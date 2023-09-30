Scary-good Halloween baking accessories to help you brew up the best treats

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ready to get spooky? The best Halloween baking accessories allow you to celebrate the season of screams and sweets accordingly. (Though if you ask us, ghost and pumpkin cookie cutters are acceptable year-round.)

We know you're probably well-versed in Halloween decorating tips, and you've likely unleashed your inner Barbie with pink Halloween buys, but don't neglect your culinary activities. They deserve just as much attention, and we'd be lying if we said we weren't searching for some inspo on our FYPs.

"This time of year invites us to let our creative juices flow — unrestrained in the kitchen," says pastry chef Emily Laurae Carter. We couldn't agree more! Without further ado, here are the items you need to add a scary-good twist to your favorite snacks.

Emily Laurae Carter Social Links Navigation Pastry Chef and Recipe Developer Emily Laurae is a professionally trained pastry chef, recipe developer, and food photographer currently living in Los Angeles. She runs the food blog emilylaurae.com.

The best Halloween baking accessories

From chocolate molds to spooky spatulas, our list of Halloween baking goods has a little something for every chef.

FAQs

What do bakers need to make Halloween treats? You'll need a few special accessories for Halloween baking, like themed cookie cutters and colorful icing. "Think ghosts, bats, pumpkins, witches, and black cats," says pastry chef Emily Laurae Carter. "You'll want a range of colors, but especially deep oranges, eerie greens, spooky purples, and dark blacks." Ready to add a spooky element to those brownies and cakes? Before you get baking, Laurae Carter recommends stocking up on essentials like: Seasonal Cookie Cutters

Vibrant Food Coloring

Edible Decorations

Piping Bags and Tips

What are Halloween treats? Though candy apples and pumpkin pie come to mind, we'd be remiss not to acknowledge those scary takes on classic sugar cookies and cupcakes. And there's no longer a need to wait until December to make a gingerbread house, there are plenty of kits out there where you can assemble a haunted house version!

What are the flavors of Halloween? Pastry chef Emily Laurae Carter coins pumpkin spice as the "quintessential flavor" of the holiday, but that's not to say there aren't other options. Her go-to is "deep dark chocolate treats." Whatever she's whipping up, we'll take two.

Where to shop for Halloween baking accessories

For all-things creepy, kooky, and spooky in the kitchen, have a look at the following retailers:

How we chose Halloween baking accessories

While the cute factor and prices played major roles in our selections, we especially honed in on positive customer reviews of Halloween baking products that would be fitting for chefs of all levels.

If your kitchen is all stocked up, you're probably searching for decorations for the rest of your house. To keep in line with the friendly ghost theme, there are plenty more cute Halloween decorations to stock up on.