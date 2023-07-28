12 dorm wall posters and prints that I wish I had in college

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s official: I’m in love with wall posters and prints. You can get a picture of pretty much anything, and it will completely switch up the vibe in your room. If you’re moving onto campus and want to turn your space into your own, dorm wall decor is def the way to go.

TBH, I was never that bothered about wall art in college. In fact, it wasn't until I moved into my first shared housing situation that I realized just how much it can transform a space. Now, I have a piece in every room in my rental, which gives it so much character. Looking back, I totally wish that I’d gone all-out on dorm wall art.

That’s why I’ve spent hours scrolling through sites finding dorm wall posters and prints that are perfect for glowing up boring walls. I’ve picked a range of pieces, from super aesthetic artworks to inspirational quotes — because, hey, I know a li’l motivational boost is so needed every now and then.



Ready to get artsy, bb? Keep on scrolling for the prettiest picks…

Ok, these dorm prints and posters are artsy and adorable

Let’s start decorating! I’ve split these out into four different sections, so you can easily shop whatever kind of print you’re looking for.

Motivational dorm posters and prints

Getcha head in the (college) game with these positive pieces…

Contrast queen 1. Yes Girl, You Can Motivational Art Print Shop at Fy! Size (in.): From H8 x W6

Price: From $20 That red typography on the pink background? Oh, that’s gorgeous, honey. I can so see this surrounded by fun illustrations of strong fictional characters (I'm thinking like Mulan or Lara Croft!). You could even surround it with pics of places you’ve been and things you’ve done, to remind yourself that you can do anything you want. The sweetest 2. Wynwood Studio Typography Wall Art Print Shop at Target Size (in.): H15 x W21 x L75

Price: $59.99 I totally get what it feels like to have a confidence crisis in college. When you’ve got a stack of deadlines piling on top of you, it can be overwhelming AF. Sometimes, you need to know that you’re a boss, babe. This print does all that in a big way. How cute is that curly font? Hang other pink prints around it for a pretty statement. Oooooh 3. Deny Designs I Feel Good Art Print Shop at Target Size (in.): H10 x W8

Price: $16.99 Whether you like it or not, you’re gonna have those days in college where you feel like the poop emoji without the smile. That’s where this poster comes in! If you tell yourself something enough, you can believe it. Put this somewhere you know you’ll look, like the side of your bed or your desk, for max motivation.

Artistic dorm posters and prints

These are all bold enough to make an impact in your dorm room by themselves.

Gallery vibes 4. Matisse Print by April Lane Shop at Dormify Size (in.): From H12 x W9

Price: From $19 Show your new roomie that you’re très artistique with this print in Matisse’s most famous styles. I know it’s very pink, but we all know that it’s having a renaissance RN, so that’s no problemo. The bright pops of color are so beautiful and will totes turn your boring wall into a vibrant masterpiece. Flower power 5. Mini Flowers Print Shop at Dormify Size (in.): From H12 x W9

Price: From $19 FYI: It doesn’t have to be spring for you to bring flowers into your dorm. All you plant moms can coordinate this with indoor plants to complete the whole growing girlie look. I’m majorly into the Danish pastel aesthetic RN, and for those of you who love it just as much as me, this is a very adorable way to bring it into your dorm. Yummy 6. Powered By Pasta Art Print Shop at Fy! Size (in.): From H8 x W6

Price: From $20 There’s one food in college that I cooked pretty much weekly, and potentially even daily at one point: pasta. When you don’t know what to eat and your shelves are bare, it’s literally the best solution. It also serves as a fab reminder to make sure you have dinner, as the 'rents won’t be there to remind you all the time.

Photography dorm posters and prints

Photographs always look so stylish and can add real depth to your dorm.

Holi-yay 7. Greece Cat Art Print Shop at Fy! Size (in.): From H8 x W6

Price: From $20 You might not be able to have a pet in your dorm, but that doesn’t mean you can’t bring this cute cat in. Look how sassy it looks! The best sidekick! I’m also loving the breezy Grecian street, framed with pink flowers that match the bold pink door. BRB, I’m looking at Airbnbs and imagining my tomato girl summer. Pure shores 8. Dreamy Pastel Beach Poster Shop at Desenio Size (in.): From H20 x W16

Price: From $16.77 Can you hear what I hear? It’s calling you, my dear! If summer is out of reach and you just want to be taken to the beach, close your eyes and picture being in this print. Whether you’re a coastal grandmother or coastal cowgirl, this is sure to turn your dorm into a peaceful place where you can dream of warm waters and golden sands. Sorority realness 9. Girls Night Out Poster Shop at Desenio Size (in.): From H16 x W12

Price: From $16.77 One of the best parts of being in college? Meeting your soul sisters for life. Get inspired to create cute night-out memories with this photo, which has lots of ideas for a good night with the girls. Tasty plates? Delish drinks? Insta-friendly flowers? It’s a vibe. If you do recreate this pic, DW about buying oysters — tater tots go down just as well, JS.

Collage dorm posters and prints

Forget trying to coordinate prints — these useful sets do it all for you.

Pretty in pink 10. Fantasy Collection Shop at Desenio Size (in.): H8.3 x W5.8 per print

Price: $19.99 for 20pcs Girly pops, this is poppin’. This set is giving such major Barbie vibes, but with a hint of edgy Bratz-ness (IYKYK) that makes it feel grown-up. The mixture of soft and dark pinks, matched with blacks and whites, is so sophisticated. Work the rest of your dorm room decor around these colors for a cohesive finish. Groovy baby 11. Jack Meets Kate Posters Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H10 x W8 per print

Price: $19.99 for 6 pieces If you’re dreaming of Coachella or wishing you were at Glasto instead of in classes, this set of collage prints is perfect. It’s giving me all those retro vibes, but with pastel colors that make it less OTT '60s and more casual peace signs. Obvi, I’m also loving the motivational quotes in all the different prints. Wanderlust 12. Adventure Collection Shop at Desenio Size (in.): H8.3 x W5.8 per print

Price: $20.97 My boho babes, don’t think that I’ve forgotten about you! Remind yourself why you’re in college and where you want to be with this collage collection, which is filled with aesthetic travel shots and nature-inspired artworks. I think it’s quite calming and would be lovely to look at to center yourself when things get stressy.

Up next: 5 ways to decorate and use dorm walls without damage or (getting in trouble)