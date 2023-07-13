I hate lukewarm drinks, so I've spotted 9 of the best ice cube trays for TikTok-worthy beverages — from $3

If you lose your chill sipping on warm drinks, it's time to invest in the best ice cube trays. Take it from me — even with sensitive teeth and brain freeze — if my drink is iceless, it instantly me the ick.
Ice molds are one of those quintessential kitchen gadgets to aid in quenching your thirst. Sure a bag of ice is convenient, but you're literally paying over the odds for frozen water. And, let's face it, standard blocks are boring AF.
All of these picks are highly rated (yes, even the more novel finds) and are made from food-grade materials like silicone and BPA-free plastic. And I promise, even the most expensive pick is under $20.
9 of the coolest ice cube trays for cold drinks
Fruity and thrifty
Price: $3
Quantity: 9 cubes
Strawberry decor is still having a moment which is very you should add this berry-but-bougie buy to your basket. It's the perfect addition to a Daquiri, and once you're done, you can throw it straight into the dishwasher.
For baddie beverages
Price: $6.79
Quantity: 4 cubes
Nothing says go-big-or-go-home quite like these rose ice molds. So give your drink some flower power with this floral-inspired tray. These chunks look so charming bobbing in a coupe or sitting pretty in your highball. They're the perfect addition to date night, whether it's with bae or your BFFs. Over 2,000 Amazon customers have given this a 4.7/5-star rating.
With handle
Price: $7.81
Quantity: 54 ice cubes
You don't have to be "ball-in" to buy this ice tray and storage box. For less than $8, you can make spherical and square-shaped-ice and carry it about, courtesy of a cute invisible handle. I can totally see this being used in the park or backyard. Choose from a chic sage green or have it match your iced latte with a Vanilla girl beige. Y2K girlies be saying, "Alexa, play Omarion" because I've got this icebox where my heart used to be.
BPA-free silicone
Price: $7.99
Quantity: 9 pieces
This canine-inspired mold is definitely barking up the right tree according to Amazon reviews. Made from food-grade silicone, these weiner-shaped water blocks are just the doggone cutest. Use them in your own drinks, or add these frozen sausage doggos to your pet's water bowl on a hot day. They're also great for frozen dog treats too.
"Dachshund" over to Amazon and add these to your basket.
For water bottles
Price: $9.99
Quantity: 10 ice sticks per tray
Chances are you've seen these on your TikTok FYP. For good reason too. These long lozenges are the perfect size to add to standard water bottles that are too narrow to fit cubes of ice. They have over 8,000 4.4-star reviews with customers raving about how easy they are to use.
Barbiecore
Price: $12.29
Quantity: 20 ice cubes
Ticking all the Barbiecore boxes is this heart-shaped silicone pink ice cube tray. This magenta-pink mold is stackable and can even be used to make ice cream, chocolates, candies, fruit jellies, candles, and small soaps, serving up even more value for the price. So come on Barbie, let's go (cocktail) party!
Protective lid
Price: $16
Quantity: 12 cubes
If you're worried about your roomie's runaway tator tots contaminating your ice cubes, you need this lidded ice cube tray. I love the pastel pink colorway and sassy sugar strand motif. It also comes in peak blue (a purple-blue palette), speckled white (hey, confetti cake), charcoal, and white.
Cold brew's companion
Price: $16.99
Quantity: 54 cubes
Nuggets = life. And, I'll take any form. Chicken, chick'n (for my meat-free days), and ice. These miniature morsels make for the most Instagrammble iced drinks IMO. I'm totally feeling that the flexible silicone tray releases cubes instantly. No banging a plastic tray on the countertop needed.
Pop-ular
Price: $19.99
Quantity: 54 cubes
If the thought of touching ice to make your guest's drinks grosses you out, and you hate the balancing act between the faucet and the refrigerator — you need this ice-making gadget. Fill the silicone tray (as you would a water bottle), freeze it for 5-6 hours, pull the white straps, and hey presto — you've got ice cubes. Unlike N*Sync — this isn't dirty pop.