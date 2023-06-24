I just went to the Sex and the City pop-up — here's everything I spotted in Carrie's apartment that you can buy for yours

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sex and the City has just turned 25 years old (BRB, just bingeing all my fave OG episodes, again) and has launched a seriously cute pop-up of Carrie’s flat *squeals with delight* to celebrate. Alongside launching season two of SATC spin-off, And Just Like That, obvi.

Even if you weren’t born when SATC first launched, the chances are that you’ve seen the OG show. I mean, who hasn’t?! After hearing my mom obsess about it, I decided to give it a try and now I’m just as obsessed as her (I fell hard for the 90s nostalgia) - in my free time you can find me watching old reruns again, and again.

Besides the flawless fashion and luxe lives the SATC gals live, one thing that I am low-key crazy about is the decor. It’s 90s style at its very best, and I am here for it. You should see my Pinterest board, it’s packed full of SATC decor pins.

Keen to recreate the look of Carrie’s iconic Manhattan brownstone apartment yo-self? Listen up besties, because we’ve shopped the look for you and, FYI, it’s easier to re-create than you’d think. So, if you've been looking for some new apartment decor ideas to give your space a refresh, let this be your sign.

All our fave decor Sex and the City decor buys — inspired by Carrie's apartment