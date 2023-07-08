How to hang curtains in your rental like a total pro

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Curtains can create a warm as well as inviting space and are a quick and inexpensive way to make your rental feel like home. Whether they're blackout shades or sheer, flowy curtains, these additions are an essential part of any home, especially in small rental apartments for a variety of reasons.

Now, if you're renting an apartment, it's important to choose curtains that are durable and easy to care for. You should also make sure they fit well in your windows and that they match your apartment’s style. With a little coordination, curtains can be a fantastic way to improve the look and feel of your small rental apartment.

With this in mind, professional organizer and Reset Your Nest’s regional manager for the DC/Virginia region Eve Mitchell provided us with a tutorial, tips, and alternative ways you can hang curtains in a small apartment.

Good to know

Time: 30–45 minutes

30–45 minutes Difficulty: Intermediate. Hanging panels, shades, or curtains isn't too difficult, but it depends on the method you choose.

Intermediate. Hanging panels, shades, or curtains isn't too difficult, but it depends on the method you choose. Helpful hints: Always measure twice before buying curtains so you don't end up with something too big or too small for your space!

Here's what you'll need

Tape measure — everyone needs a good one and this Stanley pick is Amazon's Choice

Pencil

Rubbing alcohol

Microfiber cloths — our favorite is this 24-pack from Amazon; they're so handy

Command Forever Classic Large Metal Wall Hooks — you can buy these on Amazon

Extendable curtain rod — this highly-rated option on Amazon comes in plenty of colors

Step stool or ladder (optional depending on window size)

How to hang curtains in a rental

Step 1: Choose adhesive wall hooks and an extendable rod

We recommend buying a set of Command Forever Classic Large Metal Wall Hooks (which are available on Amazon). They can hold up to five pounds, which is perfect for most window treatments. You'll also want to pick out an extendable curtain rod that can be sized up or down for different window lengths, too. This highly-rated pick from Amazon is a good choice and comes in several colors.

Step 2: Measure your windows and walls

First, you will need to decide if you want your curtains to fall just an inch or two above the floor or if you want them to pool at the bottom. The standard size for curtains is 84 inches but can go up from there if you like the longer look.

Step 3: Measure the length of the space above your window

For mounting curtains above a window frame, you will want to measure 4–6 inches from the window trim for placement of where the rod should extend. This can help make your small space appear larger. Use a measuring tape (like Stanley's FatMax from Amazon) and grab a pencil to mark out your measurements.

Step 4: Clean the wall

Now that you have your markings, it's time to install the adhesive hooks. Make sure to clean the surface with rubbing alcohol and a clean rag or microfiber cloth first. Don’t rub too hard or you could remove paint. All you want is the space to be free of dust. Once you’re done wiping it down, allow it to dry.

Step 5: Press and apply the hooks

Separate the strips and press the adhesive to the hook. Make sure to hold for 10 seconds. Then separate the strip from the hook and place it onto the wall and hold it securely for 30 seconds. Allow adhesive to cure for at least one hour or overnight.

Step 6: Add your curtains

Add your curtains to the rod, then carefully using a step stool or ladder, lay your curtain rod cross the window, placing them on your hooks. Ask a friend or roommate to help out if you have super tall windows.

FAQs

What are alternative curtain and curtain hanging options? There are a few other ways you can hang curtains in a rental that won't require drilling or cause damage: Spring tension Rods or Twist-and-Fit Rods Spring tension rods or twist-and-fit rods are affordable and easily adjustable options that can fit most windows. They come in different sizes and you can fit them inside the window frame. Pleated Paper Blinds If you need an extra light-filtering layer on your windows, try pleated paper blinds. You can trim them to fit your window. No need to pull out the tools…just peel and stick! You can add these to your windows and then add a rod to layer a set of curtains over them.