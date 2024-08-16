Hummingbird migration — 5 easy ways to help our feathered friends during their travels

Hummingbirds are such a beautiful sight to see. One of the reasons they're so special is that you can't always see them — in fact, they migrate to Mexico and Central America during late summer and fall, before coming back north to the US in late winter and early spring.

If you want to help these fabulous feathered birds during this time, there are lots of things you can implement in your garden to help them along their journey. Providing water, hanging up feeders, and preventing window collisions are just a few of the tips gardening pros recommend.

For those wanting to attract hummingbirds and support them during their travels, these tips and tricks will all be useful.

1. Utilize hummingbird feeders

When you go on your travels, chances are that you have snacks in your bag or make plans to stop at a restaurant along the way. Just like us, hummingbirds need fuel during their trips.

“Grabbing a hummingbird feeder or two is the easiest way to attract them, as they’re designed to attract hummingbirds and are specifically designed for a hummingbird’s long beak,” explains Jeremy Yamaguchi, gardening pro and CEO of Lawn Love.

When shopping for a hummingbird feeder, Jeremy recommends looking for one that's red, as this color attracts them. “I would also recommend buying a feeder with a bee guard and an ant moat for added protection,” he adds.

For example, the Pennington Glass Red Hummingbird Feeder from Walmart ticks all these boxes, is dishwasher safe, and is made from UV-stabilized material.

2. Provide the right nectar

Once you’ve got a hummingbird feeder in place, make to fill it up with the right nectar solution

“One of the most important things you can do for migrating hummingbirds is make sure you fill any hummingbird feeders you have with appropriate food,” explains Ryan Farley, gardening pro and CEO of LawnStarter.

He continues, “A 1:4 mix of white sugar and water is best. Never use any dyes, and never use any other kinds of sweetener.”

This is one of the biggest hummingbird feeder mistakes you can make, as this can lead to fungal infections that will hurt the hummingbirds.

3. Plant native flowers

Enhance your backyard ideas by adding beautiful blooms that will not only attract hummingbirds but will also help you create cottage gardens.

“Incorporate plants into your garden design which are indigenous and rich in nectar content such as bee balm (Monarda), trumpet vine (Campsis radicans) or cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis),” says Matthew Wilson, gardening pro and CEO of Handy Gardeners.

He says these should be flowering during late summer through early fall, providing natural food sources required by the migrating hummingbirds.

4. Prevent window collisions

This trick is one you’ll need to go inside to do, but it is easy and will hardly take you any time.

“A simple way to help support migrating hummingbirds in your area is to make your windows less dangerous to them,” explains Rafi Friedman, president of Coastal Luxury Outdoors.

He continues, “Large picture windows and patio doors are especially problematic, as they'll become confused and crash right into them in some cases.”

Rafi says the best way to reduce this risk is to add decals and decorations to the outside of your windows (the Shawula Flower Window Decals from Amazon are a cute choice). Make sure to clean your windows properly before you do this, so they stick on properly.

“This will help hummingbirds (and other birds) recognize that there's something there and avoid it,” he adds.

5. Give them fresh water

As well as providing nectar to drink, it’s also a good idea to provide fresh water.

“Hummingbirds require clean drinking water as well as bathing facilities,” says Matthew.

He suggests setting up low fountains with gentle spray, as this can greatly attract them. For instance, the iFanze Solar Fountain from Walmart can be put in bird baths and is eco-friendly.

“If possible you can also create misting stations or drippers that mimic natural water sources loved by these birds,” he suggests.

By following these easy steps, not only will you be able to attract hummingbirds to your balcony or backyard, but you will also be able to help other birds who may come into your outdoor space.

Want to carry on making your garden suitable for these feathered friends? Learning how to make a DIY hummingbird feeder may also come in useful.