COSORI dual basket air fryer review — clear viewing windows offer control at a glance

Many two-drawer air fryers exist, but the COSORI dual basket air fryer might be one of few to rival the Ninja DualZone. The latter might be the most well-known model, but that doesn't mean there isn't space for a bit of healthy competition, and the COSORI certainly brings it.

As the Real Homes kitchen appliance expert, I've tested more than 10 of these air fryers, and few brands have dared to play David vs. Goliath...until now.

This dual-basket appliance can cook two types of food at the same time, something that Ninja held the top spot for. But what sets this new-to-market machine apart is two independently-operating lights and viewing windows. These are small design considerations that make a huge difference to the way you monitor your meal's readiness.

I tested this air fryer in our test kitchen to cook fries, nuggets, bacon, and vegetables. However, I may return to reviewing the air fryer's baking and rotisserie functions, given that COSORI includes several accessories including a baking rack, skewers for kabobs, and a skewer rack (great for ensuring the metal rods don't scratch the non-stick coating).





COSORI dual basket air fryer review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model number CAF-R901 Dimensions (in.) 17.3 x 15.4 x 11.9 Weight 19.8 lb Temparature range 95-450F Presets Air fry, reheat, grill, dehydrate, roast, bake, shake, and preheat Power (watts) 1750W Cost per hour (cents) $0.26 Power supply 220-240V, 50Hz Capacity 8.5L / 9 qt Noise levels (decibels) 72-83 dB Time range (minutes/hours) 1min - 48 hr Accessories included 2 x crisper plates, baking rack, skewer rack, and, 5 x skewers

What I thought of the COSORI dual basket air fryer

Aesthetically, the COSORI dual basket air fryer looks like many other models on the market with a smart-looking touchscreen. The glass-topped control panel is fingerprint-prone but easy to use with legible text and clear iconography.

Unlike the COSORI DualBlaze air fryer (available on Amazon), this premium air fryer has softer and rounder edges, making it a good fit for any modern kitchen. All of the cardboard packaging was recyclable, however, I have fed back to the brand about the levels of single-use plastic in the box.

My favorite feature is the independently operating viewing lights, so you can monitor food without pulling the drawers out. Often, if you do open an oven door, you'll get a blast of heat to your face as well as the internal temperature dropping, which can result in uneven cooking.

Size-wise, it's similar to my microwave at home but can do so much more. In a small galley kitchen, this will take up approximately a quarter of your countertop, so bear its large footprint in mind. My pain points lie in the powerfulness of the air fryer, its packaging, and its stiff components (namely the drawers and non-stick feet on the underside of the crisper tray).

Testing the dual sync cooking function

Similar to Ninja's Dualzone, this COSORI appliance also boasts Sync Cook and finish programs, allowing users to prepare large capacities of food either at the same temperature/time or synchronized to finish simultaneously. The only exception is broiling, which you can only do with one basket at a time.

The easiest way to review this feature was to make some plant-based nuggets and fries. After syncing both drawers to 390° Fahrenheit for 15 minutes, our main and side were good to go.

What we learned by trial and error is that the COSORI dual basket air fryer will preheat for six minutes before cooking (displaying instruction to add food after the time has elapsed). Alternatively, you may want to run it without any food inside or forego preheating altogether by switching this function off.

COSORI's preset guide (displayed on a printed, but peelable label) recommended a cooking time of 20-25 minutes for French fries. But, from experience, I like to think I know better and started with a more conservative cook time. My colleagues and I decided to also add on a 'shake reminder' while we prepared foods for the subsequent air fryer recipes.

After 15 minutes the vegan nuggets were done, but the fries needed a toss and an extra five minutes. This test had mixed results: the Quorn shapes had a crisp exterior, but needed condiments to counter the dryness. The chipped potatoes also managed to be simultaneously fluffy and dry. My advice is to shave time off the recommendation in your recipe, but check your food is cooked thoroughly and pop back in if not.

Cooking Mediterranean vegetables

The combination of zucchini, mixed peppers, eggplant, and onion is always welcomed in our testing suite as it offers a much-needed respite from the beige courses before it.

With this Cosori air fryer being powerful, we disregarded the advice to cook this mix for 15 minutes at 350° Fahrenheit, instead opting for a shorter guestimation of nine minutes. During this cook time, the team noticed steam coming out of the air fryer, but this did not impair the ability to see what was going on in the viewing window.

Even with six minutes shaved off, there was still a palatable char on these vegetables, so some users might want to adjust the temperature or time for more even cooking. We also also noticed some of the now-shrunken veg had slipped through the crisper tray and into the basket. This wasn't a biggie with vegetables, but might be a concern if you're cooking something that renders a lot of oil.

Cooking bacon

As one of two meat eaters on our four-person panel, this was the last test we conducted. No one enjoys the violent attack of bacon grease spluttering from their best non-stick fry pan, so this Cosori air fryer provides a safe haven from licks of hot oil splattering your arm.

After cooking it at 340° Fahrenheit for 10 minutes, I can say with conviction this was the best bacon I've eaten. I generally cook mine under the broiler, but using the air fryer means I don't need to monitor the rashers as much.

Cleaning the COSORI dual basket air fryer

Cleaning the air fryer is simple. The test team and I used a damp microfiber cleaning cloth (bought on Amazon) on the exterior of the machine and hand-washed the baskets with unscented liquid detergent (like this Whole Foods pick from Amazon) and our trusty (scratch-free) Scrub Daddy (also available on Amazon)

Should you buy the COSORI dual basket air fryer?

At almost $169.99, the COSORI's 9-quart dual-basket air fryer isn't the cheapest but sits in a similar price range to the Ninja Foodi DualZone air fryer we've reviewed. Given that it can reheat, and has tons of features, the size isn't an issue. I can see this replacing your oven, microwave, and even your toaster.



I've listed some alternatives you might also like, but don't forget the Paris Rhone air fryer I tested and rated 4.5 stars out of 5. It's a great single-basket option that's under $80.



How we tested the COSORI dual basket air fryer

When testing air fryers, we try to replicate your at-home experience of using the product. Our full methodology is available online, but here are some of the criteria we use when rating this appliance:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Criteria Description Header Cell - Column 2 Performance How well does it cook items in our standardized tests? ★★★★ Value for money How does it compare to similar products on the market? ★★★★ Packaging Did the packaging protect the product in transit? How eco-friendly are the materials used? ★★★