How to clean a bag without ruining it

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you’re the kinda gal who spends hundreds of $$$ on a designer bag or you’re more of a thrifter, you want to ensure that your bag stays lookin’ its best. Let’s face it, bags get hella grotty super quick, and with the amount of use they get, it’s easy to see why.

I mean, we overstuff them, fill them with items that sometimes leak (travel mugs, we’re looking at you), and toss them onto the floor. So it’s no wonder our bags often end up in a seriously grimy state.

The good news is that it is possible to clean *most* material bags, whether you want to learn how to clean a backpack or that new designer bag you just splurged on. The key here is knowing how to clean them and not just assuming you can chuck your bag in the washing machine to clean it up.

So, how can you go about cleaning a bag without damaging it? We've put together a handy step-by-step guide to the cleaning process (JSYK we've tried and tested it ourselves).

Good to know

Time: 15 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Helpful hints: Make sure to read the care label on the inside of the bag before you start the cleaning process.

Here’s what you’ll need

How to clean a bag

Step 1: Prep the bag

First things first. Prepare your bag to be washed. Empty everything out of it, including removing any bag trash that sits at the bottom. Open all zippers to check that the pockets are empty and give the bag a good ol’ shake to remove as much dirt as possible (you might want to do this over the trash to avoid making a mess).

Step 2: Vacuum the inside of the bag

If possible turn the bag inside out so that the lining is on the outside. Then, use your vacuum cleaner on a low setting to collect any dust or crumbs. You can also use the nozzle of the vacuum cleaner to get into any pockets that can’t be turned inside out, removing any dirt or debris.

Step 3: Wipe the bag down

Take a microfiber cloth and dampen it down (making sure to squeeze out any excess water), then wipe down the bag completely on the inside and the outside. If your bag is excessively dirty you might want to repeat this step once more - or until the bag is completely clean.

Step 4: Treat stains

If you notice that your bag has any areas with heavy stains or marks that won’t come off with just a wipe, apply a small amount of dish detergent to the affected area and use a soft toothbrush to rub the stain. Then, once the stain has been removed, use a damp microfiber cloth to wipe the soap away.

Step 5: Polish any hardware

If your bag features metal accents (think: zips or buckles) take the time to polish these up using a metal polish and a dry microfiber cloth. Just make sure to keep the polish off of the fabric of the bag or otherwise it could stain it.

Step 6: Allow the bag to air dry

Once you’ve finished cleaning your bag, the next step is to allow it to air dry. If the inside of the bag is very wet, turning it inside out and hanging it upside down to dry could be a good idea.

FAQs

How do you clean a fabric bag without washing it? To clean a fabric bag without putting it through the laundry, follow the steps above - just make sure to read the care label beforehand.

How do you clean a leather bag? To clean a leather bag, it's important to follow the care instructions on the label to ensure that you don't damage the bag. But usually using a damp cloth to wipe over the leather and the bag's interior, and then applying a leather cleaner to the exterior of the bag should work well.