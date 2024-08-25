10 black kitchen countertop ideas to add a luxe look

Black might not be your first choice for a kitchen countertop color, but actually it's very versatile and practical. It also works for both modern and classic kitchen styles and numerous cabinet schemes.

There's plenty of material choice too, from granite to porcelain, marble to budget-busting peel-and-stick countertop adhesives. It might be you still love elements of your kitchen but fancy a small remodel – updating your countertop will transform the look and create a statement.

We've sourced our top black kitchen countertop ideas that cover different types, using it with colored cabinets and how to balance them with what you have already.

1. Team with fresh white

(Image credit: Demi Ryan Interiors)

There's something very refreshing about about a crisp monochromatic scheme – it's smart, eye-catching and clean looking.

We also really like the chunkiness of this black countertop, it ties in well with the black glazed cabinetry. The use of brass hardware across the space adds a warmth, together with the hardwood flooring.

Walmart have a great looking Abyssaly Matte Black Peel and Self Adhesive Wallpaper for kitchen countertops which would be a great match for this kitchen.

2. Let it take a back seat with a bold accent

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Black kitchen countertops provide a strong visual background when the rest of this scheme is punchy, like this design.

The bright yellow floor is naturally the star of the show, but black and white cabinetry, black countertops and matching wallpaper all add a secondary design feature that's just as as bold.

3. Team with pale blue cabinets

(Image credit: Tom Howley)

This lovely shade of blue looks fabulous with this engineered stone countertop, it softens the overall look so it's not too hard visually and the creamy walls behind soften it further.

“Black worktops bring a touch of elegance and sophistication to the kitchen. They create a stunning contrast against lighter cabinetry and reflect a sleek, modern aesthetic. They also serve as a versatile backdrop, allowing other design elements, such as hardware, lighting, and decorative accents, to shine," advises Tom Howley, creative design director, Tom Howley.

To copy this look, have a look at our key buys below. For a similar blue to match to your black countertop, try Lick's Blue 04 in eggshell, it's a perfect mid blue.

Gray blue Blue 04 eggshell interior sample Shop at Lick Price: $2 for a peel and stick sample This charming blue shade is not quite a mid-blue which makes it a perfect choice if you want an easy to live with shade. It looks fabulous with black, white and blush, making it an ideal match for black countertops. Removable CRE8TIVE Black Marble Contact Paper Waterproof Faux Marble for Countertops Shop at Amazon Price: $21.68 Size (in): W24 x L118 If a black countertop made from stone or marble is way over budget then consider a faux peel and stick version instead. Incredibly popular and very versatile, these are easy to use and long lasting. Perfect for rentals too as they're removable. Sturdy Natural Woven Storage Basket Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Shop at Target Price: $25.49 Size (in): H10 x W12 x D12 Baskets are very useful to have in a kitchen, whether you have them hidden away or on show. These are ideal for cleaning products, napkins and runners or fruit and veggies. Made from lampakanay, rattan and metal it's super strong and has cut out handles for easy lifting.



4. Sandwich it in-between claret and blush

(Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

Choosing a black countertop needn't bring the rest of your scheme down, use it the middle of two similar colors and they will balance it perfectly. Here you can see how well granite works with a burgundy red and lighter, pinky backsplash tiles.

"Black granite was a staple in the nineties and it still has a certain understated luxury especially when honed, so we are delighted to see it in so many customer's quotes and kitchens," says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens.

For a similar black granite have a look at MSI Surfaces' Black Pearl Granite, it's got a solid color tone with speckles of other colors in it.

Helen Parker Social Links Navigation Creative director, deVOL Kitchens Helen Parker is deVOL's creative director. Joining in 2004 as a kitchen designer, by 2011 she had become responsible for deVOL's style, creating one-of-a-kind showrooms, sourcing antiques and gifts and designing new pieces of furniture and accessories.

5. Use black as the accent color

(Image credit: Martin Moore)

We talk about accent colors often, that's because they're such a key element to making a scheme impactful. When you're using a black countertop it pays to use black elsewhere too.

“Black worktops are very much on trend; think highly dramatic granites and quartz and striking veined marbles," says Richard Moore, creative director at Martin Moore.

Choose a finish that really catches the eye, Richard adds, "A glossy black worktop achieves a certain ‘wow factor’ and adds a touch of glamour to kitchens. Increasingly, we are seeing people match their worktop material to their splashback, achieving even greater impact.”

Loving the teal shade that offsets these beautiful black countertops? Benjamin Moore's Beau Green 2045-20 is a really good match, and ideal for a contemporary scheme.

6. Combine materials

(Image credit: BHDM Design / Tim Williams)

A black countertop in a rustic chalet style kitchen might not have been your first choice, but it's actually a great idea.

“Black is the eyeliner of any room. Just as any look can use some liner, every room can use some black. It accentuates focal points and it's versatile. For this kitchen, we refinished the original wood cabinetry with a contemporary black wash to provide a break in the warm cherry grain, which helps tie it into the striking cabinets," says Dan Mazzarini, owner and creative director, BHDM Design.

In this kitchen we love the stained black wood cabinets, marble countertops and the cherry wood scheme. It works so well mixing old and new elements together.

To copy this look check out our buys below.

Dan Mazzarini Social Links Navigation Owner and creative director, BHDM Design Since launching BHDM in 2012, Mazzarini has parlayed his craft of storytelling through the built environment to a multitude of project types, including hotels, restaurants, food halls, start ups, corporate interiors, showrooms, pop-ups, and single and multi-family residential.

Waterproof Marble Peel and Stick Wallpaper Self Adhesive Faux Granite Design Shop at Amazon ****Price: $ can't see price due to vpn Size (in): W24 x L118 A lovely faux marble peel and stick wallpaper that has white and grey veining for a realistic look. Made from vinyl, this design is waterproof and will make your existing countertops look luxury. Ceramic Manises Ceramic Patterned Wall and Floor Tile Shop at Wayfair Price: $7.79 / sq.ft Size (in): W13 x D13 With a weathered look that overs an old world rustic elegance, these wall and floor tiles are made from ceramic. Hardwearing and in muted tones, they will add warm to a chalet style scheme especially if it has black cabinetry and countertops. Acacia BergHOFF Acacia Serving Trays, Brown Shop at Target Price: $22.99 Size (in): W10 x L10 x D1 Made from natural acacia wood, this sturdy serving tray will be ideal for nibbles, crisps, hors d'oeuvres and cheese. You can also use it as a breakfast-in-bed tray. Acacia wood has a lovely warm grain making it ideal for a rustic style kitchen.



7. It prevents a white kitchen from looking too cold

(Image credit: Sarah Jefferys Architecture + Interiors / Morten Smidt)

For this kitchen remodel the original black countertops were used again, Sarah Jefferys, principal and founder of Sarah Jefferys Architecture and Interiors explains:

“The kitchen and dining areas were designed with efficiency in mind, allowing for easy navigation and optimal use of the available space. The black counters were intentionally kept from the previous design to act as a base for the otherwise bright and cheery design throughout the rest of the apartment."

This allows for the black and white kitchen to be like a blank canvas for the rest of the scheme – with pops of bright yellow as a bold accent.

For a similar couch pillow check out Anthropologie's Sophie Faux Fur Pillow in Chartreuse for a cosy and bright addition to your kitchen's seating area.

8. Opt for an all black look

(Image credit: Caesarstone)

How do you feel about an all black kitchen – black cabinetry, black countertops and backsplash? It's a bold look for sure, but one that's very contemporary and full of texture.

We asked Mor Krisher, head of product design at Caesarstone explains, “Contrary to what people often think, black or dark kitchens aren’t always sombre or austere. Dark colors can be bold and dramatic or warm and cosseting. They have within them so many different nuances, tones and tactility that give them different character.

They can be basic or sophisticated, daring or elegant, industrial or classic, traditional or modern. Starting a kitchen design with a black countertop can lead you down a very exciting route as you start to pair it with different door colors, appliances, and accessories and if you are already shying away from all white spaces, it’s a great way to go.”

Why not team your black countertop with a black sink? Walmart's Karran Top Mount 33 inch Large/Small Bowl in Black Quartz is a great value buy and very sleek looking.

Mor Krisher Social Links Navigation Head of product design, Caesarstone Mor Krisher has led the Caesarstone design team since 2009, overseeing research and development, innovation and product design. In his role, he leads the team that creates eye-catching new colours, patterns, and textures suited to the brand’s global clientele.

9. Consider a charcoal if black feels too harsh

(Image credit: James Yarosh Associates / Patricia Burke)

If jet black feels too dark consider a lighter black like charcoal. It's still dark and cocooning, but not as harsh visually.

You can also balance black with a bright contrasting color like sunshine yellow or orange. This bold and contemporary kitchen has black countertops teamed with bright yellow cabinetry and backsplash. The warm cherry wood floor adds further warmth making it a fabulously unique color scheme.

10. For an urban space team with wood

(Image credit: Minarc / Art Gray)

This fabulous urban kitchen embraces the natural elements of wood combined with a stunning black countertop from Caesarstone called Black Tempal. “The black countertops in this modern kitchen were chosen for their ability to anchor the space with a sense of sophistication and contrast," says Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir, co-founder of Minarc.

Erla wanted something that was eye-catching yet practical and hard wearing, she adds, "Their sleek, modern look complements the architectural lines of the design while also being incredibly practical for daily use. I love how they bring a touch of elegance and drama to the space, creating a bold statement that ties everything together."

Team with black accessories to keep the color scheme simple yet very effective.

Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir Social Links Navigation Co-principal, Minarc Since 1999, Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir, Assoc. AIA, IIDA has been co-principal of the Santa Monica, California-based design studio, Minarc. Throughout her career she has shown a continuous dedication to improving the environment and her community by bringing innovative ideas forward in clear connection to sustainability.

Our black kitchen countertop ideas will give you plenty of fabulous inspiration to consider adding it to your cabinetry. Yes, it is bold, but also has a luxury quality to it and it works well with both black and other colored cabinets.

Keep the rest of the scheme simple for modern look.