There are 4,000+ Amazon queen bed frames — but these are the best 12 out there

Amazon queen bed frames starting from $84.99 and highly rated by shoppers

White bed on wooden bed frame
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to category:
Joseph Bobowicz
By Joseph Bobowicz
published

You'll need an Amazon queen bed frame to get a great night's sleep. Aside from elevating your mattress and giving you a place to rest, a queen frame is also an excuse to showcase your interior taste on a large scale. Rattan headboards, chic upholstery, or the ever-trending platform bed... There are tons of designs out there sure to up your bedroom's decor ante. 

Indeed, aside from the restroom and your work desk, there are few places you spend more time than your bed. Why would you choose to make your nightly experience of counting sheep anything less than perfect? A quick look at Amazon reveals an abundance — more than 4,000 Amazon queen-sized bed frames to pick from. The best part? A whole load of them are affordable and stylish, coming from trusted furniture brands worth knowing.

Before you complain about how much scrolling the task entails, I've got some good news. Taking the liberty to check and examine the listings myself, I built a roster of the best beds out there, separating the good from the not-so-great so you don't have to. Whether you're living your best rustic life, all about the tufting, or looking to channel farmhouse chic, this regal roster has you covered.

12 of the best Amazon queen bed frames for the cozy season

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

No one wants to wake up in the night with a wooden slate or spring poking into their best mattress. Here, quality is key, as are looks. It's a centerpiece. Fortunately, being an interiors nerd, I was able to source hot-topic designs at a price we could afford (low, you'll be pleased to hear). Here, I share that same expertise, helping you on your way to better sleep hygiene and bedroom decor. 

And for the record, some of Amazon's furniture brands are up there with your more familiar stores. The high-star ratings and reviews prove so!

All prices were correct at the time of publishing

Mellow Classic Solid Wood Platform Bed FramePlatform bed
1. Mellow Classic Solid Wood Platform Bed Frame

Price: $184.50
Color(s): Natural
Material: Pinewood

Unless you've been living in a cave for the past few months, we don't need to tell you that platform beds are the world of interiors' darling right now. And this design, constructed using sturdy, solid wood, is the best way to tap the trend. Forget box springs, this has everything you need and looks set for plenty of years of use.

Cozy Castle Rattan Bed FrameRattan realness
2. Cozy Castle Rattan Bed Frame

Price: Was $199.99 $179.99 (save $20)
Color(s): Oak and black
Material: Wood

The fashion for rattan is going nowhere for the foreseeable. So, get involved with this curved headboard frame, which comes with a vintage aesthetic and seriously hardy construction. Whether you're leaning into your farmhouse look or simply after a little rustic-boho bedroom warmth — this ticks the box. The headboard is adjustable too, just so you know.

Zinus Kai Platform Bed FrameEco-friendly pick
3. Zinus Kai Platform Bed Frame

Price: Was $149 $134 (Save $15)
Color(s): Black and brown
Material: Bamboo and steel

If there's one thing you should know about bamboo, it's that it's an exceptionally sustainable (and renewable) material. So, this design, whose headboard and footboard are made with just that, gets a special spot on our list. Did we mention it looks the part, too? We're sold.

Vecelo Rustic Bed FrameVintage vibes
4. Vecelo Rustic Bed Frame

Price: $137.99
Color(s): Black and brown
Material: MDF and metal

Shopping for that retro, worn-in look? Well, newsflash: that could cost you an arm and a leg. If you're on a budget, you're best set trying something like this woodgrain piece, wrought with relief decoration on the headboard and cool hardware.

Molblly Queen Size Bed FrameLow-key cozy
5. Molblly Queen Size Bed Frame

Price: Was $199.99 $149.99 (save $50)
Color(s): Dark gray
Material: Metal and linen

Corporate guys and girls looking for one majorly comfy spot to unwind after work, take heed. This upholstered frame is both solid and backed with hardwood slats. The headboard is lofted with memory foam for that ultimate cushiness and yet still keeps an air of officecore professionalism. Very here for it.

Novilla Metal Queen Bed FrameCheap and chic
6. Novilla Metal Queen Bed Frame

Price: $84.99
Color(s): Black
Material: Steel

If you've got bougie tastes but a small budget, then this less-is-more design has your back. Promising minimal squeaking and minimal design, it's also protected against floor scratches thanks to handy foot pads. For those with light and airy spaces, this is just the ticket.

iPormis Queen Bed FrameFit for a queen
7. Ipormis Queen Bed Frame

Price: $178.95
Color(s): Gray
Material: Fabric, wood, and, iron

We've all heard of romanticizing your life, right? Well, this is just one of several ways to do it. Invest in the most tufted, extra bed frame, and enjoy slumbering like the icon you are. Yaaas queen, indeed. Jokes aside, this promises a high-spec construction that's easy to set up and it's also squeak-free. 

Flolinda Queen Size Bed FrameBourgeois boho
8. Flolinda Queen Size Bed Frame

Price: $129.99
Color(s): Beige
Material: Linen and wood

A little bit airy fairy, a little bit luxe — as an aesthetic proposition, this brings the best of both worlds. An absolute breeze to set up, it's a deceivingly hardy construction, able to support up to 800 pounds. Slumber party, anyone? Plus, it's exceptionally well-priced for such a fine piece of upholstery.

Sha Cerlin Queen Size Metal BedWon't scratch floors
9. Sha Cerlin Queen Metal Bed Frame

Price: $189.99
Color(s): Ecru and black
Material: Metal and fabric

Aside from the outrageously chic mid-century modern looks, this is also primed with ingenious design details, from a lock-catch design to assemble the bed, mute pads to eradicate squeaking, and rubber pads on the feet for minimal scratching. Did we mention there are slip pads, too? Talk about all-rounder.

Allewie Queen Size Bed FrameSpace age
10. Allewie Queen Size Bed Frame

Price: $239.99
Color(s): Gray
Material: Wood and fabric

The future of bed making? You're looking at it. Yep, this ergonomic wonder is built with natural and sustainable wood slats, plus premium upholstery, coming together in an easy-assembly design. And yes, the headboard can be altered to suit your needs. Sheer bliss.

Cikunsai Storage Bed FrameStorage
11. Cikunsai Storage Bed Frame

Price: $179.99
Color(s): Gray
Material: Wood and metal

Storage beds are always a welcome addition to the home if you're short on space. All the more so when they're designed with tufted headboards, wooden paneling, and USB ports. Now, that's state-of-the-art bedmaking. Clothes go below, and iPhone goes on top. Dream.

Zinus Metal and Wood Bed FrameDown low
12. Zinus Platform Queen Bed Frame

Price: Was $410 $357.08 (save $52.92)
Color(s): Brown
Material: Wood and steel

Sure, this might be a little pricier than the other listings, but it's worth every dime. Wrought with tough-stuff steel and 100% solid acacia, this low-to-the-ground design adds a curated feel to the bedroom. Somewhere between industrial and Scandi, it's a real investment piece.

How we chose

As you no doubt know, the internet is full to the brim with bed frames, especially queen-sized ones. As such, testing each one IRL is an impossible feat. However, we do ensure that our pick is based on only the best-rated designs out there. So, I got into the nitty-gritty details of what reviewers thought about each product, ensuring only products that actually improve lives make the cut. At the bare minimum, my selections earn four stars and some pleasant words from shoppers. Combining this research with an on-the-pulse awareness of today's trends (sorry to boast), I came up with the divine dozen above. Happy shopping!

Personally, I love shopping for furniture on Amazon because it's affordable and I know I can get it delivered quickly. Once you have your bed frame picked out, you'll need some tips on where to put a bed in a small bedroom.

Joseph Bobowicz
Joseph Bobowicz
Freelance Contributor

Working across digital and print publications, Joseph Bobowicz is a London-born writer obsessed with books, culture, and all things new. When he's not writing about fashion for i-D and the Independent, he's out sourcing the best homewares to incorporate into any humble abode, fixer-upper, or first-time buy alike.

Latest

SPONSORS