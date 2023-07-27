The 3-in-1 De'longhi Clessidra is 'genie-us' — it makes pour-over, filter, and iced coffee wishes come true

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The DeLonghi Clessidra coffee maker is a game-changer for pour-over coffee lovers like me. You see the thing is, I appreciate the flavor of a slow brew, but when I have friends over (or am working from home), those small-scale solutions don't quite cut it.

Also, I find that with most pour-over coffee devices, I often need to have a good kettle nearby to make the goddamn cup. Surely there'd be a solution to this manual dilemma? Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the Clessidra.

Quick Menu:

1. TLDR

2. Testing

3. Important stuff

4. Unboxing

5. Setup

6. Making coffee

7. Cleaning

8. Is it right for you?

9. Where to buy

10. How we test

With its hourglass body (snap, girl), this machine is a little like the Technivorm Moccamaster in the sense that it heats the water and brews so there's no need to boil the water with another small kitchen appliance. As well as being a pour-over and drip coffee maker, it also triples as an iced coffee maker. Feature-wise, this is one of the best small coffee makers for those who like to switch it up.

So if you fancy a ménage à trois (get your head out of the gutter, I'm talking coffee makers!), then this is a worthwhile investment. Give it around five minutes and you'll have 10 cups of freshly-brewed coffee. Just bring the goss and you've got a great brunch guaranteed.

What I thought of the De'Longhi Clessidra coffee maker

All in all, the De'Longhi Clessidra coffee maker is a great 3-in-1 machine for those who like to dabble between pour-over, filter, and iced coffee-making techniques. It has a relatively small footprint, making it easy to pop in the corner of your kitchen worktop and is relatively modern in terms of design. The two-button operation is super simple, and while it doesn't have a timer or clock, the auto shut-off and keep-warm functions are received well for their ability to save energy and remake another pot. The carefully considered temperature range ensures coffee is not burnt and stops over-extraction (which can lead to bitterness).

Testing the De'Longhi Clessidra coffee maker

Christina Chrysostomou Ecommerce editor Hey, I'm Christina Chrysostomou, and I specialize in testing and reviewing our small kitchen appliances. So far, I've had the pleasure of testing 20+ coffee makers at home, and in our UK-based testing facility in Reading.

Important stuff

Model name: De'Longhi Clessidra coffee maker/ICM17 series

De'Longhi Clessidra coffee maker/ICM17 series Dimensions (in.) : H13 x W11 x D7.4

: H13 x W11 x D7.4 Carafe capacity : 8 cups/40 fl. oz.

: 8 cups/40 fl. oz. Package weight : 7.7 lbs.

: 7.7 lbs. Weight of machine : 5.38 lbs.

: 5.38 lbs. Water capacity : 42 fl. oz.

: 42 fl. oz. Mains voltage : 220–240 V ~ 50–60 Hz

: 220–240 V ~ 50–60 Hz Absorbed power: ICM17210: 1800 W

Unboxing the De'Longhi Clessidra coffee maker

(Image credit: Future / Christina Chrysostomou)

Before opening (or "unboxing" as all the cool kids call it), I tried to guess how much plastic, polystyrene, and paper it would come with. I have to say, these days, brands have become more conscious and I'm pleased to say De'Longhi is one of them.

(Image credit: Future / Christina Chrysostomou)

Aside from the molded pulp that kept the machine in place, the coffee maker came wrapped in a plastic bag, as did each accessory (the scoop, filter, and filter holder). For hygiene reasons the size four paper filters came in plastic — but perhaps in the future could come in a cardboard sleeve. De'Longhi I'm giving you that one for free.

(Image credit: Future / Christina Chrysostomou)

Setting up the De'Longhi Clessidra coffee maker

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

Popping the parts together was significantly easier than any other coffee maker I've built before. For one, the water tank comes pre-assembled onto the body, you just need to pop the lid in place. This does come with some limitations, however. It means you either have to have a jug or a vessel of water nearby. Or drag the machine to fill it under your faucet. Personally, I think the best thing to do is invest in a good water filter (I have the ZeroWater, which you can find on Amazon).

Cleaning the machine before use: Ultimately, this has come straight from the factory, but in order to really clean it, you'll want to replicate the brewing process without coffee. Repeat the process (a total of two times), rinsing the glass jug with clean cold water each time.

Of course, I'll take you through everything I think you should know below, but for anything else you need to know instructions are also available online. This includes troubleshooting and how to dispose of the appliance responsibly once it has reached the end of its life.

Plug the De'Longhi Clessidra into your power outlet. Turn the lid counter-clockwise to unlock and remove it. Pour 40 fluid ounces of fresh water into the water tank up to the max level. Replace the lid and turn it clockwise to lock it in. Push the SCA Golden Cup button (F) to prime the machine. Once the machine has emptied the water into the carafe, repeat steps 1–5.

Once you're done with the cleaning cycle, all you have to do is fill the compartment up top, place a size four filter into the filter holder, and use one scoop of coffee per cup of coffee. Push the carafe into the rear of the machine (you'll see a button at the back that needs to be depressed, and clicked into place). BTW, these Amazon Basics filters are under $4 for 100.

Making coffee using the De'Longhi Clessidra coffee maker

(Image credit: Future / Christina Chrysostomou)

Generic instructions for all coffee types

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

All three coffee processes start by placing a paper filter inside the plastic filter holder, placing this inside the glass carafe, tucking the carafe into the main body, and filling the water fill compartment with fresh water. You'll need one scoop for every cup of water. The minimum serve is two cups (so two scoops of coffee) and a full carafe will require 10 cups (10 scoops of ground coffee).

Day to day, I use a bean-to-cup coffee machine with a built-in coffee grinder on a medium-coarse setting, but you can always just use pre-ground coffee for ease. Sometimes if I'm feeling super lazy (or don't want to wake my husband up), I'll pre-grind some beans and then store it in one of my OXO Good Grips POP containers, which are airtight and lock in all the flavor.

The machine will beep once to signal the start of the brewing process, boil the water (warning: this gets very hot), dispense coffee via the showerhead, then bleep again when it's done. Don't mind those clicking noises (IMO, they are annoying), as they're part of the process.

If you do happen to remove the jug before it's finished fully brewing, this won't interrupt the cycle (phew)! Just be patient and replace it until the cycle has finished. You do need to remove the filter holder before pouring your coffee.

How to make drip filter coffee

This is by far the easiest option. Get a headstart by following the generic instructions above, then follow the guide below:

Instructions:

To make drip filter coffee, you want to tap the high-quality brew function (on the left) once. The water will start boiling and you'll hear a clicking noise which will signify that the showerhead is now opening to wet the grounds and make your coffee.

How to make pour-over coffee

Instructions:

To make pour-over, you want to tap the iced coffee button (on the right) twice. The water will start boiling and you'll hear a clicking noise which will signify that the showerhead is now opening to wet the grounds and make your coffee.

How to make iced coffee

Making iced coffee is super easy! By following my three-step guide below, you can have coffee over ice without hitting up Starbs or any other chain or indie store. As a black coffee purist, I love this drink made with Taylors of Harrogate Lazy Sunday blend and nothing else, but I've used the Monin gourmet flavorings coffee collection syrups from Amazon in the past. This five-pack includes bottles of gluten-free, non-GMO caramel, amaretto, French hazelnut, Irish cream, and vanilla.

Or, if you really want to recreate that at-home coffee house experience with this iced coffee maker, grab a pump bottle of the Starbucks vanilla-based sweetener (again from Amazon) and some Starbucks Blonde roast ground coffee.

Instructions:

Fill the carafe to the max with ice (extra kudos if you're using one of our favorite ice cube trays) Fill the water tank to the halfway point (5-cup mark only as it'll be diluted by ice). Push the ice button and it'll make your chilled beverage.

FYI — as the machine is known for its consistent water temperature, don't be surprised to see the vessel "reheat" the water a couple of times to get it to that golden temperature range I talked about.

Keep-warm plate

(Image credit: Future / Christina Chrysostomou)

Obvs, don't try this at home, but I wanted to test out the hot plate (and I promise I only touched it to take this pic, Mom).

Annoyingly, you do need to activate it after percolation (aka after your pour-over or drip coffee has brewed). To do this, press the "high-quality brew button" (the one marked "F" in the image above on the left) to keep your coffee warm for 40 minutes. Not that my coffee lasted this long, but it did keep it at a great drinking temperature for some time.

FYI, you do have to remember to turn it off (by pressing the same button, or the pour-over button ("G," or the one on the right).

Filter holder base

Unlike the TikTok-famous Technivorm Moccamaker, which I've also reviewed, the filter holder sits inside the glass carafe with a handle to easily place it in and out. This component itself is quite unique in the sense that it has a button that opens/closes (like a valve). I found that this led to fewer messes and coffee stains on my worktop. But at the same time, it isn't groundbreaking (see what I did there?). I could just pop the filter straight into my kitchen trash can.

How to clean the De'Longhi Clessidra coffee maker

(Image credit: Future / Christina Chrysostomou)

One cool feature that the De'Longhi Clessidra coffee maker has is the anti-drip system. In short, it means that the drip filter coffee maker stops dispensing when the jug has been removed from the heating plate. Great for reducing messes and the risk of burns.

One slight ick from me is that the carafe and accessories can't be placed in the dishwasher. Fortunately, I was able to handwash these components with dish soap and water in no time.

The main body can be wiped clean with water and a microfiber cloth. Annoyingly, you'll see that I attempted to remove the SCA-approved sticker, but that's gonna take a bit more picking (and maybe some label-lifting solution like Goo Gone from Amazon). But I won't lose sleep over it.

(Image credit: Future / Christina Chrysostomou)

Descaling the De'Longhi Clessidra coffee maker

Once in a while, you'll want to clean your coffee maker thoroughly by descaling it. How often will be determined by how hard the water is in your area, as limescale deposits can build up over time, affecting the taste and purity of your coffee. Thankfully, the De'Longhi Clessidra coffee maker will remind you when it's time for maintenance when two buttons (F) and (G) in the pictogram I referenced up top flash simultaneously. FYI, according to the brand, this happens approximately every 60 cycles. But, if you notice a white, chalky film, you might want to descale your appliance then and there by pushing and holding the two buttons together for two seconds to activate this option. Of course, De'Longhi recommends you use its own-brand solution to do this.

Instructions on how to descale the De'Longhi Clessidra coffee maker:

Pour 3.4 ounces of De’Longhi descaler in the water tank and add fresh water up to the max line. Place the empty carafe on the warming plate and hold both the F and G buttons for two seconds. The descaling process will begin. Once the descaling cycle is complete the lights on the two buttons will turn off Rinse the machine by following my "cleaning before first use" instructions.

JSYK, if you don't clean your coffee machine, it will invalidate its warranty.

Is it right for you?

Yes, if you enjoy iced coffee and well-brewed coffee. Steer clear of this if you live on lattes and flat whites as this doesn't come with a milk frother. It's also not the best for girlies who like short and sweet espressos as this makes a black Americano as the default drink.

Good to know

Warranty

There is a 12-page, A5 booklet warranty and service booklet that comes with the coffee maker, explaining what is included in the post-purchase care and general information on your consumer rights. Details are printed in an impressive 26 languages with 83 international authorized service centers should you require further assistance.

Registration prompt

Document-wise, you get a 4-inch by 6-inch piece of paper prompting you to register your machine. This also guides you to the De'Longhi site where you can purchase descaling solution, discover coffee recipes, access hints and tips, and look at the FAQs that other customers ask. In a bid to keep up with tech, you can also scan the QR code on your phone to take you directly to the site.

(Image credit: Future / Christina Chrysostomou)

Warranty card

Also included is a four-page-long De'Longhi warranty card. One side of the card is meant for you to keep, and the other is addressed (stamp required) to send to its warranty processing center in Hong Kong, China. Once you've filled out your personal info, you simply cut this side, fold it along the serrated line and send it off.

FAQs

What are SCA standards? In order to meet Specialty Coffee Association standards, a machine must hit particular criteria. In the case of the De'Longhi Clessidra coffee maker, the infusion temperature, saturation time, and coffee-to-water ratio meet the requirements for home brewing.

(Image credit: Future / Christina Chrysostomou )

Where to buy

This machine is available to buy directly from De'Longhi for $169.95.

How we test

The Clessidra coffee maker was sent to me by De'Longhi where I tested it for a prolonged period before writing this review. I drink coffee at least twice a day, so it was very thoroughly used ahead of this review. Because De'Longhi kindly allowed me to keep this machine, I will keep this review updated as I continue to use it in my home kitchen (that is, when I'm not testing other coffee makers). Where there is an opportunity to do so, I will also test it against other similar machines.

Here are a few things I like to look out for when testing coffee makers:



Packaging: Is the machine packaged sufficiently so that it is not damaged in transit? What materials does the brand use to package its items? Is the amount of plastic appropriate? Is the appliance housed in a box that is suitably sized?

Water tank: When looking at the water tank, I'll assess how easy it is to fill and if it is removable.

Operation: How easy is it to use the machine? Are the prompts/buttons legible? If the machine makes a sound, is it clear to understand what is happening?

Type of coffee: What type of coffee does this machine take? Is it an appropriate volume for the resulting beverage? How much waste is left after the drink has been made?



Cleaning and descaling: How easy is it to provide maintenance for the machine? This may involve anything from removing coffee stains to getting rid of limescale.

Functionality of features: Here I may look at any standout features. In the case of the De'Longhi Clessidra coffee maker, I observed how well the warming plate worked to retain the temperature of the coffee.