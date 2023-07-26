This washable pillow from Coop is comfortable for all sleepers — and it's totally adjustable to you

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

ICYMI: We're currently testing a bunch of pillows at Real Homes. We recently realized how important a good pillow is to your bedroom setup. It's arguably just as essential as high-quality sheets, or spending your whole paycheck (uhg) on a good mattress. And like a top-notch mattress, there's a pillow type out there for everyone.

On my quest to test pillows, I first started with an adjustable kind from Coop Home Goods. I've tested other pillows before, but RN this stands as one of the top three best pillows out there, and it's great for all types of sleepers. It comes with extra filling so you can adjust its thickness and it's totally washable and hypoallergenic. In short, it ticks all our boxes.

Quick Menu:

1. TLDR

2. Specs

3. How to use

4. What I love

5. What I didn't love

6. Good to know

7. Where to buy

8. How we review

How do I sleep? I'm currently pregnant, so while I used to be a front sleeper, that's now out of the window. I now only sleep on my side because it's safest, so I found that I needed to add all of the extra filling to this pillow to get comfortable. That being said, it's thick enough to serve as my only pillow (aside from my pregnancy pillow that sits in between my legs, IYKYK). If you wanna know a little more, here's what I loved and didn't love about this Coop Home Goods Pillow...

What I thought of the Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Pillow

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

I really enjoyed sleeping on this pillow. Although it didn't absolutely blow my socks off, it's a good option for anyone who changes sleeping positions or for a spare room. I tested the larger size of this pillow and appreciated the mega surface area it offered. I also really like that you can wash the whole thing, which will definitely come in handy when I inevitably have a milk spill in the middle of the night in a few months' time. I also share my bed with a hairy dog. While I don't have any allergies, it's important that I have a hypoallergenic pillow as my husband does suffer and it would def affect him if it wasn't.

If you like your pillows real thick, you might want to squeeze another one beneath the Coop pick. Even with all the filling, your head sinks down. It's also not great at keeping you cool — the Coop Home Goods Eden Cool+ Pillow (review coming soon) is the best cooling pillow. This didn't bother me, but it might be non-negotiable for some.

Annie Collyer Head ecommerce editor I'm Annie and I've been testing products for Real Homes since 2018. I've tested a fair few pillows but these have been for our UK audience. This is my first US pillow to test, and I've been sleeping on it for over four weeks at the time of writing this review.

Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Pillow info

Filling: Shredded memory foam

Shredded memory foam Firmness: Medium

Medium Cover: Bamboo-derived viscose rayon and polyester

Bamboo-derived viscose rayon and polyester Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low Price: $72

How to use this Coop Home Goods Pillow

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

As with most adjustable pillows, there are different ways to use them, all depending on whether you prefer to position yourself on your front, back, or side.

Back sleepers should remove about one-quarter of the filling of this pillow.

Front sleepers should remove about a third of the filling of this pillow.

Side sleepers like me should try the pillow as it is initially. Then, add or remove filling as needed to get comfy.

Once it's at the thickness you like, use a mirror or get someone to take a photo of you laying on it, in your sleep position. If your neck is tilted upwards, remove some filling. If it's sloping downwards, add some more. Essentially, you want your spine to be fully aligned for the most comfortable sleep.

What I loved about the Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Pillow

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

It's totally washable

You can throw this entire pillow in your washing machine, which is a total game changer because it actually grosses me out how much bacteria could live inside our pillows. Its cover is also thick yet soft, and this can be washed too. It can all be tumble dried on low as well.

It's designed for all sleepers

Yes, this pillow is designed for all sleepers, except hot ones. You get a piece of cardboard included in the box with your pillow that explains how to use it. Essentially, you need to add or remove fill based on how you sleep, but this might take a few tries to get right.

Its cover is made from bamboo

The pillow has a 100% polyester liner and it's wrapped in a breathable but cozy (and super soft) fabric that's made from 60% polyester and 40% bamboo-derived viscose rayon. I know this doesn't make it super eco-friendly but it's a decent start at a good price.

It's non-toxic

Yes, the memory foam that this pillow is stuffed with is non-toxic, so you don't have to stress about what you're breathing in while you sleep. This also means that it comes with certifications — CertiPUR-US and GreenGuard Gold.

It's hypoallergenic

Its cross-cut memory foam is indeed hypoallergenic, which is great if your partner or roommate has allergies.

It comes with a warranty and trial

You get a standard 100-night trial with this pillow to ensure you like it, then after that, it's covered for five years under warranty if anything goes wrong.

It's made in the USA

You're not buying a pillow that's being shipped from the other side of the globe. This one is made right here in the US, which is how the brand is able to ship quickly and for free.

What I didn't love about the Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Pillow

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

It's not the cheapest of pillows

Yes, it's only $72, which isn't too bad when you hear about those fancy $150 pillows. That being said, if you need to buy enough pillows for your entire bed, then we say to just get two of these and then two slightly more basic ones to sit underneath them. The more you buy direct, the bigger saving you get, FYI.

It's not the densest pillow

I've already mentioned it, but this is not the densest pillow out there. If you're someone who really likes a full pillow and sleeps with two or three, this might not be your best bet TBH. With all of the filling added, it measured around 6.5 inches in height, but your head will sink into that fast.

Good to know

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

This pillow came rolled and vacuum-packed in a pretty tiny box. Once you cut the plastic, it will fully inflate. The instructions say to put it in your dryer on low for 10 to 15 minutes to fluff it up. It says to use dryer sheets but I didn't have any. If you don't have a dryer, you need to shake it out and leave it somewhere to fully expand for over 24 hours.

Where to buy this Coop Home Goods Pillow

You can buy this pillow direct from Coop Home Goods for $72 with free shipping. Otherwise, it's also available to buy at Amazon for $72, too.

How we reviewed this Coop Home Goods Pillow

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

As with everything we review, we make sure to pair our reviewer and the product we need to review to ensure they work well together. I chose to review this adjustable pillow as I am pregnant right now, so have to sleep on my side, but when I am no longer pregnant I will go back to sleeping in my default position — on my front. I'll update this review to say whether it's comfortable for front sleepers once I try it out. I haven't washed this entire pillow yet as it's fresh out of the box, but I will update this review once I have and report back.

I was sent all of the pillows you can buy at Coop Home Goods to review, so I am making my way through them with help from my husband. I am testing: