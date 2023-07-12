If you want your house to smell expensive, these 5 reed diffusers will deliver just that — and they’re in the Prime Day sale

I'm the home fragrance expert here at Real Homes, which means I am the lucky person who tests all of our reed diffusers, candles, essential oil diffusers, and more. It's as fun as it sounds, btw. Basically, what I am trying to say is that my apartment always smells nice, despite owning a pet that loves to shed his fur everywhere. Mostly, this is down to the reed diffusers that I've dotted pretty much in every room of my home, which give off effortless fragrance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They're safe to use (unlike a candle with a burning flame) around pets and kids

Back to it, today is the second day of Amazon Prime Day, which means the deals finish very soon. If you're like me and consider the scent of your place to be as, if not more, important than how it looks, then keep scrolling. I've found a bunch of reed diffuser deals, all discounted RN for Prime Day.

These reed diffusers below will bring even more luxury to your home, otherwise, they make the perfect gift idea for someone you love. Housewarming gift for your bestie? Sorted!

Prime Day reed diffuser deals

1. Cocodor English Pearfree | Was $21.99

1. Cocodor English Pearfree | Was $21.99, now $13.59 (save $8.40) at Amazon
This reed diffuser is always an Amazon bestseller, and TBH it's easy to see why. It's so cute! They come with fresh flowers as well as reeds, to look the part and smell the part on your console table. The English Pearfree fragrance is elegant and ideal for summer. More than 2,000 happy reviewers agree!

View Deal
2. Cocorrína Premium Reed Diffuser Set | Was $19.99

2. Cocorrína Premium Reed Diffuser Set | Was $19.99, now $15.99 (save $4) at Amazon
Think Barbiecore with this pink diffuser set that comes with real Baby's Breath in its white vessel. The perfect gift idea and now it has 20% off, it's Amazon's Choice reed diffuser. IMO, rose is the perfect scent for summer.

View Deal
3. NEOM Real Luxury Reed Diffuser | Was $43.50

3. NEOM Real Luxury Reed Diffuser | Was $43.50, now $32.20 (save $11.30) at Amazon
I really rate this reed diffuser for bedrooms, but only if you don't have pets that sleep with you *guilty.* It's nice and subtle so it's not super overwhelming, and it's scented with lavender, balanced with jasmine and rosewood. You can also buy refills, which is super eco-friendly.

View Deal
4. Apotheke Luxury Scented Oil Reed Diffuser Santal Rock Rose | Was $58

4. Apotheke Luxury Scented Oil Reed Diffuser Santal Rock Rose | Was $58, now $34.80 (save $23.20) at Amazon
Apotheke reed diffusers are expensive, which is why when I saw this deal I practically jumped for joy and then added three to my basket. One for me, one for my mom, and one for my sister. You can browse all of the scents that are on sale for Prime Day, otherwise, the Santal Rock Rose fragrance is herby, earthy, and rich. 

View Deal
5. NEST Fragrances Reed Diffuser Cedar Leaf &amp; Lavender | Was $60

5. NEST Fragrances Reed Diffuser Cedar Leaf & Lavender | Was $60, now $43.50 (save $16.50) at Amazon
I'm a BIG fan of Nest New York, and although my favorite fragrance isn't on sale (Himalayan Salt & Rosewater FYI) this one is a total steal. It's perfect for this time of year and I love that it comes in a frosted glass vessel. A few of their other scents are also on sale, so don't miss your chance while they're affordable.

View Deal
