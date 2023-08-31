FYI: You're gonna need one of Urban Outfitters bath mats (because college bathrooms are nasty)

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Urban Outfitters bath mats are some of (if not) *the* best I've seen out there. Its ability to turn such a functional bathroom staple into something fun is second to none. Because name another retailer that pushes the bathroom boundaries with expletives and party motifs. No one is brave enough to do it like UO does.

The best bath mats stop you from having a slippery accident once you've stepped out of your cubicle (or shower-over-bath setup), and soak up any water that's escaped from your tub or enclosure. But that's not all they do! UO's designs inject your space with color and interest (yes, even those bland dorm spaces) for cheap.

All of the pieces I've chosen are under $40, and every single one is a) made from tufted cotton (for tactile coziness to keep toes warm), and b) machine washable. IMO it's one of the best investments you could make for your shower room. And, if your budget stretches, don't forget to see if Urban Outfitters stocks the matching shower curtain too. Because your bathroom is defo one place you can afford to be extra.

9 best Urban Outfitters bath mats

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing.

Food-inspired bath mats

While I wouldn't indulge in a full-blown meal in the shower, I'm quite partial to a glass of wine propped on my bath tray. Being the foodie and small kitchen appliance expert, *of course* I'm going to give you edible-looking accessories.

Piece of cake 1. Cake Bath Mat Shop at UO Size (in): L24 x W25

Material: 100% cotton

Price: $39 Doesn't this cake-inspired bath mat look good enough to eat?! With pastel layers and a cherry on top, this tufted bathroom rug is the prettiest way to prevent slips and wet floors in your bathroom. "Egg-cellent" 2. Egg Bath Mat Shop at UO Size (in) : L20 x W25

Material:

Price: $39 I've had my fair share of near misses when it comes to slipping on my tiled bathroom floor. So stop the scramble and ensure you don't end up 'sunny side up' with this fried egg-inspired bath mat. Kitsch 3. Sardine Bath Mat Shop at UO Size (in): L20 x W30

Material: 100% cotton

Price: $39 There's nothing fishy about this bath mat... in fact, it's quite the catch of the day! If you're looking for a midcentury modern piece in your bathroom, this could be it. Alternatively, the plush and tufted textile could be used at your bedside too. Pair it with some retro prints and you've got yourself a fine-ass, fifties-inspired suite.

Trend-inspired Bath Mats

Seen a trend on Instagram or TikTok that you want to experiment with, but are too scaredy-cat to go OTT with? A bath mat is a great way to test the waters to see if it's compatible with your space if you're not ready to fully commit.

Wild 4. Cowgirl Bath Mat Shop at UO Size (in): L20 x W30

Material: 100% cotton

Price: $39 Channel your coastal cowgirl energy with this adorable pink bath mat. I love how it sort of pays homage to the Barbiecore trend, but the Western vibes will keep your space looking cute even after the movie hype (eventually) dies down. Cottagecore 5. Mushroom Friends Bath Mat Size: L20 x W30

Material: 100% Cotton

Price: Was $30 Now $29 (save $1) Transform your urban jungle into a whimsical and bohemian forest with this fungi-inspired bath mat. All you need to do is add some real or faux greenery to go all out on the cottagecore aesthetic. Highly rated 6. Checkerboard Bath Mat Shop at UO Size: L20 x W30

Material: 100% cotton

Price: $39 Be the queen of your castle with this checkerboard bath mat. The check trend isn't going anywhere just yet. And to be honest, we're never going to get "board" of it. Sorry, couldn't help myself. Oh, and did I mention, that it's available in three colors (sage green/white, black/white, red/white)?

Millenial bath mats

Born in the 90's or noughties. These were my childhood and teen decades so naturally I'm vibing with these styles. The shapes, colors, and cultural references make me feel incredibly nostalgic. So while no one's built a time machine, these bath mats will bring back the best memories.

Matching accessories available 7. Happy Face Bath Mat Shop at UO Size: 25" diameter

Material: 100% cotton

Price: Was $30 Now $29 (save $1) Seize the day with this smiley face bath mat. The yellow design is enough to brighten up your bathroom and your mood. Reviewers say it's "the cutest bath mat ever" and when paired with the matching shower curtain, it's a vibe! FYI, this guy is spot-clean only. Something to consider if you usually machine wash your bath mats. Flaming hot 8. Flames Bath Mat Shop at Urban Outfitters Size: L30 x W20

Material: 100% cotton

Price: Was $40 Now $39.99 (save $1) This bath mat is red hot! Literally and figuratively. If you want something that'll seamlessly fit into a boys' dorm room without the saccharinely-sweet floral or fruity design, pick this up. It's sort of giving me boy band meets Hot Wheels. UO exclusive 9. Angel Bath Mat Shop at UO Size: L20 x W30

Material: 100% cotton

Price: $29 Edgy and gothic? Yes, please! This bath mat is giving me Cloe Santon (aka Angel) Bratz doll energy. I like the contrasting pile heights and the fact it's available in lavender/lime green too.

Things to consider

A bath mat isn't *just* a bath mat. As I mentioned above, yes it works to soak up excess water and provide a stable surface in a very wet room, but to get the most out of it, ask yourself the following?

Size: Is it big enough? Sure you might have small feet, but if you live with someone else (especially a male with a typically larger foot span) you might need a bath rug with a wider diameter.

Material: This will determine the washability of your bath mat. Ideally, you'll want one that is machine washable so you don't have to buy a new one each time it gets dirty. All of the ones I've selected are made from 100% cotton.

How I chose these Urban Outfitters bath mats

Rather than ordering one of each of these Urban Outfitters bath mats, I scrolled through authentic customer reviews and took my pick of the most highly rated. Many of these mats have at least a 4-star review and some of these have been spotted on social media.

With our interior design hats on, we've selected styles that are trending rn. Granted, I don't get it right 100% of the time, UO has a good exchange and return policy so you can send it back.

