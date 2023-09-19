Ashley Tisdale's shoe wall “maximizes space while preserving aesthetic appeal” — here’s how, according to experts

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While most of us don't live in a house as glamorous as actor Ashley Tisdale’s, the way she stores her shoes is a lesson we can all learn from.

Known for her roles in High School Musical and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, the star has an incredible shoe collection that her character Sharpay would definitely be envious of. As a shoe girl myself, I’m so impressed with how she's displayed them in a way that looks tidy and stylish.

Creating a shoe wall is such a clever shoe storage idea, as it utilizes vertical space in order to make the most out of your room’s square footage. Living in a small space and thinking this idea could work for you? I’ve sought out some expert opinions on Ashley Tisdale's shoe wall, plus shopped the look.

A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale)

What experts say about the shoe wall

Living in a small rental, I don’t have a lot of floor space, so I’ve been on the lookout for a small space shoe storage idea that's also plenty spacious. That’s why I’m loving Ashley Tisdale’s vertical shoe wall, which has lots of room for shoes of all different sizes — and experts agree that it’s brilliant, too.

“Homes, especially urban ones, often struggle with space constraints, which is where vertical space comes into play,” explains Bailey Moran, realtor and COO of Austin TX Realty. “Shoe walls, for example, aren't just about exhibiting one’s Louboutins or showcasing designer heels — they’re about maximizing space while preserving aesthetic appeal.” She adds that this sort of savvy design can enhance the overall ambiance of a room, turning an ordinary wall into a focal point.

Bailey Moran Social Links Navigation Realtor and COO of Austin TX Realty Bailey Moran is the COO of Austin TX Realty, a boutique real estate brokerage serving the greater Austin Metro. Bailey is a 10+ year veteran in the real estate industry and has produced $100M+ in her career.

Other experts agree that the wall can majorly add to the look and feel of the room. “The staggered mounted shelves and cubbies create visual interest while accommodating various heel heights and shoe shapes,” says Zach Dannett, co-founder of rugs and home furnishings site Tumble. “It gets dozens of pairs off the floor so they don't clutter walking space or get damaged.” As well as this, Dannett says that the visible display makes retrieving and replacing pairs quick and easy, since everything is visible at a glance.

Zach Dannett Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Tumble Zach Dannett is the co-founder of Tumble, a platform providing beautifully designed affordable rugs and other home furnishings. As a furniture industry veteran, he understands the need for products that are beautifully designed, thoughtfully crafted, and offered at attainable prices.

Shoe walls will definitely showcase your personality and the paths you've walked, in a super chic way. “Whether you're considering installing a shoe wall or just admiring one on Instagram, remember that every home tells a story," says Moran. "And details like these? They’re the clever plots that make a tale unforgettable."

Get the shoe wall look with these buys

Want to create your own shoe wall? Here are three buys that will help you get Tisdale's look, without spending too much cash.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Smaller 1. Winston Porter Tanaga Bookcase Shop at Wayfair Price: $459.99 Don’t be fooled by the decor — this bookcase can absolutely be used as a shoe storage solution. Like Tisdale’s, this has different-sized shelving space within it and has a gorgeous wood-grain finish. Budget-friendly 2. Room Essentials 5-Shelf Bookcase Shop at Target Price: $40 Looking for an inexpensive way to bring Ashley Tisdale’s genius storage idea into your home? This Target bookcase comes in at only $40, which is impressive considering its size and storage capacity. It comes in white, espresso brown, and black, which are all very sleek. Spacious 3. Sauder 70" Salt Oak 5-Shelf Bookcase Shop at Target Price: $239.99 If you want to make your whole wall into a shoe storage display, this larger bookcase is a great solution. Three of the shelves are adjustable, so you can move them around depending on what shoes you need to fit in. Target shoppers say it’s sturdy, great quality, and looks amazing.

Now you know how to display your shoes like a celeb, you can display everything from heels to boots in an absolutely fabulous way. Want even more shelving inspo? These bookshelves are ideal for small spaces.