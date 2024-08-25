10 black kitchen countertop ideas to add a luxe look

black kitchen countertop ideas modern wood and black kitchen with black countertops and island top, crittall windows, black lighting,
Black might not be your first choice for a kitchen countertop color, but actually it's very versatile and practical. It also works for both modern and classic kitchen styles and numerous cabinet schemes. 

There's plenty of material choice too, from granite to porcelain, marble to budget-busting peel-and-stick countertop adhesives. It might be you still love elements of your kitchen but fancy a small remodel – updating your countertop will transform the look and create a statement. 

We've sourced our top black kitchen countertop ideas that cover different types, using it with colored cabinets and how to balance them with what you have already.

1. Team with fresh white

black and white kitchen with white cabinets, black painted glazed upper cabinet and black countertops, hardwood floor, brass faucet and hardware,

There's something very refreshing about about a crisp monochromatic scheme – it's smart, eye-catching and clean looking.

We also really like the chunkiness of this black countertop, it ties in well with the black glazed cabinetry. The use of brass hardware across the space adds a warmth, together with the hardwood flooring. 

Walmart have a great looking Abyssaly Matte Black Peel and Self Adhesive Wallpaper for kitchen countertops which would be a great match for this kitchen. 

2. Let it take a back seat with a bold accent

black and white kitchen with striped wallpaper, banquette seating, bright yellow painted floorboards, artwork, white cabinetry, black countertops

Black kitchen countertops provide a strong visual background when the rest of this scheme is punchy, like this design.

The bright yellow floor is naturally the star of the show, but black and white cabinetry, black countertops and matching wallpaper all add a secondary design feature that's just as as bold. 

3. Team with pale blue cabinets

blue kitchen with black countertops, baskets, open shelving, glass jars with food, tableware, brass hanging rail,

This lovely shade of blue looks fabulous with this engineered stone countertop, it softens the overall look so it's not too hard visually and the creamy walls behind soften it further. 

“Black worktops bring a touch of elegance and sophistication to the kitchen. They create a stunning contrast against lighter cabinetry and reflect a sleek, modern aesthetic. They also serve as a versatile backdrop, allowing other design elements, such as hardware, lighting, and decorative accents, to shine," advises Tom Howley, creative design director, Tom Howley

To copy this look, have a look at our key buys below. For a similar blue to match to your black countertop, try Lick's Blue 04 in eggshell, it's a perfect mid blue. 

4. Sandwich it in-between claret and blush

dark red kitchen with black countertop, fluted basin, glossy blush tiles, brass hanging rail, fluted shade wall lights, brass tap,

Choosing a black countertop needn't bring the rest of your scheme down, use it the middle of two similar colors and they will balance it perfectly. Here you can see how well granite works with a burgundy red and lighter, pinky backsplash tiles.

"Black granite was a staple in the nineties and it still has a certain understated luxury especially when honed, so we are delighted to see it in so many customer's quotes and kitchens," says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens.

For a similar black granite have a look at MSI Surfaces' Black Pearl Granite, it's got a solid color tone with speckles of other colors in it. 

5. Use black as the accent color

teal kitchen with black counterops and island top, black and brass wall lights, brass faucet, crittall windows, plants on windowsill

We talk about accent colors often, that's because they're such a key element to making a scheme impactful. When you're using a black countertop it pays to use black elsewhere too. 

“Black worktops are very much on trend; think highly dramatic granites and quartz and striking veined marbles," says Richard Moore, creative director at Martin Moore.

Choose a finish that really catches the eye, Richard adds, "A glossy black worktop achieves a certain ‘wow factor’ and adds a touch of glamour to kitchens. Increasingly, we are seeing people match their worktop material to their splashback, achieving even greater impact.” 

Loving the teal shade that offsets these beautiful black countertops? Benjamin Moore's Beau Green 2045-20 is a really good match, and ideal for a contemporary scheme.

6. Combine materials

chalet style kitchen with black wood stained cabinetry, black countertops, terracotta floor tiles, chair, wood surround and shelving

A black countertop in a rustic chalet style kitchen might not have been your first choice, but it's actually a great idea.

“Black is the eyeliner of any room. Just as any look can use some liner, every room can use some black. It accentuates focal points and it's versatile. For this kitchen, we refinished the original wood cabinetry with a contemporary black wash to provide a break in the warm cherry grain, which helps tie it into the striking cabinets," says Dan Mazzarini, owner and creative director, BHDM Design.

In this kitchen we love the stained black wood cabinets, marble countertops and the cherry wood scheme. It works so well mixing old and new elements together. 

To copy this look check out our buys below. 

7. It prevents a white kitchen from looking too cold

black and white kitchen, black countertops, white cabinetry, modern, kitchen dining space, yellow accents

For this kitchen remodel the original black countertops were used again, Sarah Jefferys, principal and founder of Sarah Jefferys Architecture and Interiors explains:

“The kitchen and dining areas were designed with efficiency in mind, allowing for easy navigation and optimal use of the available space. The black counters were intentionally kept from the previous design to act as a base for the otherwise bright and cheery design throughout the rest of the apartment." 

This allows for the black and white kitchen to be like a blank canvas for the rest of the scheme – with pops of bright yellow as a bold accent. 

For a similar couch pillow check out Anthropologie's Sophie Faux Fur Pillow in Chartreuse for a cosy and bright addition to your kitchen's seating area. 

8. Opt for an all black look

contemporary all black scheme with black cabintery, countertops and backsplash, with white walls, blue grey accessories, hardwood floor, skylight, black pendant light,

How do you feel about an all black kitchen – black cabinetry, black countertops and backsplash? It's a bold look for sure, but one that's very contemporary and full of texture. 

We asked Mor Krisher, head of product design at Caesarstone explains, “Contrary to what people often think, black or dark kitchens aren’t always sombre or austere. Dark colors can be bold and dramatic or warm and cosseting. They have within them so many different nuances, tones and tactility that give them different character.

 They can be basic or sophisticated, daring or elegant, industrial or classic, traditional or modern. Starting a kitchen design with a black countertop can lead you down a very exciting route as you start to pair it with different door colors, appliances, and accessories and if you are already shying away from all white spaces, it’s a great way to go.”

9. Consider a charcoal if black feels too harsh

charcoal black kitchen with yelllow cabinetry and backsplash, chery wood floor, yellow accessories

If jet black feels too dark consider a lighter black like charcoal. It's still dark and cocooning, but not as harsh visually. 

You can also balance black with a bright contrasting color like sunshine yellow or orange. This bold and contemporary kitchen has black countertops teamed with bright yellow cabinetry and backsplash. The warm cherry wood floor adds further warmth making it a fabulously unique color scheme. 

10. For an urban space team with wood

modern wood and black kitchen with black countertops and island top, crittall windows, black lighting,

This fabulous urban kitchen embraces the natural elements of wood combined with a stunning black countertop from Caesarstone called Black Tempal. “The black countertops in this modern kitchen were chosen for their ability to anchor the space with a sense of sophistication and contrast," says Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir, co-founder of Minarc.

Erla wanted something that was eye-catching yet practical and hard wearing, she adds, "Their sleek, modern look complements the architectural lines of the design while also being incredibly practical for daily use. I love how they bring a touch of elegance and drama to the space, creating a bold statement that ties everything together." 

Team with black accessories to keep the color scheme simple yet very effective. 

Our black kitchen countertop ideas will give you plenty of fabulous inspiration to consider adding it to your cabinetry. Yes, it is bold, but also has a luxury quality to it and it works well with both black and other colored cabinets. 

Keep the rest of the scheme simple for modern look. 

