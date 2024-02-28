How to propagate a jade plant — 5 expert-approved tips for beginners

If you're looking to expand your garden, learn how to propagate a jade plant for extra greenery. They’re considered to be signs of good luck, are easy to grow and can provide benefits to your environment.

According to experts, jade plants help improve indoor air quality, increase humidity levels, and absorb carbon dioxide. Plus, they can make your living space look more inviting and earthy.

Not a professional gardener? Not to worry. Our green-thumbed experts explain how to take advantage of one of the best indoor plants.

How to propagate a jade plant like a pro

If you're taking care of a jade plant, you're in luck. As an easy house plant, they're pretty low maintenance and great for beginners.

Once your jade plant is happy and healthy, you can take some cuttings and propagate it to create a jungle of indoor greenery. We asked experts for the best ways to propagate a jade plant without damaging the original and what else we need to know about completing this task successfully.

1. Use a leaf

When it comes to propagating a jade plant, one of the best methods is by using a leaf. Just make sure your plant is healthy before snipping any off. If you're jade plant is dropping leaves it may be a sign you're overwatering it.

Succulent expert, Cassidy Tuttle, says, “To propagate from a leaf, you carefully remove the leaf right where it attaches to the stem. Let it sit on a dry surface for a day or two and then lay it flat on top of regular soil.”

Over the next few weeks, keep the soil damp. “Eventually,“ Cassidy explains, “roots and a new plant will start to grow from the end where the leaf was once attached to the plant.”

2. Use cuttings

Looking for an alternative to using a leaf? Using cuttings to propagate a jade plant is both faster and easier.

“Use a sharp knife or scissors to make a clean cut through a section of stem, let the cutting sit on a dry surface for two days, and then plant it in soil (such as Miracle-Gro Succulent Potting Mix on Amazon ) and water every three to four days for about two weeks,” says Tuttle.

After that, you’ll want to water it about once a week until you're confident roots have formed. “If it resists, it has grown enough roots to be watered using the ’soak and dry’ method, typically recommended for succulents,” she adds.

This is when you soak the plant and let the soil almost dry completely before watering again.

3. Give sunlight and water

Plants usually need some combination of water and sunlight to grow and the same goes for jade plants, and any leaves or stems you’re propagating. Even if you have a small space, you’ll want to find room to place your propagation by a bright window.

Check how often to water a jade plant so your cuttings have adequate water whilst it establishes new roots.

“For northern hemisphere plant parents, place your cutting next to a south-facing window, and for southern hemisphere plant parents, place it next to a north-facing window,” says Julie Pfeiffer, houseplant expert.

Keep in mind that indoor succulents only need watering when the soil has had time to dry out two to four inches down. Pfeiffer recommends staying consistent with watering by checking your plant's soil moisture every one to two weeks.

If you’re still not sure, use a soil monitor such as this from SZHLUX Moisture Meter Water Monitor from Amazon to check if it’s time to water your propagates yet or not.

You don’t always need top-of-the-line gardening tools when it comes to successfully propagating and growing indoor plants. Cheryl Rafuse, owner of Plant Magic , says you can find budget-friendly options that are both effective and easy to use.

“I like using terracotta pots like this set of six pots available on Amazon because it’s harder to overwater your plants since it wicks the water away from wet soil,” says Cheryl.

She also recommends using tiny sets of pruners like Modern Sprouts Gardening Shears on Amazon and scissors to trim and maintain your plant.

5. Take them outside

Yes, you can take indoor plants outside. “Once the weather is consistently above 60 degrees, you can take your succulent and propagated cuts outdoors in a bright indirect light area to promote more growth,” says Pfeiffer.

You’ll want to be sure to bring your jade plants back indoors once temperatures drop below 60 degrees so you don’t accidentally kill your houseplants.

Adding a jade plant propagate to your indoor garden line-up is a great choice for an easy living room plant as it doesn't need watering very often.

If you really want to embrace a summery look, add some tropical indoor plants like leafy palms and colorful flowers.