These 9 Dormify rugs are seriously sweet and stylish — and they start from $16

Let’s be real: Dorm floors are normally boring AF, which is why we're always scoping out cute Dormify rugs to solve this prob. Whether you’ve been blessed with wooden floors or scratchy carpets, these surfaces aren’t exactly known for being fashionable, so the dorm-focused brand knows exactly what you need.

The site has rugs in so many styles, which will make such an impact in your dorm room. Whether you’re a vanilla girl or a whimisgoth girl, you’re totally covered. It also has plenty of different sizes. As a former college student, I know how random dorm room floor space can be, so this is super useful.

If you're thinking dorm room rugs are a great idea, I'm here for you. I have spent hours going through Dormify to find a range of stylish rugs. From big statements to sweet finishing touches, these are all seriously cute. Keep on scrolling for my fave rugs.

These dreamy Dormify rugs will transform your dorm floor

Let’s start decorating! I’ve split this out into three different sizes, so you can find whatever rug you need to fill your floor space.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Dormify area rugs

Got a whole lotta floor space? Adding a big rug will create major drama…

Fuzzy 1. Solid Soft Shag Rug Shop at Dormify Size (in.): From W24 x L36

Made from: Polypropylene

Price: From $16 When I think of peak home luxury, I think of sinking my toes into the fluffiest rug ever. You can do that with this rug, which has a shag texture that’s ultra fluffy. It comes in five different colors — ivory, gray, pink, natural, and yellow — so you can pick whichever shade you prefer. I think you could even mix and match them! Artsy 2. Multicolor Cezanne Rug Shop at Dormify Size (in.): From W31.2 x L74

Made from: Polypropylene

Price: From $44 I love a vibrant rug, as they quickly create a big statement in a room. The deep pink and orange hues in this make me think of a sunset, which is just vibes TBH. You could use the colors in this rug as the palette for the rest of your room, too. This will help you choose matching decor for a bold yet beautiful finish. Easy to clean 3. Banks Vintage Area Rug Shop at Dormify Size (in.): From W24 x L36

Made from: Polyester

Price: From $49 This would make such a gorgeous addition to a cozy dorm room, along with plenty of soft cushions and throws. The color and pattern of this rug are so warm and inviting, and the vintage finish makes it look well-loved in an intentional way. Oh, and it’s machine washable, so you can have girl dinner on it without worrying about stains.

Dormify accent rugs

Got a medium-sized space to fill? Accent rugs are just the right size for doing this, as well as for zoning out bigger areas.

Positive 4. Love Checkerboard Rug Shop at Dormify Size (in.): From W24 x L36

Made from: Wool

Price: $79 Everybody say love! I’m here for this rainbow realness that would work so well if you’re going for a colorful Danish girl or maximalist decor. It’s made from wool hooked together, making it super durable. It also has a velvet backing, so it won’t move around too much either. This is always a win when it comes to choosing rugs. Relax bb 5. Chill Pill Accent Rug Shop at Dormify Size (in.): W15.7 x L27.5

Made from: Cotton

Price: $45 Honestly, college life can get stressful at times. Deadlines, homesickness, and friends are all a lot to deal with. Sometimes you just have to recenter yourself and relax. You can do that with this rug, which would make such a fun addition to a pink dorm room. BTW, this could also work as a bath mat, if ya need one. Versatile 6. Washable Natural Boho Rug Shop at Dormify Size (in.): From W48 x L72

Made from: Cotton

Price: From $259 Turn your dorm into a relaxing, boho haven with this soft rug. The neutral color will go with literally everything, so if you switch up your decor halfway through the year, it’ll still work. This is one of the pricier rugs on this list, but it's made out of 100% cotton and it will last you beyond dorm living.

Dormify fun-shaped rugs

CBA with rectangles and circles? These funky shapes will add cute character to your dorm.

Pretty petals 7. Flower Shaped Rug Shop at Dormify Size (in.): Dia.35

Made from: Cotton

Price: $49 If you love anything pretty (like me!), this flower rug is an adorable choice. It’s giving a li’l bit of retro flower power in the sweetest way possible. The pop of contrast with the purple and green is so stunning. Match this up with indoor plants and ivy vine leaves to turn your room into a green girlie paradise. Fluttery 8. Butterfly Shaped Rug Shop at Dormify Size (in.): W31 x L39

Made from: Cotton

Price: $45 I’m a total fairycore lover at heart, and I think this rug is such a whimsical take on the trend. The blue and black combo in this is seriously eye-catching, as is the butterfly shape. Decorate it alongside mushroom decor and fairy lights to make your place totally fit for a fairy queen (that’s you, bestie!). Jungle vibes 9. Cheetah Shaped Rug Shop at Dormify Size (in.): W13 x L23

Made from: Cotton

Price: $49 As a vegetarian, rugs made from real animals give me the ick. NTY! I much prefer this illustrative take on that style, which is thankfully cruelty-free and much chicer. If you’re planning on having a wildly great time at college, this is a cool way to get the fun vibes going.

FAQs

What size rug should I bring to college? This will depend on the size of your college room. Ask your college beforehand what the dimensions of your room and floor are, or measure yourself if you’re able to get a dorm viewing before moving in. That being said, it is a good idea to look for rugs no bigger than 60 inches in width by 74 inches in length.

Should you bring a rug to college? Yes! Rugs are a great way to add color and texture to a space. As well as this, they also will help make it feel more comfortable and inviting.

Rugs are definitely a must-have for any dorm, so it's worth bagging one before you head to college. If you have no idea where to start with decorating your space, there are plenty of dorm room ideas out there that'll inspire you. Your dorm is gonna look so fab once you’re done decorating!