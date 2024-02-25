You'll need to learn how often to water a snake plant if you're not gifted with a natural green thumb. These gorgeous plants make great additions to small spaces but keeping them healthy is essential.

For the most part, snake plants are pretty easy to take care of but one of the most common issues that comes up is how often to water. Too little could result in brown leaves, while too much brings droopy leaves and root rot. Enter: our plant pros.

We asked gardening and plant experts for their advice for maintaining snake plants. As one of the best indoor plants, it's important to look after them the right way.

How often to water a snake plant, according to plant pros

Step one of plant maintenance is learning how to care for your snake plant. They're one of the most common indoor plants, with bright green leaves, which really make an impact. The good news is that they're easy to look after, but you should know snake plants can be toxic to pets.

During spring and summer when temperatures are warmer, you should be watering your snake plant every two to three weeks. During the colder winter months, drop this down to about once a month.

You should wait until the soil feels dry before watering again. This may vary depending on the heat, lighting and humidity of your space, as well as the condition of your snake plant.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to tell if a snake plant needs water

The best way to tell if a snake plant needs water is if the soil is completely dried out. "Make sure the soil is evenly moist but not soggy. It's best to water thoroughly, letting excess water drain away without letting the plant sit in it," says Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal.

A good way to check if your snake plant needs water is with this GROWIT Soil Water Monitor for Plants on Amazon, which is perfect for beginner plant-parents.

Gene Caballero Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Green Pal Gene Caballero is co-founder of Green Pal, a platform connecting customers to lawn care experts in their area throughout the United States. With such diverse areas to cover, Gene is well-versed in specific needs for various environments.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How much water a snake plant needs

As you water your snake plant, check to see that it's being absorbed by the soil. Stop water once you notice that it's draining from the bottom as that means the soil is properly saturated. Too much water can damage the leaves and lead to root rot.

"A visual inspection will tell you if you've used too much water on a snake plant. If the leaves turn color (green to yellow), this is likely an indication of overwatering," says Jen McDonald, plant expert and founder of Garden Girls.

Investing in a self-watering planter, like this set of two planters from Amazon, can help make sure your plant is always getting the right amount of hydration.

Jen McDonald Social Links Navigation Garden expert, Garden Girls co-founder Jen is a garden expert and the co-founder of Garden Girls, based in Texas. She specializes in raised bed garden design and installation, and she is certified with the NPSOT, Native Pollinator Society of Texas, and as an Organic Garden Vegetable Specialist.

While a pretty easy house plant to look after, snake plants can still have their issues when it comes to maintenance. Make sure to keep checking the soil for dryness, the leaves brown spots, and signs of sagging or drooping.

If you're looking to add to your easy-going garden, caring for air plants is super simple and hardly requires any water at all.