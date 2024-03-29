How often to water a marginata dracaena plant, according to the experts

Learning how often to water a marginata dracaena plant will take your plant game to the next level. A favorite amongst plant enthusiasts, the marginata dracaena is a show-stopper with a tropical flair and simple maintenance requirements, particularly when it comes to hydration.

There's nothing you'll appreciate more than an eye-catching, non-fussy leafy companion, especially when you have an outdoor garden you'll soon need to tend to. The marginata dracaena serves looks but won't overwhelm you with excessive requirements.

If this sounds like one of the best indoor plants to add to your collection, you'd be correct. Learn a little bit more about its needs before venturing to your local nursery.

How often to water a marginata dracaena plant

When gardening in an apartment or small home, dwellers will turn to the marginata dracaena plant for a variety of reasons.

"It's a low maintenance, resilient plant that is perfect for both experienced plant enthusiasts and beginners alike," says Paris Lalicata, a community associate and plant education director at The Sill. "Not to mention, it's a beautiful tree with vibrant, sword-shaped leaves which help it stand out as a captivating focal point in any room."

Though there isn't a set time in which to give these tropical indoor plants some water, Paris suggests about every seven to 10 days if they remain in bright light, and about two weeks if they're hanging out in lower light.

"You'll want to increase your frequency with increased light," she adds. "It's still best to check the moisture of the soil to ensure at least 50% of the soil has dried out before watering."

And speaking of which, when caring for houseplants, you cannot disregard their soil. How else will the marginata dracaena plant thrive?

"It's important to use a well-draining soil and to fertilize lightly every six to eight weeks during the growing season," says Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal.

Explore our expert-backed guide for when to fertilize houseplants and opt for something like Miracle-Gro Houseplant Potting Mix on Amazon.

"Overwatering is a bigger risk than underwatering for these guys," says Evan Torchio, CEO, Founder at Tree Menders. "You only need to water them when the top inch or two of soil feels dry to the touch. So stick your finger in the pot, and if it feels moist, hold off on watering."

Gene Caballero Social Links Navigation Co-founder of GreenPal Gene Caballero is co-founder of Green Pal, a platform connecting customers to lawn care experts in their area throughout the United States. With such diverse areas to cover, Gene is well-versed in specific greenery needs for various environments.

Paris Lalicata Social Links Navigation Community Associate + Plant Education Director Paris is a community associate and plant education director at The Sill, which was founded on the notion that plants make us happier, healthier humans. The self-taught expert has over 200 plants in her own collection, so she's the perfect go-to for those who need assistance with their plants.

Evan Torchio Social Links Navigation CEO, Founder at Tree Menders Growing up in northern Ontario, Evan has always found solace around trees. He earned a bachelor’s degree in forestry and is a member of the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA). Evan started his career in arboriculture working for a family-owned operation, before starting Tree Menders. Today, his passion is building a successful business where customer satisfaction is top of mind.

What to shop

