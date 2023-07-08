Our fave organizers under $20 for easy AF storage

Budget-friendly buys 💸

Makeup organizer and jars on blue background
(Image credit: Future)
Kate Santos
By Kate Santos
published

Getting organized is one of the most impressive ways to makeover your space without breaking the bank. With a plethora of new and creative storage products on the market, creating ways for you to get (and stay) organized in your home doesn’t require much more than understanding your needs. 

Whether you need to declutter your tiny kitchen, rearrange your bathroom cabinets, or find a new solution for your wardrobe, these storage items can help you reach new heights in organization, all for less than twenty bucks! 

Before you know it, you’ll have a streamlined home that makes you feel totally zen (or at least helps you de-stress).  

Best organizers under $20

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Clear plastic bin
The Home Edit Large Drawer

$16.98

Clear bins are a staple storage item for those rooms that tend to attract clutter, including wardrobes, pantries, and linen closets. The ability to see what is inside a storage container saves you from searching for items, and from having to label everything inside. Especially great for clothes, from pants to scarves, these clear bins from The Home Edit are made to easily slide in on many closet shelves.  

Clear bin in fridge
Brightroom Clear Produce Bin

$14

One of the best ways to utilize a clear bin is to use it for storing produce. You can monitor the life of your produce and even lock in freshness for everything from hearty veggies to leafy greens and juicy fruits. These Brightroom bins were made to transform the organization of your fridge. You'll be taking Insta photos of your impressive fridge in no time.

Black closet bar
Rebrilliant Over-the-Door Closet Rod

$11.99

Begin your day with a clear vision of your outfit by setting it out an over-the-door closet rack. A great way to organize your weekly clothing choices, these closet set-ups fit perfectly over your door frame allowing you to free up more space in your closet. Getting creative with your outfits has never been easier. 

White storage boxes
Ikea Skubb Box Set

$6.99

Ikea has a knack for creating functional organizational products, and the Skubb box set is a great example of combining their minimalist yet thoughtful approach to products. Offering a brilliant method to maintain order in your drawers, these dividers effectively categorize your socks, scarves, underwear, and any other various items that need organizing. Stay organized by keeping things separated yet conveniently grouped together.  

Clear plastic storage bins
Vtopmart Plastic Drawer Organizers Set

$19.99

Nothing transforms the ubiquitous “junk drawer” better than this 25-piece drawer organizing set. These versatile trays are great for storing everything from jewelry to cosmetics to art supplies. A variety of sizes allows you to mix and match depending on your drawer size. These trays are also non-slip, stackable, and easy to clean, making it the triple threat of storage containers.  

Four ceramic canisters
Yamazaki Ceramic Canisters

$15

Plastic containers might rule the day when it comes to shopping for storage containers but for those who strive for a more elegant approach, these ceramic canisters were made to be seen. Designed in Japan, these minimalist-style containers are made in a white glazed ceramic style and come topped with a real wood lid.  

Acrylic Makeup Organizer
Bino Acrylic Makeup Organizer

$19

For any makeup or skincare enthusiast, a clear organizer is a must. Ideal for storing everything from eyeliner to foundation brushes, this organizer is made up of assorted sized containers, and the clear acrylic makes it even easier to be cleaned. 

Matte black wall hook
CB2 Blaine Wall Mount

$14.95

There’s plenty to be said for the ideal wall hook. A simple yet elegant way to organize your home, this  wall mount is more than just beautiful. It’s totally useful. Built for holding your bathroom towels, this wall mount could also be a great addition to your wardrobe, allowing you easy-to-reach wall space to store scarves, ties, and more.  

Red rolling cart
SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cart Storage

$17.85

A storage cart is one of the most versatile organizational products on the market. Made to store kitchen utensils, pots, pans, and anything cooking-related, this cart can also double as storage for bathroom supplies, make-up, shoes, art supplies, and even toys. A sleek way to declutter your space, this cart comes in a bright red tone to cheer up any space.  

Kate Santos
Kate Santos
Contributor

Hello! I’m Kate Santos, a writer and photographer based in Los Angeles. In the design world, I got my start working as an Editorial Intern for Dwell magazine in San Francisco. Since then, I’ve written about design and architecture in many national magazines and online publications, including Playboy, Hunker, and The Culture Trip.


I grew up in a very old house in North Carolina and am still influenced by the rustic, charming, antique and aged elements of a home. Sustainability and longevity is extremely important to me and I believe learning to reuse materials or purchasing items you’ll love forever goes a long way. I also lean towards the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi when designing my own home, embracing the perfectly imperfect items I can find. 

Latest

SPONSORS