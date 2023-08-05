This Amazon Halloween decor is making me wish away summer — and it's all under $35

Get ur freak on

Amazon Halloween decor is available 365 days a year. Because as soon as one spooky party ends, prep for the next begins. So it's never too early to start shopping.

With over 12 million products in its inventory (and that's before you include Amazon Marketplace sellers), decorating your small apartment for Hallow's Eve is easy. And while it is scary to go other the top, I've been a shopping wizz and conjured up my edit of highly-rated products to cut through the noise. Srsly, there's something for every room.

Don't let October 31 creep up on you, as this year has flown past as it is. Better decoration preparation will mean your spread won't look like it's been Frankenstein-ed together with clearance scraps from the bargain basement of a brick-and-mortar store.

Even if you get caught slipping, do this one thing and get Amazon Prime so you can get your holiday decor delivered in the blink of an eye(ball).

Unframed Black Cat PosterNo frame needed
1. Black Cat Metal Tin Sign

Price: $8.88

I know you're already singing this Insta-famous sound in your head right now. It's catchy, right? To me, black cats aren't unlucky and I'd happily hang this in my home.

HDCRYSTALGIFTS 2.8" Crystal Glass PumpkinAvailable in 5 colors
2. HDCrystalGifts 2.8" Crystal Glass Pumpkin

Price: $16.99

If your dorm or apartment is already dark and gloomy, you may want to bring light into this space (instead of adding to the issue). This hand-blown glass pumpkin is the perfect light-reflecting ornament to ward off any evil spirits.

Pastel pumpkin shower curtain with Includes hooks
3. Funnytree Pumpkin Shower Curtain

Price: $16.99

Whether you're washing off sweat after a workout, or shaving your legs in the bathtub, a girl needs some privacy, OK? And so this pumpkin motif shower curtain is the perfect accessory for shielding yourself if you need to share the bathroom. It's easy to install and you can even pop it in the washer if it gets gross.

Witch Please Bat Shaped Bath Mat Bat crazy
4. Littlesy Store Witch Please Bath Mat

Price: $19.99

If you've almost gone flying when stepping out of the bath or shower — you need a non-slip bath mat. Quite often, this is the room in your home where you can be a bit more tongue-in-cheek with your decor. And this "Witch, please" piece is perfect for doing that.

Witches Cauldron Serving Bowls on RackSet of 3

5. Witches Cauldron Serving Bowls on Rack

Price: $19.99

There are so many fun possibilities with these serving bowls. Candy, chocolate fondue, cheese fondue, salsa, and dips. You name it, can put nearly anything in these miniature vessels. It's giving girl dinner, bb.

Kotile Black Lace Curtains 54 Inch Length - Country Rustic Vintage Lace Curtains 2 Panels Set for Windows, Privacy Gothic Floral Sheer Lace Curtains, 52 x 54 Inch, 1 Pair, BlackWindow "treat-ment"
6. Kotile Black Lace Curtains

Price: From $23.99

Sheer window treatments are a great way to create privacy and drama in a small apartment. These lacy curtains take me back to the nineties when lace-edged camisoles and grungy gothic fashion were en vogue.

Sup, Witches doormatHandmade
7. Sup, Witches doormat

Price: $25.95

Liven up even the most eery apartment blocks with this inviting coir outdoor/indoor doormat. This eco-friendly homeware has been crafted from coconut husk fibers to welcome all your guests into your lair.

Coffin Letter BoardComes in five colors
8. Coffin Letter Board

Price: $32.97

Got something to get off your chest? "Spell" it out with this coffin letter board. Not as creepy as an Ouija board, this fun accessory comes with spooky emojis, 500 characters, and a wooden stand. I'd use it in the kitchen or dining area as a menu.

Wongblee Vintage Glass GobletsDishwasher safe
9. Wongblee Vintage Glass Goblets

Price: $34.99

Ideal for red or white wine, these vintage glass goblets were made for dinner parties for you and your fellow witches while you cackle over hours of chit-chat.

