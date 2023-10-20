You'll need an Amazon queen bed frame to get a great night's sleep. Aside from elevating your mattress and giving you a place to rest, a queen frame is also an excuse to showcase your interior taste on a large scale. Rattan headboards, chic upholstery, or the ever-trending platform bed... There are tons of designs out there sure to up your bedroom's decor ante.
Indeed, aside from the restroom and your work desk, there are few places you spend more time than your bed. Why would you choose to make your nightly experience of counting sheep anything less than perfect? A quick look at Amazon reveals an abundance — more than 4,000 Amazon queen-sized bed frames to pick from. The best part? A whole load of them are affordable and stylish, coming from trusted furniture brands worth knowing.
Before you complain about how much scrolling the task entails, I've got some good news. Taking the liberty to check and examine the listings myself, I built a roster of the best beds out there, separating the good from the not-so-great so you don't have to. Whether you're living your best rustic life, all about the tufting, or looking to channel farmhouse chic, this regal roster has you covered.
12 of the best Amazon queen bed frames for the cozy season
No one wants to wake up in the night with a wooden slate or spring poking into their best mattress. Here, quality is key, as are looks. It's a centerpiece. Fortunately, being an interiors nerd, I was able to source hot-topic designs at a price we could afford (low, you'll be pleased to hear). Here, I share that same expertise, helping you on your way to better sleep hygiene and bedroom decor.
And for the record, some of Amazon's furniture brands are up there with your more familiar stores. The high-star ratings and reviews prove so!
Platform bed
Price: $184.50
Color(s): Natural
Material: Pinewood
Unless you've been living in a cave for the past few months, we don't need to tell you that platform beds are the world of interiors' darling right now. And this design, constructed using sturdy, solid wood, is the best way to tap the trend. Forget box springs, this has everything you need and looks set for plenty of years of use.
Rattan realness
Price:
Was $199.99 $179.99 (save $20)
Color(s): Oak and black
Material: Wood
The fashion for rattan is going nowhere for the foreseeable. So, get involved with this curved headboard frame, which comes with a vintage aesthetic and seriously hardy construction. Whether you're leaning into your farmhouse look or simply after a little rustic-boho bedroom warmth — this ticks the box. The headboard is adjustable too, just so you know.
Eco-friendly pick
Price:
Was $149 $134 (Save $15)
Color(s): Black and brown
Material: Bamboo and steel
If there's one thing you should know about bamboo, it's that it's an exceptionally sustainable (and renewable) material. So, this design, whose headboard and footboard are made with just that, gets a special spot on our list. Did we mention it looks the part, too? We're sold.
Vintage vibes
Price: $137.99
Color(s): Black and brown
Material: MDF and metal
Shopping for that retro, worn-in look? Well, newsflash: that could cost you an arm and a leg. If you're on a budget, you're best set trying something like this woodgrain piece, wrought with relief decoration on the headboard and cool hardware.
Low-key cozy
Price:
Was $199.99 $149.99 (save $50)
Color(s): Dark gray
Material: Metal and linen
Corporate guys and girls looking for one majorly comfy spot to unwind after work, take heed. This upholstered frame is both solid and backed with hardwood slats. The headboard is lofted with memory foam for that ultimate cushiness and yet still keeps an air of officecore professionalism. Very here for it.
Cheap and chic
Price: $84.99
Color(s): Black
Material: Steel
If you've got bougie tastes but a small budget, then this less-is-more design has your back. Promising minimal squeaking and minimal design, it's also protected against floor scratches thanks to handy foot pads. For those with light and airy spaces, this is just the ticket.
Fit for a queen
Price: $178.95
Color(s): Gray
Material: Fabric, wood, and, iron
We've all heard of romanticizing your life, right? Well, this is just one of several ways to do it. Invest in the most tufted, extra bed frame, and enjoy slumbering like the icon you are. Yaaas queen, indeed. Jokes aside, this promises a high-spec construction that's easy to set up and it's also squeak-free.
Bourgeois boho
Price: $129.99
Color(s): Beige
Material: Linen and wood
A little bit airy fairy, a little bit luxe — as an aesthetic proposition, this brings the best of both worlds. An absolute breeze to set up, it's a deceivingly hardy construction, able to support up to 800 pounds. Slumber party, anyone? Plus, it's exceptionally well-priced for such a fine piece of upholstery.
Won't scratch floors
Price: $189.99
Color(s): Ecru and black
Material: Metal and fabric
Aside from the outrageously chic mid-century modern looks, this is also primed with ingenious design details, from a lock-catch design to assemble the bed, mute pads to eradicate squeaking, and rubber pads on the feet for minimal scratching. Did we mention there are slip pads, too? Talk about all-rounder.
Space age
Price: $239.99
Color(s): Gray
Material: Wood and fabric
The future of bed making? You're looking at it. Yep, this ergonomic wonder is built with natural and sustainable wood slats, plus premium upholstery, coming together in an easy-assembly design. And yes, the headboard can be altered to suit your needs. Sheer bliss.
Storage
Price: $179.99
Color(s): Gray
Material: Wood and metal
Storage beds are always a welcome addition to the home if you're short on space. All the more so when they're designed with tufted headboards, wooden paneling, and USB ports. Now, that's state-of-the-art bedmaking. Clothes go below, and iPhone goes on top. Dream.
Down low
Price:
Was $410 $357.08 (save $52.92)
Color(s): Brown
Material: Wood and steel
Sure, this might be a little pricier than the other listings, but it's worth every dime. Wrought with tough-stuff steel and 100% solid acacia, this low-to-the-ground design adds a curated feel to the bedroom. Somewhere between industrial and Scandi, it's a real investment piece.
How we chose
As you no doubt know, the internet is full to the brim with bed frames, especially queen-sized ones. As such, testing each one IRL is an impossible feat. However, we do ensure that our pick is based on only the best-rated designs out there. So, I got into the nitty-gritty details of what reviewers thought about each product, ensuring only products that actually improve lives make the cut. At the bare minimum, my selections earn four stars and some pleasant words from shoppers. Combining this research with an on-the-pulse awareness of today's trends (sorry to boast), I came up with the divine dozen above. Happy shopping!
Personally, I love shopping for furniture on Amazon because it's affordable and I know I can get it delivered quickly. Once you have your bed frame picked out, you'll need some tips on where to put a bed in a small bedroom.