I hate lukewarm drinks, so I've spotted 9 of the best ice cube trays for TikTok-worthy beverages — from $3

What's cooler than being cool? Ice cold.

Pink heart-shaped ice cube trays, light pink ice cube tray, green ice cube tray
Christina Chrysostomou
By Christina Chrysostomou
published

If you lose your chill sipping on warm drinks, it's time to invest in the best ice cube trays. Take it from me — even with sensitive teeth and brain freeze — if my drink is iceless, it instantly me the ick.

Ice molds are one of those quintessential kitchen gadgets to aid in quenching your thirst. Sure a bag of ice is convenient, but you're literally paying over the odds for frozen water. And, let's face it, standard blocks are boring AF.

All of these picks are highly rated (yes, even the more novel finds) and are made from food-grade materials like silicone and BPA-free plastic. And I promise, even the most expensive pick is under $20.

9 of the coolest ice cube trays for cold drinks

Silicone Strawberry Ice Cube Mold - Sun Squad™Fruity and thrifty
1. Sun Squad™ Silicone Strawberry Ice Cube Mold

Price: $3
Quantity: 9 cubes

Strawberry decor is still having a moment which is very you should add this berry-but-bougie buy to your basket. It's the perfect addition to a Daquiri, and once you're done, you can throw it straight into the dishwasher.

KooMall 3D Rose Ice MoldsFor baddie beverages
2. KooMall 3D Rose Ice Molds

Price: $6.79
Quantity: 4 cubes

Nothing says go-big-or-go-home quite like these rose ice molds. So give your drink some flower power with this floral-inspired tray. These chunks look so charming bobbing in a coupe or sitting pretty in your highball. They're the perfect addition to date night, whether it's with bae or your BFFs. Over 2,000 Amazon customers have given this a 4.7/5-star rating.

Wovilon Portable Ice cube Tray/Box For FreezerWith handle
3. Wovilon Portable Ice Tray / Box

Price: $7.81
Quantity: 54 ice cubes

You don't have to be "ball-in" to buy this ice tray and storage box. For less than $8, you can make spherical and square-shaped-ice and carry it about, courtesy of a cute invisible handle. I can totally see this being used in the park or backyard. Choose from a chic sage green or have it match your iced latte with a Vanilla girl beige. Y2K girlies be saying, "Alexa, play Omarion" because I've got this icebox where my heart used to be.

LYWUU Dachshund Dog Shaped Silicone Ice Cube Molds and TrayBPA-free silicone
4. LYWUU Dog Shaped Silicone Ice Cube Mold

Price: $7.99
Quantity: 9 pieces

This canine-inspired mold is definitely barking up the right tree according to Amazon reviews. Made from food-grade silicone, these weiner-shaped water blocks are just the doggone cutest. Use them in your own drinks, or add these frozen sausage doggos to your pet's water bowl on a hot day. They're also great for frozen dog treats too.

"Dachshund" over to Amazon and add these to your basket.

LilyFor water bottles
5. Lily's Home Silicone Narrow Ice Stick Trays (3-Pack)

Price: $9.99
Quantity: 10 ice sticks per tray

Chances are you've seen these on your TikTok FYP. For good reason too. These long lozenges are the perfect size to add to standard water bottles that are too narrow to fit cubes of ice. They have over 8,000 4.4-star reviews with customers raving about how easy they are to use.

2-Pack Heart Shaped Silicone Pink Ice Cube TraysBarbiecore
6. Aicoof Store Heart-Shaped Silicone Ice Cube Tray (2-pack)

Price: $12.29
Quantity: 20 ice cubes

Ticking all the Barbiecore boxes is this heart-shaped silicone pink ice cube tray. This magenta-pink mold is stackable and can even be used to make ice cream, chocolates, candies, fruit jellies, candles, and small soaps, serving up even more value for the price. So come on Barbie, let's go (cocktail) party!

W&P Peak Silicone Everyday Ice Tray w/ Protective Lid | Speckled PinkProtective lid
7. W&P Peak Silicone Ice Tray with Protective Lid

Price: $16
Quantity: 12 cubes

If you're worried about your roomie's runaway tator tots contaminating your ice cubes, you need this lidded ice cube tray. I love the pastel pink colorway and sassy sugar strand motif. It also comes in peak blue (a purple-blue palette), speckled white (hey, confetti cake), charcoal, and white.

Williams Sonoma Mini Ice Cube Tray with LidCold brew's companion
8. Williams Sonoma Mini Ice Cube Tray with Lid

Price: $16.99
Quantity: 54 cubes

Nuggets = life. And, I'll take any form. Chicken, chick'n (for my meat-free days), and ice. These miniature morsels make for the most Instagrammble iced drinks IMO. I'm totally feeling that the flexible silicone tray releases cubes instantly. No banging a plastic tray on the countertop needed.

Icebreaker Clear Pop 2023 Pop-ular
9. Icebreaker Clear Pop 2023

Price: $19.99
Quantity: 54 cubes

If the thought of touching ice to make your guest's drinks grosses you out, and you hate the balancing act between the faucet and the refrigerator — you need this ice-making gadget. Fill the silicone tray (as you would a water bottle), freeze it for 5-6 hours, pull the white straps, and hey presto — you've got ice cubes. Unlike N*Sync — this isn't dirty pop.

Christina Chrysostomou
Christina Chrysostomou
Ecommerce Editor

Christina Chrysostomou
Ecommerce Editor

