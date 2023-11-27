Hurry! This Lidl vacuum rivals the Shark Rocket and it's just $29.99 — but it's selling out fast this Cyber Monday

Still cleaning up a mess after the holiday? There's a Lidl vacuum for that.

As we were busy scoping out the best Cyber Monday home deals — and attempting to rid the floor of pumpkin pie crumbs — we couldn't help but notice a delightful buy that can get our apartments spick and span for the next round of festivities and messes: Christmas cookie scraps, glitter, and everything in between. Our ears perked up when we heard about a beloved Lidl appliance that included HEPA filtration and could handle multiple surfaces.

Since savings are winding down this Cyber Week, and so is inventory, now is the time to have a look best vacuum cleaners, including this uncanny Shark Vacuum doppelgänger. It's particularly noteworthy if you're looking for something less expensive but still hard-working.

Have a look at the popular Lidl vacuum

The popular Lidl vacuum, better known as the SilverCrest® 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner, definitely made us do a double take. We initially thought it was a Shark Rocket Ultra-Light HV301 at first glance, considering it sports a similar style and functions: transformation from a floor to a handheld vacuum, bagless cleaning, a powerful floor brush, and a nearly 20-foot cord. (The Shark Rocket's cord measures 25 feet.)

All things considered, this is a pretty enticing gadget at an even more enticing price: $29.99. But do keep in mind, that you cannot order directly from Lidl's website, but you can visit your local store or place an order on Instacart, depending on your location. And JSYK, Lidl does not offer a stock checking system online or through Customer Care.

SilverCrest® 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner View at Lidl Price: $29.99 Includes a three-year limited warranty.

If you had your heart set on a vac that does the work for you (hello, robot vacuums) the SilverCrest® robot vacuum cleaner and mop is also worth considering, but is low in stock in Lidl locales across the U.S., so now's the time to boogey. It can work on hard floors and low-pile carpets with its respective 10.14 fl oz. water tank capacity and dust container capacity. Two side brushes also help with the heavy lifting, all while you kick back on the couch with a good read and a cup of tea.

SilverCrest® robot vacuum cleaner and mop View at Lidl Price: $79.99 Features six cleaning modes.

Of course, should the Shark Rocket be your appliance of choice, we've rounded up where to score up to $100 off the beloved vac this Cyber Monday below. As you prepare to take your sprucing up to new levels, be sure to study our favorite game-changing vacuum cleaning hacks and avoid these vacuum cleaner mistakes at all costs.