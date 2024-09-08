Best fast-growing indoor plants – 7 easy-to-grow beauties that will soon be flourishing

Our seven of the best fast-growing indoor plants will soon add a lush jungle look to your interior to give you that Insta aesthetic. Another thing they all have in common is that they have minimal care requirements, as well as looking good of course.

It can be an expensive business filling your home with leafy delights so the answer is to buy the best fast-growing indoor plants while they’re still small then give them lots of TLC to make sure they put on some rapid growth.

To help you get the jungle look with the best indoor plants, our experts have picked the easiest ones that will reward you fast, plus shared all the top tips you need for looking after them.

Best fast-growing indoor plants

Before you bring any indoor plants home, think about how fast you want to green up your interior, as well as taking into account space considerations. Will you still be able to accommodate them in a couple of years time?

When looking for the best fast-growing indoor plants check out the best tall houseplants too for instant impact, as well as the best tropical indoor plants as these tend to be large and leafy from the get-go.

1. Philodendron

(Image credit: Kristina Strasunske/Getty Images)

'The large, glossy leaves (some velvety ones too) and clean growth habit of philodendron has made them an all-time favorite,' says indoor plant expert Darryl Cheng, author of the The New Plant Collector: The Next Adventure in Your House Plant Journey. 'Some cultivars grow relatively quickly, which can be a blessing or a curse. You can bless your friends with cuttings in a short time (often within a year), but it may be challenging to keep up with a plant that keeps outgrowing your space!'

One of the most valuable indoor plants you can add to your collection due to their easy nature and fast-growing habit, philodendron can be grown as climbing vines on a moss pole or trailing vines allowed to drape from a hanging planter (macrame optional) or shelf. Either way, it’s easy to keep the plant manageable by trimming the leading growth.



As long as you keep philodendron out of direct sunlight, they will thrive in both light and dark positions, although if you choose the latter this may slow down their growth a little.

Keep the soil moist during the warmer months, and allow it to dry out in winter. Feed monthly from spring through fall with a liquid fertilizer. Pinch out the tips of young plants to encourage plenty of new shoots at the base of the plant.

Darryl Cheng Social Links Navigation Indoor plant expert Darryl Cheng is the author of The New Plant Parent: Develop Your Green Thumb and Care for Your House-Plant Family (2019) and the creator of House Plant Journal, a leading source for advice about growing house plants on Instagram and the internet. His techniques, based on an analysis of the conditions that different plants need to thrive, along with careful case studies, have helped thousands of indoor gardeners achieve satisfying results.

2. Monstera

(Image credit: ranz12/Getty Images)

There are few plants that command as much attention or loyal fan following as the Monstera deliciosa, also known as the Swiss cheese plant. 'This is the must-have houseplant of all the plants,' says indoor plant expert Kamili Bell Hill, author of Happy Plants, Happy You. 'The leaves of Monstera deliciosa are iconic. You can find this leaf pattern on everything from wallpaper and pillows, to rugs and clothes. If it's a large focal-point plant that you’re after, this is the one for you.'

Monstera are one of the easiest and fastest plants to grow indoors. A low-maintenance choice that's quick growing, plus of course the shiny green foliage looks amazing with all those 'fenestrations' (the proper word for that shredded effect you get on the leaves).

They are super easy to look after, as they thrive in bright indirect light, but are also okay in medium light conditions. Kamili's top tips for monstera care? 'Put your plant in a warm spot, give it plenty of moisture and an occasional liquid feed, and it will grow rapidly into a big specimen plant you can be proud of. It's only when they get larger that you get the more attractive holes in the leaves, so all the more reason to snap up one of these easy plants to nurture now.'

Kamili Bell Hill Social Links Navigation Author and planterior designer Kamili Bell Hill combined her love of plants and design to curate online community PlantBlerd, where she pairs beautiful houseplants with simple styling, care and growing guides. After noticing a lack of social media platforms highlighting houseplant collectors that look like her, Kamili also established Instagram community @BlackPeople.WPlants featuring Black houseplant collectors from around the world.

3. Spider plant

(Image credit: Supersmario/Getty Images)

Fast-growing spider plants are a real favorite if you want quick and easy, and to multiply your plant collection fast. Their attractive arching leaves and slender flower stalks with tiny plantlets on the end (which look like spiders, hence the name) make a great addition to any room.



Find out how to care for a spider plant and you'll soon discover how incredibly resilient and adaptable they are too. They're not fussy about light requirements or where you put them and will quickly forgive you if you don't know how often to water them or simply forget.

They're also easy to propagate if you're looking to grow your plant collection. Simply snip off a plantlet, pot it up in soil, and it will quickly grow into a mature plant.

4. Hoya carnosa

(Image credit: Helin Loik Tomson/Getty Images)

The Hoya genus contains more than 500 species, so there are plenty to choose from. In their natural habitat, hoyas can be found climbing up trees.

'Many have diverse foliage, not to mention extraordinary flowers,' says Darryl Cheng. 'Hoyas can become an addictive and expensive hobby, with so many species and hybrids to collect. Thankfully, hoyas propagate relatively easily – all you need is a stem cutting with a node to get started.'

Easy to grow and take care of, the fast growing and very collectable trailing Hoya carnosa has exquisite clusters of waxy star-shaped cream flowers and dark green leaves on vigorous twining stems that can reach 15 foot or more.

Hoyas love a spot with bright, indirect light and humidity so your bathroom will be ideal. Given the right conditions it will develop into a large vining statement plant in a relatively short period of time. It's another one that looks good trailing down from shelves or in a hanging planter.

'Once you add any single plant from this genus, you will be hooked,' says Kamili Bell Hill. 'You will not be able to stop at just one, because they are so delightful. Of all the plant discoveries I have made, this is probably my favorite. You’ll add them for their foliage and obsess over them because of their otherworldly blooms.'

5. Fiddle leaf fig

(Image credit: Alla Tsyganova/Getty Images)

Learn how to care for a fiddle leaf fig plant and you will soon be rewarded with a majestic house plant. They will grow as tall as you let them, generally between 6-10 feet, putting on between 1-2 feet a year.

There is still a huge trend for lush, outsized fiddle plants, so maybe you already have one but it's not growing as fast as you'd hoped so you want to take it to the next level. There a few easy things you can do to ensure your plant puts on inches more quickly.

Fiddles are hungry plants. Try feeding it more often, especially in spring and summer. By that we mean at least once a week with every watering.

Make sure you are taking care of how often to water fiddle leaf figs too. Treat your plant to a deep soak in a sink or the bath for a good 10 minutes every couple of weeks, especially if the soil seems to be drying out really quickly.

Consider moving your plant to a spot where it gets more light, and rotate it regularly to ensure all the leaves are benefiting, not just one side.

6. Pothos

(Image credit: Ali Majdfar/Getty Images)

Pothos is a vine-like plant that's a close relation of the philodendron, and its heart-shaped leaves also look great trailing down from shelves on room dividers or hanging planters.

This easy and quick growing houseplant, also known by the name Epipremnum, has the potential to grow between 12-16 inches in a month, so it definitely deserves to be on our list of the best fast-growing indoor plants. They're also super-easy to propagate.

'Try your hand at growing one up a moss pole,' says Darryl Cheng. 'Do it well and you’ll be rewarded with huge leaves as the plant climbs up. Most plants you will find in the genus Epipremnum are cultivars of E. aureum, but varieties of E. pinnatum are also interesting.'

For excellent growth, find a large enough window so your pothos plant gets plenty of indirect light. They are drought tolerant, so they can recover from a dry spell, but their growth could be hindered.

Find them in colors ranging from green with yellow streaks, to marbled white, or even minty green. Some fenestrations can be seen on newer leaves of E. pinnatum (they are in the same subfamily as monstera).

7. Boston fern

(Image credit: Dorling/Kindersley Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

If you want to buy a small plant that puts on growth quickly then the Boston fern is a good choice. Give it the right care and its gorgeous fronds will bush up fast. As the plant grows into a more mature specimen its growth tends to slow down but by then you'll have a beautiful big plant anyway.

This classic houseplant will add an elegant touch to your interior that's hard to beat. It will thrive in a location where it gets filtered morning sun and afternoon shade. It also likes humid conditions so keep a mister handy to spritz the leaves or hang it in a planter in the bathroom.

Boston fern is one of the best air-purifying houseplants too, helping to rid indoor air of toxins. So it's a good idea to put one in your bedroom so you can enjoy the benefits of houseplants like this.

What to shop

best plant support Coco coir pole Shop at The Sill Price: $10/small size This coco coir pole is the ideal support for indoor climbing plants and vines while maintaining moisture for aerial root absorption. Made of natural and biodegradable coconut husk, the large poles can even be stacked on top of each other to accommodate new growth. Mist frequently to keep the pole moist and encourage climbing. good for ferns Hanging planters $17.99 at Amazon $27.06 at Amazon $27.06 at Amazon Price: $39.99/3 Made from recyclable plastic and wood fibers for long-lasting use, the tray can be easily removed for convenient planting and watering. Suitable for your yard or interior, balcony or office, these stylish planters are a great way to add lush greenery to your space. It's also a great option if you want to take your plants outside for summer. trailing plant shelf Takara shelf Shop at Anthropologie Price: $88.00 – $128.00 Create a display of your favorite trailing plants with this handcrafted shelf. Showcasing the curves and natural grain of reclaimed teak wood, this shelf offers a nature-inspired accent to any wall. It's easy to keep clean too – all you need to do is wipe it with a soft cloth. Available in 4 sizes, from small to extra large. Why not buy several?

Now you have all the intel you need on the best fast-growing indoor plants push out your search to find out how to care for houseplants to keep yours happy with all the info about where to position them, when to water and feed them, and how much light they need.