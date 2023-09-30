Scary-good Halloween baking accessories to help you brew up the best treats

Best Halloween Baking Accessories: Quick menu
Ready to get spooky? The best Halloween baking accessories allow you to celebrate the season of screams and sweets accordingly. (Though if you ask us, ghost and pumpkin cookie cutters are acceptable year-round.)
We know you're probably well-versed in Halloween decorating tips, and you've likely unleashed your inner Barbie with pink Halloween buys, but don't neglect your culinary activities. They deserve just as much attention, and we'd be lying if we said we weren't searching for some inspo on our FYPs.
"This time of year invites us to let our creative juices flow — unrestrained in the kitchen," says pastry chef Emily Laurae Carter. We couldn't agree more! Without further ado, here are the items you need to add a scary-good twist to your favorite snacks.
Emily Laurae is a professionally trained pastry chef, recipe developer, and food photographer currently living in Los Angeles. She runs the food blog emilylaurae.com.
The best Halloween baking accessories
From chocolate molds to spooky spatulas, our list of Halloween baking goods has a little something for every chef.
For chocolate lovers
Price:
Was $9.97, now $8.97 (2 pieces)
Equal parts creepy and playful, these silicone baking molds will transform your chocolate creations into something fitting for October 31st — jack-o-lanterns, skeletons, witches hats, spiders, bats, and tombstones.
Creepy cookies
Price:
Was $9.98, now $8.49
Christmas cookies might steal the spotlight, but Halloween is an equally appropriate time to get creative with confections. Spooky-themed cookie cutters will shape your sweets into an October 31st staple, but the real fun comes in when it's time to add icing!
Tombstone treats
Price: $9.99
Normally we're afraid to approach graveyards, but cakelet tombstones are acceptable, especially with a chocolate skeleton on the side. It's also a dishwasher-safe pick, so any ghosts of mini cakes past can disappear.
For witches brew
Price: $10
A witch needs her potion! Whether you're using this cauldron purely for aesthetics or to handle food or drinks, it's a must for all spooky ladies who dabble in witchcore, of course.
Cobweb cookies
Price: $1.79
We give this arachnid accessory our stamp of approval. Normally we'd advise against spider webs on cookie dough, but we'll make an exception here.
Spooky stirring
Price: $10.29
Whip up that cake mix in scary-cute style! These silicone non-stick spatulas get the job done and look frighteningly adorable in the process. This is one pick that could sneak into your utensils drawer and make appearances year-round.
Gourd-geous pick
Price:
Was $49.99, now $46.99
Size (in.) H7.5 x W10 x D11.78, holds 4 quarts
Whether you're baking or in need somewhere to put candy for trick-or-treaters, a pumpkin Dutch oven is the ultimate way to celebrate the season. If you're hosting a Halloween get-together, it makes for a great centerpiece, too.
Stackable
Price: $19.99
Let's face it: You're going to have plenty of icing and will require festive food dyes (bright oranges, deep purples, etc.) so you'll need multiple resources for the challenge. These delightful ghost bowls are here to accommodate.
Snack platter
Price:
Was $14.99, now $8.99,
Give your charcuterie spread or cupcake display a (friendly) paranormal twist with this adorable ceramic ghost. He'll gladly keep your sweets in place, and hopefully not steal 'em for himself.
FAQs
What do bakers need to make Halloween treats?
You'll need a few special accessories for Halloween baking, like themed cookie cutters and colorful icing. "Think ghosts, bats, pumpkins, witches, and black cats," says pastry chef Emily Laurae Carter. "You'll want a range of colors, but especially deep oranges, eerie greens, spooky purples, and dark blacks." Ready to add a spooky element to those brownies and cakes? Before you get baking, Laurae Carter recommends stocking up on essentials like:
What are Halloween treats?
Though candy apples and pumpkin pie come to mind, we'd be remiss not to acknowledge those scary takes on classic sugar cookies and cupcakes. And there's no longer a need to wait until December to make a gingerbread house, there are plenty of kits out there where you can assemble a haunted house version!
What are the flavors of Halloween?
Pastry chef Emily Laurae Carter coins pumpkin spice as the "quintessential flavor" of the holiday, but that's not to say there aren't other options. Her go-to is "deep dark chocolate treats." Whatever she's whipping up, we'll take two.
Where to shop for Halloween baking accessories
For all-things creepy, kooky, and spooky in the kitchen, have a look at the following retailers:
- Amazon Halloween baking accessories
- Michaels Halloween baking accessories
- Target Halloween baking accessories
- Walmart Halloween baking accessories
How we chose Halloween baking accessories
While the cute factor and prices played major roles in our selections, we especially honed in on positive customer reviews of Halloween baking products that would be fitting for chefs of all levels.
