What to plant in March, according to gardening experts

Ready to get digging? We asked gardeners what to plant in March to get a head start on beautifying our outdoor space ahead of the warm weather.

While there are a lot of factors to take into consideration before we reach for the shovel, the pros had some insight on what works for this time of year and why. But truthfully, when it comes to beautiful blooms, we're ready to jump into action at a moment's notice.

While yes, we're fully devoted to our indoor plants, we're itching to get back into the dirt.

What to plant in March

Though some of us (*clears throat*) might be scoping out ways to snag a pop-up Lidl greenhouse or brainstorming our outdoor potted plants setup, we can't be too eager just yet.

"What can be planted when is entirely dependent upon where someone lives," says gardening expert and writer, Jessica Damiano.

Though there are a few good florals to start with when mapping out what to plant in March, you must keep an eye on your region's last frost date in order to get going.

When it's time, opt for a day that isn't terribly sunny, and skip out on planting should the ground be overly wet or cold, per guidance from The Home Depot.

"When introducing these plants to your garden in March, consider their individual needs, such as soil preference, light requirements, and moisture, to ensure they thrive," says Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal. "Also, keep an eye on your local frost dates to protect your new plants from late cold snaps."

Now, without further ado, let's get the gardening gloves ready. We're partial to the botanical perfection of Terrain's Floral Garden Weeder Gloves.

1. Marigolds

No small garden ideas are complete without some beautiful marigolds.

"Not only do marigolds create bright spots of vibrant orange in your backyard, they are highly attractive to pollinators, such as butterflies, but also insects such as hoverflies, which will eat aphids," says Future PLC's content director, Lucy Searle. "This makes them a useful companion plant for some of the easiest home-grown veg, such as tomatoes."

While we're on the topic of pests — a gross convo, but a necessary one — we've asked experts for non-toxic pest control solutions for planet-friendly gardening. Plus, gardening expert, Gardener Scott, has dished out a common misconception about garden pests to give you a little assistance.

But back to the beautiful marigolds. Nikhil Arora, co-founder/co-ceo of Back to the Roots, is also partial to the bloom.

"Marigold is a great flower to plant in March because it thrives in early spring conditions and is resilient to cooler temperatures," he says. "It can also grow in small spaces, so is great for growing in pots and bringing a pop of color to any corner of your home or garden."

Container gardening, anyone? You can get a four-pack of Pure Beauty Farm's Marigold Plant Orange Flower in 4.5 in. Grower's Pot from The Home Depot.

2. Pansies

When debating what to plant in March, Stacy Ling, gardening expert and creator of Bricks 'n Blooms, believes pansies can complement any backyard ideas.

"Pansies are a great annual flower to add in March because they are easy to grow, can tolerate cooler temperatures, and come in a variety of vibrant colors that are much needed after a dark, dreary winter," she says. "They pair well with other spring flowering bulbs and work great in small spaces. Plant them in the ground or pot them up in planters and window boxes to get an instant spring aesthetic."

Pick up a three-pack of Pansy Multi-Color Clear Mix Annual Plant from The Home Depot.

3. Snapdragons

If you need something tough but beautiful, snapdragons are the way to go when deciding what to plant in March.

"Snapdragons are perfect as they can withstand the chill and still provide your garden with vibrant colors early in the season," Gene tells us. "They are hardy enough to survive a surprise frost, making them ideal for early planting."

A six-pack of Snapdragon Mix Annual Plant is available at The Home Depot.

4. Sweet peas

Bryan Clayton, CEO and co-founder at Green Pal is partial to the old-school charm of sweet peas, plus if you do some heavy lifting now, they'll be ready to shine when the warm weather rolls around.

Sweet Pea Flower Seeds from the Cool Beans and Sprouts store are available at Amazon.

5. Lavender

And lastly, when asked what to plant in March, the pros opted for lavender. Gene says it will take root in the cooler weather and flourish as the season progresses. Even tiny garden spaces like to make room for this baby.

Pure Beauty Farms' 3.20 qt. Lavender Plant in a 7.5 in. Deco Pot at The Home Depot is calling our name.

Too soon to start gardening where you are? Don't worry, we'll give you a taste of the warm weather with the best tropical indoor plants.