Helpful tips for living alone that'll you want to bookmark

Without roommates around, you have the freedom to do what you want when you want. That being said, you might be scrolling for some tips for living alone — because if we're being honest, it's not all fun and games.

With that freedom also comes more responsibilities, most of which are completely on your shoulders. Plus, sometimes it can be scary and overwhelming not having another person around to bounce things off of.

When it comes to living alone, understanding how to make the best of it is essential. If you find yourself living alone in your own apartment or house, the pros can outweigh the cons, especially if you follow these tips.

Make the most of these tips for living on your own —comfortably

From finding a new hobby to getting up the courage to befriend your neighbors, these tips will help you live in solitude with ease.

1. Take Advantage Personalizing Your Space

Living by yourself can be a great way to explore your personal style. Thankfully there’s no one to make you take down your favorite band posters. Instead of having to constantly think about how to be a good roommate, you have free reign to choose the furniture and decorative elements you truly prefer. If you’re living alone, consider taking your time to find the right pieces that speak to your personal preferences in order to build the interiors of your dreams. Have a funky style? This is your chance to explore! Add some color or get creative. This is your place and it should reflect your own taste.

2. A Cleaning Routine Built For One

With no roommates around to help with the dishes, one of the worst parts of living alone is that the responsibility is squarely on you to get your home in order. The upside? You’re the only one creating a mess. A great way to save yourself time is by creating a cleaning routine that makes sense with your schedule. Keeping your daily routine tidy can cut back on the amount of cleaning you need to do. By cleaning a little every day (or even weekly), you can avoid having to do deep cleanings that can last for hours.

3. Explore New Hobbies Or Skills

With no one around to get annoyed with your drum kit noise or criticizing your lack of sewing ability, living alone presents the ideal opportunity for exploring new hobbies or honing in on new skill sets. Now is your time to work on the projects you’ve been putting off. This is a great time to start keyboarding lessons or learn to make carbonara. You have the freedom to find the hobbies you’ve always wanted to explore.

4. Establish A Social Calendar

It can be easy to avoid social interaction when you live alone but making an effort to be social can improve your happiness level. By scheduling regular social “dates”, whether that’s a weekly book club or a dance class on the weekends, you’ll be able to have a social life that doesn’t have to involve roommates.

5. Meet Your Neighbors

Just because you’re living alone doesn’t mean you isolate yourself from the rest of the world. In fact, knowing your neighbors can be a helpful way to become more engaged in your community. Take the time to say a quick hello or make an introduction to neighbors you see. Knowing your neighbors is also a great way to keep the community safer and closer.

6. Own A Toolkit

Without a roommate in your home, you’re less likely to have the essentials. One of those essentials is a toolkit, including a screwdriver, hammer, nails, and screws. Even a small toolkit can go a long way when it comes to simple repairs or household tasks.

7. Consider Throwing A Monthly Dinner Party

Living alone presents the ideal opportunity to throw a party whenever you’d like. Throwing a dinner party will allow you to invite people into your home and become closer to friends. A dinner party consists of planning a menu, cooking and preparing meals, sending out invitations, and setting the table. Fortunately, there are also plenty of tips on throwing a dinner party to remember in even the smallest of apartments. Hosting a dinner party is a great way to make connections without even leaving your space.

8. Fix Any Safety Issues

Living alone means you have plenty of freedom but one downside is that you need to be better prepared to confront any safety issues head-on. Safety precautions, from securing furniture to keeping a list of emergency contacts, are now solely your responsibility. Be sure to make a list of any monthly safety reminders, such as testing your smoke alarms, and check them off periodically.

9. Be Ready For Emergencies