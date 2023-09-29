These best Halloween garlands are so good, they're scary

The best Halloween garlands: Quick menu
1. The best Halloween garlands
2. FAQs
3. Where to shop
4. How we chose
Scary and sweet go hand in hand when it comes to the best Halloween garlands.
While you have a fall simmer pot in the works and you're mulling over the Halloween decorating tips to implement this year, might we suggest trying this fun accessory for a creepy accent? Truthfully, decorating without one is a "boo" from us, ghosts and ghouls.
In our opinion, it's only fair to embrace October with vigor. We'll help you turn your place into the ultimate, cute haunted house. Ready to shop?
The best Halloween garlands for spooky season
Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
No need to deny it: We've also been perusing TikTok for cute holiday decorating tips. Have you come across a video in your FYP that is garland-less? Nah, we didn't think so.
The best Halloween garlands
Light-up
Price: $15
Size (in.): 70
Spider webs strewn across the mantel typically call for a duster, but we'll allow this glimmering orange and green home for eight-legged creatures to stay. The best part is that its little orange bulbs glow, so you'll need to hang it near a power outlet.
Playful poltergeists
Price: $14.73
Size (ft.): 5
If we didn't know better, we'd say this felt garland was modeled in Casper's likeness. The ghosts are brimming with delight and the pom poms add a playful touch. Who said October 31st had to be so scary? We have to disagree.
Woolly
Price: $19.99
Size (in.): L48 x H3.5
For a cheeky, festive nod to the one you love this Halloween, look no further than this cozy "Hey Boo" garland. We think it'll look especially sweet hanging over your living room entertainment area.
Witchy
Price: $5.97
Size (ft.): 6
While witchcore is having a moment, embrace these spooky ladies and their iconic looks in the form of a garland. Hats off to those who opt for this adorable number in their abodes.
Deck the Halloween halls
Price:
$48.99, now $35.99
Size (ft.): 9
The typical red lights and green tree branches for Christmas have been treated to a Halloween makeover, but we have to say, the black and purple combo is particularly welcoming. This pick is a little bit larger than other garlands, so save it for a roomy space.
Glittery
Size:
$23.98, now $21.58
Price (ft.): 6
It's giving us The Blair Witch Project — but with sparkles! Thanks to a garland this chic and eerie, you'll have no problem getting lost in the woods with these glittery bats.
Sweet tooth
Price: $14.99
Size (ft.): 6
Arguably the most controversial sweets of the Halloween season, candy corn oftentimes gets a bad rep for its taste. But we have to hand it to the annual staple — its colors make for fun decorating! We love the white beads offsetting the yellow and orange treat.
Petite pumpkins
Price: $16.99
Size (ft.): 6
A must for your HomeGoods shopping list, this warm-colored Halloween garland is accentuated with black, orange, white, and tan poms and cute little gourds. Why not bring those pumpkin patch vibes into your apartment?
Retro
Price: From $26.49
Size: 9 photos, 4" each
Whatever is old is new again, and those who particularly love what TikTok thrifters are showing off will certainly appreciate a retro-styled Halloween accent. Note that it will take the creator of this handmade gem up to two weeks to make and ship the product, so if you're planning an order, get on it!
FAQs
Where can I put my Halloween garland?
The sky's the limit, folks, and a little creativity goes a long way. While garlands are typically hung over mantels or windows and wrapped around staircases (should space permit), they fit in just about anywhere: over the living room dresser, hanging around an interior doorway, draped over a bookcase or mirror, etc. You could also use your garland for a table accent if you're hosting a spooky celebration.
How do you style a garland?
There's no right or wrong way to style a garland for the spookiest time of the year. You can have it floating over your other Halloween decor buys or leave it hanging above a vase of seasonal florals for a botanical touch. And hey, if it goes over your everyday collection of photos and trinkets, so be it!
What can I use instead of garlands?
If a garland isn't your thing, string lights provide a similar splash of color and texture as garlands, but these have a glittering and glowing end result!
Where to shop for Halloween garlands
Still have your eye on a couple of spaces in your place that could use a spooky statement? Check out these retailers for frighteningly cute Halloween garlands that you'll want to display long after October 31st.
- Amazon Halloween garlands
- Etsy Halloween garlands
- The Home Depot Halloween garlands
- HomeGoods Halloween garlands
- Target Halloween garlands
- Walmart Halloween garlands
How we chose these Halloween garlands
While aesthetics and price points are determining factors, we especially honed in on positive customer reviews of indoor products that would be fitting for an apartment or small space.
Now that your garland is in the cart, it's time to find some more cute Halloween decor if you like to celebrate in style sans the creepy vibes.