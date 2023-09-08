These Dormify nightstands are both pretty *and* practical

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When moving to college, there’s a whole host of furniture buys that you need to make your new place feel like home. Luckily, these Dormify nightstands are here to tick one item off your list. You’ve probably thought about bedding and wardrobe essentials, but you probably haven't thought of all those bedside essentials.

Because college rooms are such a specific size, it can be a li’l tricky to find furniture that fits in them properly. That’s where Dormify comes in. The site is literally filled with dorm furniture and decor that will fit right and look fab. Nightstands are an especially useful buy, as they'll add extra storage space to your dorm and provide a place where you can put all your cute li’l nighttime trinkets.

If you're reading this and thinking you might need one for your room, I've got you. I’ve shopped a range of Dormify nightstands that will totally elevate your dorm design, and will be super useful, too. Keep on scrolling for my top picks.

9 Dormify nightstands that will bougie up your bedside

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Add stylish storage to your dorm with a cute and clever nightstand, like one of these. BTW, when choosing these, I've looked at shape, size, and star ratings, in order to give you plenty of perf choices.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Found everything you need? Once you’ve got a nightstand figured out, you can move on to decorating your bed. I’ve also rounded up Dormify bedding, curating everything from sheets to shams. Getting your sleep zone sorted is a key part of making your dorm feel relaxing and comfortable, so I def recommend getting this done first. Sweet dreams, bestie!