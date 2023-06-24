I just went to the Sex and the City pop-up — here's everything I spotted in Carrie's apartment that you can buy for yours

Beth Mahoney
By Beth Mahoney
published

Sex and the City has just turned 25 years old (BRB, just bingeing all my fave OG episodes, again) and has launched a seriously cute pop-up of Carrie’s flat *squeals with delight* to celebrate. Alongside launching season two of SATC spin-off, And Just Like That, obvi. 

Even if you weren’t born when SATC first launched, the chances are that you’ve seen the OG show. I mean, who hasn’t?! After hearing my mom obsess about it, I decided to give it a try and now I’m just as obsessed as her (I fell hard for the 90s nostalgia) - in my free time you can find me watching old reruns again, and again. 

Besides the flawless fashion and luxe lives the SATC gals live, one thing that I am low-key crazy about is the decor. It’s 90s style at its very best, and I am here for it. You should see my Pinterest board, it’s packed full of SATC decor pins.

Keen to recreate the look of Carrie’s iconic Manhattan brownstone apartment yo-self? Listen up besties, because we’ve shopped the look for you and, FYI, it’s easier to re-create than you’d think. So, if you've been looking for some new apartment decor ideas to give your space a refresh, let this be your sign.

All our fave decor Sex and the City decor buys — inspired by Carrie's apartment

A purple bedding set

1. Eider and Ivory Fordbridge Cotton Duvet Cover Set

It might just look like purple bedding but it's the same hue and style of bedding as Carrie has in her New York apartment, so for the ultimate SATC vibe, it's a must buy. And, FYI, this set from Wayfair is ideal as it's made from the super soft jersey material of dreams. 

A brown indoor bench
2. Mayers Bench Corrigan Studio®

If you're somewhat of a messy gal like Carrie, you need a bench like this in your life. At the foot of Carrie's bed sits a solid wood bench - a lot like this one - that she often uses to toss her clothes over.

A brown leather armchair with wooden arms and legs
3. Ochine Leather Accent Chair

This chair is totally giving Aidan and Carrie. Their relationship may not have been made to last but the chair he made certainly was. Obvi, Carrie’s version was hand crafted by Aidan, who - it appears - is set to make a rather epic comeback in season two of And Just Like That, but this one from Wayfair is just as chic. 

A framed perfum print
4. Yellowbird Art & Design Perfume Bottle

Ok, ok, ok, so Carrie's OG parfum print actually came from a set at Bloomingdales. This print might not be identical but it has the same vibe and would look great hung on the wall (using a no-drill hook obvi) or lent against the wall. 

A blue Prade book
5. Little Book of Prade Graves Laia Farran Graves

The shelves of Carrie's bookshelves are lined with fashion books, including a Prada book that's very similar to this one. Whether you opt to position this on a bookshelf or lay it out on your coffee table, it's sure to add that Carrie vibe to your apartment. 

A set of three green glass mini vases
6. Molimao Bud Vase Set of 3

How cute are these little green glass mini vases? Carrie has similar ones dotted around her apartment, on her bedside table and on her storage chests. 

A set of vintage-style mushroom wall prints
7. Generic Store Vintage Botanical Prints

These sweet vintage-style mushroom prints are almost identical to the ones Carrie has on display in her apartment.  (BRB, just adding these to my cart before they sell out.)

A set of three vintage-style picture frames
8. Xuanluo Farmhouse Rustic Vintage Distressed Wood Grain Photo Frames

Carrie likes to display her vintage fungi-esque prints in distressed style frames, just like these. For added Carrie vibes, pop your prints into these frames before displaying them. 

A silver pedestal mirror
9. Nicesail Double-Sided Tabletop Pedestal Mirror

Yes, this is basic AF, but a pedestal mirror - especially a double-sided one - is never a bad buy. If it's good enough for Carrie's nightstand, it's good enough for us! 

