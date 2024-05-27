Hummingbird feeder mistakes — 7 common errors to avoid to keep these fabulous feathered friends happy

Swotting up on hummingbird feeder mistakes to avoid is a smart move if you want to welcome these feathered friends into your backyard to enjoy a bite, but aren't sure what is deterring them.

We've quizzed backyard and bird pros to find out why they might not be taking a snack break in your space. Simple snags include poor feeder placement to bigger issues like pests invading your feeder. No matter what the problem, our pros have the solutions.

If you want to attract hummingbirds to your backyard, finding out what they don't love is just as important as finding out how to invite them in.

Fix these hummingbird feeder mistakes

Whether you want to entice hummingbirds to your balcony or to a larger space, these hummingbird feeder mistakes to swerve will come in useful.

We've also rounded up useful, highly-rated buys throughout to help you fix these problems.

1. Picking the wrong feeder design

Just like us, hummingbirds have design styles that they much prefer than others. This means it can be a big hummingbird feeder mistake not choosing the right one.

“Some feeders are more attractive to hummingbirds than others,” explains Cyrille Adjalala, bird watcher and expert at Bird Watchers Hub.

“Look for feeders that are easy to clean, have perches, and are bright red, as this color is particularly appealing to them,” he explains.

These don’t need to cost a lot either — for example, the First Nature Hummingbird Feeder from Walmart is just $4.18, has over 900 five-star reviews, and keeps birds safe, too.

2. Making the wrong nectar recipe

If you went to a restaurant and were served something you didn’t like, you probably wouldn’t go back, right? The same logic applies here to this hummingbird feeder mistake.

“Avoid using honey, artificial sweeteners, or red dye as these can be harmful to the birds,” Cyrille explains.

The best nectar recipe is actually simple — just use four parts water to one part white granulated sugar.

3. Putting your feeder in the wrong location

This is the quickest hummingbird feeder mistake to fix, and it might be the only problem there actually is.

“Hummingbirds are more likely to visit feeders that are placed in a safe, convenient location,” Cyrille explains. “Hang the feeder in a shaded area near flowers or shrubs where they can easily spot it and find shelter."

For those who have created a shrubbery area to improve privacy in your backyard, this is a great way to enhance the aesthetic appearance of it.

4. Having pests in the feeder

We'll be real with you: much like us humans, hummingbirds don’t want to share their space or food with nasty pests.

“Ants, bees, and wasps can deter hummingbirds, which is why I always recommend using an ant moat above the feeder and choosing feeders with bee guards to minimize these pests,” Cyrille says.

For example, the Perky Pet Hummingbird Feeder from Amazon comes with two feeders, has a built-in ant moat and bee guard, and is made with robust glass.

Not sure what pests you're dealing with? Learning how to identify bugs will come in useful. For those who have done this and found out they have nasty creepy crawlies, it’s a good idea to find out how to get rid of ants quickly.

5. Not cleaning your feeder properly

If your hummingbird feeder is dirty or the nectar is old, Cyrille says your feathered friends just won’t come near it.

“Hummingbirds are very sensitive to changes in the environment, so you need to keep that in mind when cleaning your feeder,” explains Jeremy Yamaguchi, backyard expert and CEO of Lawn Love.

“It's best to fill your sink with hot water and either vinegar or mild dishwashing liquid (such as basic Dawn Washing Liquid from Amazon, which is unscented and comes in a biodegradable bottle) and let the parts of the feeder soak,” he adds.

From here, simply use towels to dry them, then allow to air dry the rest of the way before reassembling.

6. Not having your feeder out at peak times

When you’re refreshing your outdoor decor for warmer weather, make sure you get your hummingbird feeder out as soon as possible.

“Make sure your feeders are out early in the spring and keep them up until late fall. Migrating hummingbirds need reliable food sources during these times,” Cyrille says.

If you don’t want to forget next year, set a calendar reminder on your phone during the first month of spring to ensure it’s out straight away and local hummingbirds learn you have food on offer ASAP.

7. Not having flowers around the feeder

It’s not just the color red that hummingbirds are attracted to. They love seeing beautiful blooms, which is why failing to bring flowers into your backyard ideas is a hummingbird feeder mistake you shouldn’t make.

“Hummingbirds are attracted to brightly colored flowers, so planting native flowering plants in your backyard garden can help attract them,” explains Cyrille.

Cyrille's favorites include bee balm, trumpet vine, and salvia. I like the look of the pretty Hirt’s Gardens Salvia from Walmart, which are tolerant to drought conditions — making them ideal for Hummingbird fans also looking for xeriscaping ideas.

By fixing these hummingbird feeder mistakes, you should be able to carry on bringing hummingbirds into your backyard, meaning you can enjoy their beauty and hear their lovely sounds.

If you want to get creative with your bird feeder, you could always DIY your own hummingbird feeder to add a unique focal point to your backyard.