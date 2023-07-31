9 of the best dorm organization and storage buys — from $6

College life can be tough, so you're going to need these dorm organization and storage buys. Depending on which school you've chosen to attend, you have anywhere from a couple of months, to a mere few weeks to get prepared.
It's true what they say — "fail to prepare, and prepare to fail." This adage doesn't just apply to exams and pop quizzes, it applies to your packing list too. Yes, dorm rooms aren't known to be big, but there are cheat codes to maximize your space.
From hooks that'll free up floor space, to lazy-girl-approved rolling carts and trays — I've scanned the net for products that are going to get you a 4.0 in organization 101.
Highly-rated dorm organization and storage buys from $6
Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
Handled
Price: $6
Dimensions: H6.5 x W6 x D9
Let's be transparent — acrylic decor isn't going anywhere any time soon. Having a clear and durable box to store odds and ends just makes sense. Though these are marketed as bathroom organizers, we can see these being used to hold bags of chips and dry packaged goods (like pasta or rice) as a kitchen organization idea too.
Damage-free hanging
Price: $8.12
Dimensions: H1.18 x 0.85 x 0.77
You've probably sussed out that this isn't the most stylish pick in our guide, but you can use these adhesive hooks to hang your college hoodies and chic jackets without damaging your wall with metal nails and other intrusive accessories that aren't permitted by your school. Get to grips with what else might not be allowed in your dorm.
Rolling
Price: $15
Dimensions: H24.5 x W12.62 x D14.62
"Target really is my happy place for dorm stuff. And these were my favorite things ever — I think I had two," admits deputy editor Emily Lambe. I mean, we can't blame her. They are super versatile for storing literally everything. Want to keep your books and stationery desk-side? Or use it in a dorm ensuite bathroom for towels, skincare, and other odds and ends.
Real Homes fave
Price: $16
Dimensions: H6.1 x W7.87 x L11.81
If I had a dollar for every time we've popped this into a shopping guide... Yeah, we like it *that* much! As a crate, it's cute AF as it is, but the fact it has a handle, plus the collapsibility makes it perfect for dorms and small spaces. I'd go for the white or lilac colorway, but the chocolate/orange option will give your space ultra-retro vibes.
Recycled materials
Price: $29
Dimensions: H9 x W11 x D5
Trust me when I say that nothing ruins my morning more than knocking my toiletries over in the shower. Actually, scrap that — it's when my shampoos and conditioners 'mysteriously' empty. So kill two birds with one stone with this shower caddy that'll keep your bathing products organized and out of reach from roommates (well, sort of).
Lazy girl-approved
Price: $32.99
Dimensions: H3 x W9.5 x D13.75
Personally, I'm not a fan of those upholstered caddies that sit on the side of your bed, but this shelf on the other hand has tons of potential. It's a giant coaster for your morning coffee (I'm team breakfast in bed), books (for a late-night study session), and your laptop for cozying into that paper you've been putting off.
Stackable
Price: $87.47
Dimensions: H8.7 x W11 x L14.2 (per box)
I signed up for so many sports teams in college that footwear littered my front door. So, making the mistake (so you don't have to), I recommend this stackable shoe storage solution for small spaces. I like that they have doors on them for super easy access.
Small shelves
Price: $119
Dimensions: H35.4 x W11.8 x L17.7
Oh, I love my ladder shelf in my small suburban apartment. But there is no way I could have crammed it into my shoestring dorm room. So, this highly-rated mini model is the perfect compromise. I like how the lipped edges stop items from falling over the edge.
Lockable
Price: $239.99
Dimensions (in): H60.2 x W16.3 x D14.6
OK, NGL, I saw this on Julianna Christensen's Instagram and was influenced. It has a full-length mirror that swivels, a touchscreen LED-enabled vanity to do your makeup, and a pull-down acrylic shelf to stow your brushes and products. A lockable armoire keeps your jewelry safe and secure. And, on the reverse, it has hooks for your jackets, with a shelf and pull-out drawer. What more could you want from this storage powerhouse?