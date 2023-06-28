And just like that... We've rounded up 9 'Sex and the City'-inspired decor buys

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

According to Carrie Bradshaw, “In New York, they say, you're always looking for a job, a boyfriend, or an apartment.” Well, we got a chance to look around Carrie's (blissfully rent-controlled) studio apartment and rounded up plenty of inspo even Charlotte would love.

Even if you weren’t born when Sex and the City first launched, the chances are that you’ve seen the OG show. I mean, who hasn’t?! After hearing my mom obsess about it, I decided to give it a try and now I’m just as obsessed as her (I fell hard for the '90s nostalgia).

Besides the flawless fashion and luxe lives the SATC gals live, one thing that I am low-key wild about is the decor. It’s '90s style at its very best, and I am here for it. You should see my Pinterest board; it’s packed full of SATC decor pins.

Wanna get the look of Carrie’s iconic Manhattan brownstone apartment yourself? Listen up besties, because we’ve shopped the look for you, and it’s easier to recreate than you’d think.

Take a look inside Carrie's apartment

Our top 'Sex and the City'-inspired decor picks