made from: Iron
Price: $215
You might not be able to keep an eye on your roomie all the time, but you can make them think twice about stealing your Starbursts with this all-seeing table. The gold metallic material gives it such a luxe look, as does the hand painted design finish. Pair it up with gold and white furnishings for a bougie finish.
Versatile
Size (in.): H19.69 x W15.91 x D19
Made from: Wood
Price: $118
My college dorm had basically no clothes storage, which was a disaster for a fashionista like me. I wish I’d thought out the box and grabbed some drawers. Don’t make the same mistake as me! Instead, go for a versatile drawer set like this, which doubles as a nightstand. I also think this would as apartment furniture, so you can use it even after dorm life is done.
Modern
Size (in.): H24 x W24 x D18
Made from: Rubberwood, MDF
Price: $189
I love a glam moment — what can I say, I’ve got an inner Sharpay! Put a mirror and makeup organizer on this and you’ll have a gorgeous makeup station, while still having enough room for your phone and nighttime necessities. This is a slightly larger width than some of the others on this list, so if you have space to fill, this could be a fab option.
Y2K
Size (in.): H38.6 x W17.7 x D11.8
Made from: Polyester, plastic
Price: $99
Mirror, mirror, on the drawer, who is the most fabulous gal of all? It’s you, girlie. Add a shimmery, retro vibe to your dorm with this nightstand, which has four whole drawers. It also has wheels on it, so you can move it ‘round your dorm if you need to. Dormify reviewers say it’s easy to put together and very cute.
Grab and go
Size (in.): H12.6 x W12.6 x L12.6
Made from: Steel
Price: $85
This isn’t just any table — it’s a functional AF table. The tray is removable, so you can lift it up and take it over to your desk. Or, if you want to give yourself the full hotel experience, you could load up breakfast on it and have breakfast in bed. When you’re outta dorms and in your first place, this would also look so cute as living area or patio furniture.
Easy to move
Size (in.): H27 x W13.8 x D9.5
Made from: Steel, wood
Price: $115
Only got a teeny gap for your nightstand? This is the solution. I like that this has a clever route for cables to loop through, keeping them tidy and untangled. It also has a handy handle, so you can move it around your dorm if you need to. Ooh, and don’t forget about that huge storage bin, that will fit so many textbooks/midnight snacks.
Roomy
Size (in.): H30 x L15.9 x D14.6
Made from: MDF
Price: $79
Storage cubes were my jam when I was at college. I had a lot of stuff from home that I didn’t know what to do with, and they were such an easy way to keep it all contained in a tidy way. In fact, storage cubes are still my jam today, TBH! You can fit two storage cubes snugly in this nightstand, and still have enough space up top for your sleep mask and phone.
Found everything you need? Once you’ve got a nightstand figured out, you can move on to decorating your bed. I’ve also rounded up Dormify bedding, curating everything from sheets to shams. Getting your sleep zone sorted is a key part of making your dorm feel relaxing and comfortable, so I def recommend getting this done first. Sweet dreams, bestie!