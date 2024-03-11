How often to water calla lilies indoors, according to a plant pro

If your botanical collection includes one, learn how often to water calla lilies — a coveted selection amongst floral enthusiasts.

The sweet blooms, often used to ring in special holidays and nuptials, also make wonderful gifts. If you've received one in exchange for hosting duties, or added one to your plant family, professional hydration tips are in order.

You can grow these babies outdoors, but if you're lacking that open-air gardening space, we'll help you maintain them as indoor plants.

How often to water calla lilies indoors

When it comes to how often to water calla lilies, you'll find that a pot of these delicate beauties are a fairly easy houseplant to work with. They grow from rhizomes, not bulbs, and should be divvied up and repotted every several years or so.

"Calla lilies should be watered once the top inch of soil dries out, typically around once a week, depending on the climate and indoor conditions," says Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal.

But as all botanists-in-the-making know well, caring for houseplants extends beyond watering. Don't place calla lilies in direct sunlight, and make sure you're using the appropriate soil.

"Beyond watering, calla lilies benefit from a balanced, liquid fertilizer applied monthly during their active growth phase in spring and summer," Gene adds. "After the blooming period, it's important to reduce watering to allow the plant to enter a dormant phase, mimicking their natural lifecycle."

What can be considered a tropical indoor plant, calla lilies will need a well-drained soil and a warm environment to thrive in your abode. A 6qt sample of Miracle-Gro Tropical Potting Soil Mix is available at The Home Depot includes lava rock to provide necessary drainage, which could be a contender for your plant baby. Also invest in the XLUX T10 Soil Moisture Sensor Meter from Amazon if you want to keep an eye on the H2O levels in the dirt.

How often to water calla lilies outdoors

Should you be toying with a few small balcony ideas or small garden ideas, consider calla lilies for some flair, particularly if you reside within USDA hardiness zones eight through 10, where they grow best. They should be planted as annual in colder locales, which are typically zones three to seven.

According to our sister site, Gardening Know How, these florals should be planted in the spring and their soil should be kept evenly moist, but not soggy. Make sure, no matter where they're located, they're in well-draining soil.

Though they're gorgeous and you're likely ready to rock 'n roll with these florals ASAP, Gene notes that they're sensitive to frost. They're probably not one of the best selections for what to plant in March, since it's still fairly cold.

Try container gardening when it comes to calla lilies during the colder months.

"Planting them in pots can provide the flexibility to move them indoors," he says.

As mentioned, calla lilies are beautiful and delicate, making them an obvious choice for weddings. But for the goths among us, you'll be pleased to learn the calla lily comes in a moody deep purple/burgundy, and makes for a spooky houseplant that perfectly complements your creepy decor.