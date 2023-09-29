These best Halloween garlands are so good, they're scary

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Scary and sweet go hand in hand when it comes to the best Halloween garlands.

While you have a fall simmer pot in the works and you're mulling over the Halloween decorating tips to implement this year, might we suggest trying this fun accessory for a creepy accent? Truthfully, decorating without one is a "boo" from us, ghosts and ghouls.

In our opinion, it's only fair to embrace October with vigor. We'll help you turn your place into the ultimate, cute haunted house. Ready to shop?

The best Halloween garlands for spooky season

No need to deny it: We've also been perusing TikTok for cute holiday decorating tips. Have you come across a video in your FYP that is garland-less? Nah, we didn't think so.

The best Halloween garlands

FAQs

Where can I put my Halloween garland? The sky's the limit, folks, and a little creativity goes a long way. While garlands are typically hung over mantels or windows and wrapped around staircases (should space permit), they fit in just about anywhere: over the living room dresser, hanging around an interior doorway, draped over a bookcase or mirror, etc. You could also use your garland for a table accent if you're hosting a spooky celebration.

How do you style a garland? There's no right or wrong way to style a garland for the spookiest time of the year. You can have it floating over your other Halloween decor buys or leave it hanging above a vase of seasonal florals for a botanical touch. And hey, if it goes over your everyday collection of photos and trinkets, so be it!

What can I use instead of garlands? If a garland isn't your thing, string lights provide a similar splash of color and texture as garlands, but these have a glittering and glowing end result!

Where to shop for Halloween garlands

Still have your eye on a couple of spaces in your place that could use a spooky statement? Check out these retailers for frighteningly cute Halloween garlands that you'll want to display long after October 31st.

How we chose these Halloween garlands

While aesthetics and price points are determining factors, we especially honed in on positive customer reviews of indoor products that would be fitting for an apartment or small space.

Now that your garland is in the cart, it's time to find some more cute Halloween decor if you like to celebrate in style sans the creepy vibes.