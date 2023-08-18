I love everything fall, so I'm adding all these bathroom decor buys to my basket

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to fall decor, I don’t need an excuse to decorate my whole home with it. I love making the whole place feel warm and inviting — a cozy haven when the weather turns and the leaves start to get crisp. You might have thought about your door wreath or pumpkin pillows, but have you thought about fall bathroom decor?

It sounds random, but bear with a gal. There’s nothing better after a long fall walk than having a long hot shower or soaking in the tub. Trust me, they're even better when you’ve decorated your bathroom with seasonal touches.

I’ve rounded up a range of buys that will make your bathroom your fave place to be in fall. From scented candles to soft towels, you really can get into the fall aesthetic, and live that main character life that I know you deserve.

Keep on scrolling for my fave picks…

Fall bathroom decor buys for your bougiest bath ever

I’ve scrolled through lots of sites to find cute yet affordable buys to bougie up your bathroom. Whether you want to go full fall or just want a sweet finishing touch, I’ve totally got you.

Flower power 1. Blue Flower Peony & Pumpkin Spray Shop at At Home Size (in.): H13 x W12 x L12.0

Made from: Polyester

Price: $19.99 I’m not great at artfully arranging flowers or anything, so I’d always much rather buy something that’s pre-arranged. I have a lot of blues in my bathroom, so I’m def adding this to my cart to bring fall into my place. The pine cones, leaves, and flowers surrounding the pumpkin are literally the cutest. Wholesome 2. The Holiday Aisle Zeinab Bath Rug Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W21 x L34

Made from: Polyester

Price: $34.99 I do love a good pumpkin, but not everything to do with fall has to be about them. This is a majorly cottagecore pick, with a floral border and typography font that says “Hello autumn.” The back is non-slip, so you won’t have to worry about it moving around when you step out of the bath or shower. Cinderella worthy 3. Martha Stewart Glass Pumpkin Shop at T.J. Maxx Size (in.): H7 x D5

Made from: Glass

Price: $9.99 Glass decor always looks so sophisticated, and it’s great to have in the bathroom as it's durable and won’t weather with condensation. The diamond pattern and gold stem are both total chef’s kiss IMO. Put it on your windowsill or on top of your cabinet, and surround it with fairy lights. Wrap up 4. Soft Rib Towels Shop at Parachute Size (in.): W56 x L30

Made from: Cotton

Price: $49 Yes — bath towels really can work as decor. They’re such a big block of color in the bathroom, so it’s always a good idea to make sure they match your vibe. As well as being ribbed, this is made out of 100% Turkish cotton, which is super absorbent. I’ve also got my eye on the moss shade, which I think would look fab with this ochre one. Minimalist 5. Haymarket Pumpkins Shop at T.J. Maxx Size (in.): D3

Made from: Ceramic

Price: $12.99 for 4 This light set totally proves that pumpkins can be cute AF, even when they aren’t orange. These are LEDs, meaning you can turn the lights down low and use them to create a soft glow when you’re having a bubble sesh. You could dot these around your bathroom to tie the room together or line them up on your bath tray for a pretty finish. Natural 6. Lychee Wood Soap Dish Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H1.57 x W3.11 x L4.40

Made from: Wood

Price: $8.59 for 2 When I think of fall, I think of wooden textures with plenty of depth. This soap dish has all of that, with a light and dark contrast that’s super striking. You get two in this set, so you could put one on your sink and one in your shower, or even just have one spare. Hey, you never know what could happen! Delish 7. The Collection By Chesapeake Bay Candle Shop at Target Size (in.): W4 x D4.12

Made from: Glass, soy wax

Price: $15.99 You know what’s better than a regular candle? A candle with two wicks, obvi. I love having candles around me when I’m in the bath, as they just make the whole thing feel so much more relaxing. This one has notes of roasted chestnuts, brown sugar, and cinnamon vanilla swirls — aka the dreamiest fall scents. Bold statement 8. Gracie Oaks Seville Shower Curtain Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H74 x W71

Made from: Polyester

Price: $55.99 You just can’t go wrong with an orange gingham print. Let’s face it, a whole block of orange is a li’l much, so this pattern breaks it up beautifully. I usually try to visualize this “Autumn leaves and pumpkins please” message in my head when the summer heat is OTT, so I’m totes here for hanging it up. Elegant 9. Handcrafted Ochre Lucia Bath Mat Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): W21 x L34

Made from: Viscose, cotton

Price: $68 OK— there’s something about this that’s giving me Bridgerton? I mean, look at that intricate leafy pattern and golden color. BTW, it comes in two different sizes, so if you have a slightly bigger bathroom (jealous!), the longer one could be better for you. Anthropologie reviewers say it’s plush, chic, and a beautiful buy.

