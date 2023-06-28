And just like that... We've rounded up 9 'Sex and the City'-inspired decor buys

According to Carrie Bradshaw, “In New York, they say, you're always looking for a job, a boyfriend, or an apartment.” Well, we got a chance to look around Carrie's (blissfully rent-controlled) studio apartment and rounded up plenty of inspo even Charlotte would love.
Even if you weren’t born when Sex and the City first launched, the chances are that you’ve seen the OG show. I mean, who hasn’t?! After hearing my mom obsess about it, I decided to give it a try and now I’m just as obsessed as her (I fell hard for the '90s nostalgia).
Besides the flawless fashion and luxe lives the SATC gals live, one thing that I am low-key wild about is the decor. It’s '90s style at its very best, and I am here for it. You should see my Pinterest board; it’s packed full of SATC decor pins.
Wanna get the look of Carrie’s iconic Manhattan brownstone apartment yourself? Listen up besties, because we’ve shopped the look for you, and it’s easier to recreate than you’d think.
Take a look inside Carrie's apartment
Our top 'Sex and the City'-inspired decor picks
It might just look like purple bedding but it's the same hue and style that Carrie has in her New York apartment, so for the ultimate SATC vibe, it's a must-buy. And, FYI, this set from Wayfair is ideal as it's made from super soft jersey material.
If you're somewhat of a messy gal like Carrie, you need a bench like this in your life. At the foot of her bed sits a solid wood bench, a lot like this one, that she often uses to toss her clothes over.
This chair is totally giving Aidan and Carrie. Their relationship may not have been made to last but the chair he made certainly was. Obvi, Carrie’s version was hand-crafted by Aidan, who may or may not be making a rather epic comeback in season two of And Just Like That, but this one from Wayfair is just as chic.
Ok, ok, ok, so Carrie's OG parfum print actually came from a set at Bloomingdale's. This print might not be identical but it has the same vibe and would look great hung on the wall (using a no-drill hook obvi) or leant against the wall.
The shelves of Carrie's bookcases are lined with fashion reads, including a Prada book that's very similar to this one. Whether you opt to position this on a bookshelf or lay it out on your coffee table, it's sure to add that SATC vibe to your apartment.
How cute are these mini green glass vases? Carrie has similar picks dotted around her apartment — on her bedside table and on her storage chests.
These sweet vintage-style mushroom prints are almost identical to the ones Carrie has on display in her apartment (BRB, just adding these to my cart before they sell out).
Carrie likes to display her vintage fungi-esque prints in distressed style frames, just like these. To get the same look, pop your prints into these frames before displaying them.