FYI: You're gonna need one of Urban Outfitters bath mats (because college bathrooms are nasty)

One way to stop your floor turning into an ocean

Colorful bath mats on pastel background
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Christina Chrysostomou
By Christina Chrysostomou
published
Urban Outfitters Bath Mat Quick Menu

1. Food-inspired bath mats
2. Trend-inspired bath mats
3. Millenial bath mats
4. Things to consider
5. How we chose

Urban Outfitters bath mats are some of (if not) *the* best I've seen out there. Its ability to turn such a functional bathroom staple into something fun is second to none. Because name another retailer that pushes the bathroom boundaries with expletives and party motifs. No one is brave enough to do it like UO does.

The best bath mats stop you from having a slippery accident once you've stepped out of your cubicle (or shower-over-bath setup), and soak up any water that's escaped from your tub or enclosure. But that's not all they do! UO's designs inject your space with color and interest (yes, even those bland dorm spaces) for cheap.

All of the pieces I've chosen are under $40, and every single one is a) made from tufted cotton (for tactile coziness to keep toes warm), and b) machine washable. IMO it's one of the best investments you could make for your shower room. And, if your budget stretches, don't forget to see if Urban Outfitters stocks the matching shower curtain too. Because your bathroom is defo one place you can afford to be extra.

9 best Urban Outfitters bath mats

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing.

Food-inspired bath mats

While I wouldn't indulge in a full-blown meal in the shower, I'm quite partial to a glass of wine propped on my bath tray. Being the foodie and small kitchen appliance expert, *of course* I'm going to give you edible-looking accessories.

Urban Outiftters 100% cotton tufted cake-inspired bath matPiece of cake
1. Cake Bath Mat

Size (in): L24 x W25
Material: 100% cotton
Price: $39

Doesn't this cake-inspired bath mat look good enough to eat?!  With pastel layers and a cherry on top, this tufted bathroom rug is the prettiest way to prevent slips and wet floors in your bathroom.

Urban Outfitters 100% Cotton Tufted Egg Bath Mat"Egg-cellent"
2. Egg Bath Mat

Size (in) : L20 x W25
Material:
Price: $39

I've had my fair share of near misses when it comes to slipping on my tiled bathroom floor. So stop the scramble and ensure you don't end up 'sunny side up' with this fried egg-inspired bath mat.

Urban Outfitters 100% Cotton Tufted Sardine Bath MatKitsch
3. Sardine Bath Mat

Size (in): L20 x W30
Material: 100% cotton
Price: $39

There's nothing fishy about this bath mat... in fact, it's quite the catch of the day! If you're looking for a midcentury modern piece in your bathroom, this could be it. Alternatively, the plush and tufted textile could be used at your bedside too. Pair it with some retro prints and you've got yourself a fine-ass, fifties-inspired suite.

Trend-inspired Bath Mats

Seen a trend on Instagram or TikTok that you want to experiment with, but are too scaredy-cat to go OTT with? A bath mat is a great way to test the waters to see if it's compatible with your space if you're not ready to fully commit.

Pink Coastal Cowgirl 100% cotton bath matWild
4. Cowgirl Bath Mat

Size (in): L20  x W30
Material: 100% cotton
Price: $39

Channel your coastal cowgirl energy with this adorable pink bath mat. I love how it sort of pays homage to the Barbiecore trend, but the Western vibes will keep your space looking cute even after the movie hype (eventually) dies down.

Mushroom Friends 100% Cotton Bath MatCottagecore

5. Mushroom Friends Bath Mat

Size: L20 x W30
Material: 100% Cotton
Price: Was $30 Now $29 (save $1)

Transform your urban jungle into a whimsical and bohemian forest with this fungi-inspired bath mat. All you need to do is add some real or faux greenery to go all out on the cottagecore aesthetic.

Urban Outfitters checkered sage green and white 100% tufted bath matHighly rated
6. Checkerboard Bath Mat

Size: L20 x W30
Material: 100% cotton
Price: $39

Be the queen of your castle with this checkerboard bath mat. The check trend isn't going anywhere just yet. And to be honest, we're never going to get "board" of it. Sorry, couldn't help myself. Oh, and did I mention, that it's available in three colors (sage green/white, black/white, red/white)?

Millenial bath mats

Born in the 90's or noughties. These were my childhood and teen decades so naturally I'm vibing with these styles. The shapes, colors, and cultural references make me feel incredibly nostalgic. So while no one's built a time machine, these bath mats will bring back the best memories.

Urban Outfitters Happy Face Bath MatMatching accessories available
7. Happy Face Bath Mat

Size: 25" diameter
Material: 100% cotton
Price: Was $30 Now $29 (save $1) 

Seize the day with this smiley face bath mat. The yellow design is enough to brighten up your bathroom and your mood. Reviewers say it's "the cutest bath mat ever" and when paired with the matching shower curtain, it's a vibe! FYI, this guy is spot-clean only. Something to consider if you usually machine wash your bath mats.

Red flames tufted 100% cotton bath matFlaming hot
8. Flames Bath Mat

Size: L30 x W20
Material: 100% cotton
Price: Was $40 Now $39.99 (save $1)

This bath mat is red hot! Literally and figuratively. If you want something that'll seamlessly fit into a boys' dorm room without the saccharinely-sweet floral or fruity design, pick this up. It's sort of giving me boy band meets Hot Wheels.

Urban Outfitters Angel tufted bath matUO exclusive
9. Angel Bath Mat

Size: L20 x W30
Material: 100% cotton
Price: $29

Edgy and gothic? Yes, please! This bath mat is giving me Cloe Santon (aka Angel) Bratz doll energy. I like the contrasting pile heights and the fact it's available in lavender/lime green too.

Things to consider

A bath mat isn't *just* a bath mat. As I mentioned above, yes it works to soak up excess water and provide a stable surface in a very wet room, but to get the most out of it, ask yourself the following?

Size: Is it big enough? Sure you might have small feet, but if you live with someone else (especially a male with a typically larger foot span) you might need a bath rug with a wider diameter.

Material: This will determine the washability of your bath mat. Ideally, you'll want one that is machine washable so you don't have to buy a new one each time it gets dirty. All of the ones I've selected are made from 100% cotton.

How I chose these Urban Outfitters bath mats

Rather than ordering one of each of these Urban Outfitters bath mats, I scrolled through authentic customer reviews and took my pick of the most highly rated. Many of these mats have at least a 4-star review and some of these have been spotted on social media.

With our interior design hats on, we've selected styles that are trending rn. Granted, I don't get it right 100% of the time, UO has a good exchange and return policy so you can send it back.

Up next: The best Urban Outfitters shower curtains to step up your bathroom

Christina Chrysostomou
Christina Chrysostomou
Ecommerce Editor

Bonjour, Yasou, Hello — I'm Christina, ecommerce editor at Real Homes. Along with my super creative colleagues, I create content to help you create a chic home on a budget. I live in a two-bed maisonette with a garage and garden in Essex. Geographically, it's perfect; I've got the forest on my doorstep, and London is just 15 minutes by tube or car. I specialize in small kitchen appliances so that you can prepare food with ease at home. Prior to working for the Future plc family, I've worked on a number of consumer events including the Ideal Home Show, Grand Designs Live, and Good Homes Magazine. With a plethora of experience in digital marketing, editorial, and social media, I have an eye for what should be in your shopping basket.

Latest

SPONSORS