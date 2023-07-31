9 of the best dorm organization and storage buys — from $6

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

College life can be tough, so you're going to need these dorm organization and storage buys. Depending on which school you've chosen to attend, you have anywhere from a couple of months, to a mere few weeks to get prepared.

It's true what they say — "fail to prepare, and prepare to fail." This adage doesn't just apply to exams and pop quizzes, it applies to your packing list too. Yes, dorm rooms aren't known to be big, but there are cheat codes to maximize your space.

From hooks that'll free up floor space, to lazy-girl-approved rolling carts and trays — I've scanned the net for products that are going to get you a 4.0 in organization 101.

Highly-rated dorm organization and storage buys from $6

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.