9 cute dorm room tapestries that give all the cozy vibes

Stuck on how to decorate your new dorm room? I can relate. Blank walls can really be uninspiring. But don’t stress — there’s an easy solution that’s seriously stylish. I’m talking about dorm tapestries, baby.



They’re one of the best ways to add personality, without having to go too OTT on the wall decorations. Not only are they a great way to tie together your room’s style, but the comforting fabric and texture will also make your room feel a lot more like home.



You can use a larger tapestry as over-the-bed wall deco, or smaller tapestries for mix-and-match gallery walls. Some are also so versatile that you can repurpose them after dorm life as throws, tablecloths, and more.



Ready to make your dorm oh-so-dreamy? Take a look at these…

I’m totally hung up on these gorgeous dorm room tapestries

Dorm room tapestries come in tons of different styles, including bohemian, cottagecore, modern, minimalist, and more. I’ve rounded up a range of these, so you can pick one that’s right for you.



Cottagecore 1. Luanna Tapestry Shop at UO Size (in.): W70 x L70

Made from: Cotton

Price: $59



Bring the adorbs patchwork trend into your dorm room with this quilted tapestry from Urban Outfitters. The large wall tapestry can cover an entire wall or be draped along a headboard for added softness (hey, those things can be hard!). The best part? Since it’s so large, you can also use it as a throw for your dorm chair, a desk tablecloth, or even a picnic blanket for studying in the park. Flower power 2. Opalhouse Wall Tapestry Shop at Target Size (in.): W38 x L62

Made from: Canvas

Price: $40



Want to make a splash without going too OTT? Consider a portrait tapestry that won’t fill the whole wall, like this one from Target. It basically looks like a piece of artwork, with its wooden frame and pretty painted pattern. It’s also easy to hang up and take down, thanks to the string. If you did want to fill the space around it, you could hang pictures of your friends and family for a sweet finish. Artsy 3. Henri Matisse Tapestry Shop at Etsy Size (in.): W59 x L79

Made from: Flannel fabric

Price: $24



Love anything that’s super colorful? Bring a touch of refinement to your dorm with this Henri Matisse tapestry, which is the iconic Landscape at Collioure piece. The wall tapestry comes in three different sizes, so you can customize the fit for your dorm room wall, and it also comes with everything you need to hang it up, too, including nails, clips, and stickers. And, since it’s made with a durable flannel material, you can throw it in the wash if it ever gets dirty. So scenic 4. Bohemian Mountain and Sun Tapestry Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W51 x L59

Made from: Polyester

Price: $10.99



Neutrals queen? Don’t worry — it is possible to find a stylish wall hanging without it feeling too vibrant. Case in point: this mountain and sun tapestry from Amazon. This showcases a stunning scenic view in contrasting warm shades, which will add a cozy feel to your dorm room decor. The tapestry also comes in three different sizes, so you can ensure it fits your space. Oh, and it’s super budget-friendly. Groovy baby 5. Ralxion Take It Easy Retro Tapestry Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W12 x L16

Made from: Polyester

Price: $6.99



When you’re in college and dealing with changes and dramas, sometimes you just need a reminder to relax and enjoy the moment. You got there, you made it. This li’l tapestry does that for you, in a fun font that’s giving all the modern retro feels. There are five color variations, including a hot pink one which is very Barbiecore, but this pink one is my personal fave. Beachy 6. Deny Designs Tropical Palm Leaves Tapestry Shop at Target Size (in.): W34 x L47

Made from: Polyester

Price: $119.99



Dusky pink? Fringed edges? Honey, we’re having a coastal cowgirl moment here. The subtle color and contrasting pattern look majorly pretty together. It is on the pricier end of the tapestry scale, but it is such a chic print, so you’ll be able to hang it up wherever you move to after dorms. Pair it up with retro accessories, light blue and pink blankets, and rattan pieces for the full yee-haw effect. Flutter flutter 7. Butterfly Floral Bouquet Tapestry Shop at UO Size (in.): W36 x L48

Made from: Cotton

Price: $35



Mix and match botanical boho and fairycore with this chic butterfly tapestry from Urban Outfitters. I absolutely love this one, as it’s a stunning way to bring the outdoors in, which is great as dorms def aren’t known for having lots of green space. Plus, the fact that it’s slightly smaller means it’ll make a perfect subtle statement. Bewitched 8. Mushroom Butterfly Tapestry Shop at UO Size (in.): W36 x L48

Made from: Cotton

Price: $39



Whether it’s Halloween or not, spooky styles are always in. Channel your inner witch with this mushroom butterfly tapestry, which I just know Wednesday would have in her dorm. The large wall hanging features a wonderful, whimsical line art, which looks so beautiful. I like that it’s navy, not full black, so it won’t make the space look too dark. And, if you do want to brighten it up, you could always string a few fairy lights around it. Elegant AF 9. Abstract Woman Butterfly Wall Tapestry Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W51 x L59

Made from: Polyester

Price: $13.99



Okay, this is serving major Insta vibes. The line art of a woman surrounded by colorful butterflies is so beautiful and tasteful, and is a really lovely way to add artwork into your dorm. The tapestry comes in five different sizes and 27(!) additional artwork styles to choose from. Grab a few of the woman in different poses to create a striking gallery wall, or even see if your roomie wants one so you can match.

