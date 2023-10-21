We scoped out the best bath mats for small bathrooms — here are our 9 favorites

Sure, space is few and far between, but bath mats for small bathrooms are non-negotiable. Do you *really* want your wet, slippery toes to step out onto a cold, hard, tiled floor? We didn't think so.
To avoid any style discrepancies—or worse, safety hazards—don't sleep on the essential. After a long bubble bath session, we promise you're going to be glad the fuzzy companion is there to greet your feet.
If you're noodling on small bathroom ideas to switch up your already microscopic space, or if you're a renter who can only execute so many apartment bathroom ideas sans landlord, placing a bath mat near the tub or shower is an easy upgrade both stylistically and practically. Even better? Only minimal upkeep is required.
Bath Mats for Small Bathrooms: Quick Menu
1. Bath mats for small bathrooms
2. Where to shop
3. How we chose
4. FAQs
Bath mats for small bathrooms: where to shop, how we chose, and more
We have all the intel you could possibly need while adding to your actual or virtual shopping cart.
9 bath mats for small bathrooms
L20 x W13
Price:
Was $55.99, now $44.99
Wave bye-bye to soggy bath mats — this customer favorite keeps things dry with a waterproof, ventilated surface. The non-slip grip is especially appreciated, as is the zen aesthetic and easy-to-clean material. Plus, it comes in three sizes, which is ideal for those who might not be working with as much space as others.
L24 x W16
Price:
Was $17.99, now $9.99
With a staggering 2,400+ five-star reviews, the Bohumil Bath Rug has gotten quite a bit of hype. The thick velvet microfiber chenille will effectively absorb moisture and the non-slip backing is a welcome safety measure. Available in various sizes and shades, the bathroom staple is customizable for all of your style and aesthetic needs.
L21 x W34
Price: $65.99
Checkered rugs are having a moment, so why not make a statement in your W.C. with this twist on an '80s classic? Your toes will love stepping into cushy memory foam, and you'll take comfort in the non-slip surface on the back.
L26 x W26
Price: $14.99
For a fun floral mix, KÄRRKNIPPROT will gladly assist. Wet feet will love the thick, warm polyester, and style mavens will gravitate toward the pop of color. The backing consists of 50% natural, 50% synthetic latex. If you're concerned about slippage, consider scooping up a rug pad gripper.
L29 x W17
Price: $25.99
Start the day on a bright note with this half-circle sun bath mat. The boho bb is absorbent, cozy, and compact. When cloudy messes darken the sun's rays, all you need to do is plop this sucker in the washing machine on cold. And yes, it comes with non-slip backing.
L17 x W24
Price: $19.99
The seafoam shade evokes a calming bathroom aesthetic, but shoppers will really love the mat's tufted padding that's durable yet cozy after a long shower. Additionally, there's a non-skid resistance latex backing.
L21 x W34
Price: $48
A preppy, feminine touch to any bathroom, Maeve's quick drying, soft, and cute to boot. If you're looking for a little extra support, you can shop pad grips and velcro strip on Amazon.
L24 x W17
Price:
Was $44.50, now $35
The Morgan Bath Mat has everything a shopper could possibly want: chic style, memory foam padding, and a no-slip grip. If your W.C. could use a touch of quiet luxury, this is the route to take.
L22.25 x 14.25W
Price: $29.99
The perfect water-resistant bath mat with a natural aesthetic, World Market's selection will transport us to the spa without even leaving the house.
Where to shop for bathroom mats
In search of the small bathroom must-have? No W.C. is complete without a mat, and we're here to help you narrow down the search:
- Shop Amazon bath mats
- Shop at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shop IKEA bath mats
- Shop Target bath mats
- Shop Wayfair bath mats
How we chose the bath mats
Given that space isn't always available in ample supply for renters and dorm dwellers, dimensions were carefully reviewed before selecting products. We also took customer recommendations and safety factors into consideration as we compiled our guide of bath mats for small bathrooms.
FAQs
Where do you put a bath mat in a small bathroom?
In a small bathroom, a bath mat should be placed outside the tub or shower, or even inside the tub (provided it's the right material) to prevent any safety hazards. In a larger bathroom, you might have more room to play with a bigger rug and position it elsewhere, perhaps near the sink or door, but when working with a cramped area, you'll want something that above all will keep you from slipping.
How do you make a small bathroom cozy?
Much like any other small space, the first thing you'll need to do is get rid of clutter. From there, accessorizing with fun textiles and soothing colors can help the cozy factor. Anything that feels loud, be it the shower curtain or paint selection, might make your space feel more cramped and less cozy.
Still on the hunt? You'll love the Y2K vibe of Urban Outfitters' bath mats and appreciate the viral sensation that is the Diptyque-style bath mat.
And, when working with limited space, you're going to have to keep things neat and orderly, but thankfully the experts can assist with all the ways to declutter a small bathroom.