The best fans for dorm rooms that are quiet but powerful (and cute!)

Best fans for dorm rooms: Quick Menu
1. Small fans
2. Large fans
3. What to consider
4. How we chose
POV: You’ve just arrived at college and you’ve noticed that your dorm feels srsly hot and hella stuffy. And while you’ve probably remembered to pack all of those other dorm essentials, from ultra comfy bedding to cute li’l pieces of decor (mushroom lamps we’re looking at you), the chances are that you may have forgotten to pack a fan.
The reality is that dorms can be super toasty. You’re sharing a confined space with another person, so it’s naturally gonna get hot pretty quickly. So, having a fan on hand to cool the space when it starts to heat up is a must. So how do you go about choosing one when there are so many to pick from?
Don’t panic — we’ve got you covered. So that you don’t have to choose, we’ve done a little digging and rounded up all the best fans for dorm rooms that are cute, compact, and super powerful.
These are the cutest (and best) fans for your dorm room
Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Small fans
Type: Desk fan
Size: 10.13" W x 11.42" H x 6.13'' D
Modes: 1
Speeds: 2
Timer: No
Color(s): Green and white
Price: $59.99
How cute is this retro-style fan that has a 4.7 star rating and over 450 reviews? It looks just like a fan out of the 1940s but it's far more powerful. With two speed controls and a moveable head, it's easy to use and adjust, allowing you to direct the air wherever you need it. Plus, it comes in a super stylish teal hue, ideal for adding extra color to your dorm.
Type: Desk fan
Size: 6.3" D x 8.94 " W x 10.9" H
Modes: 1
Speeds: 3
Timer: No
Color(s): Black and white
Price: $16.99
Ok ok, so this li'l table fan might be more basic than bougie but it'll get the job done without costing all the $$$. This super low-cost fan, ideal for anyone on a budget, features three speeds and runs surprisingly quietly. Oh, and it has a star rating of 4.4 and nearly 3,000 reviews.
Type: Portable fan
Size: 4.7"D x 4.7"W x 41.7"H
Modes: 4
Speeds: 4
Timer: Yes
Color(s): Pink, black and white
Price: $43.99
This portable, battery or USB-powered fan (that can be adjusted to varying heights), features a foldaway design that's ideal for smaller spaces, like dorms. Plus, it comes with a super handy remote control, timer, and four-speed settings, and it has a star rating of 4.4 and over 2,000 ratings from shoppers.
Large fans
Amazon's Choice
Type: Tower fan
Size: 13"D x 13"W x 41.73"H
Modes: 4
Speeds: 6
Timer: Yes
Color(s): Black
Price: $89.99
If you prefer a tower fan over a desk model, then this 42-inch bladeless, oscillating fan (that runs super quietly) is a great choice. It has a rating of 4.7 stars and over 22,000 reviews. It features six fan speeds, four modes, and comes with a remote. Plus, it has a 12-hour sleep timer (ideal for using overnight). Oh, and it comes with a super handy remote so you don't even need to get out of bed to turn it on.
Type: Tower fan
Size: 8.66" D x 8.66" W x 30.31" H
Modes: 3
Speeds: 3
Timer: Yes
Color(s): Green, black, pink, white
Price: $55.15
Love an oscillating fan but want something more exciting than black or white? Well, you're in for a treat as this fan has a 4.5-star rating from over 100 shoppers. It comes in a range of colors including teal and a super pretty pink. It also features a super handy quiet setting (IYKYK, right) and comes with a remote control for ease of use.
Type: Pedestal Fan
Size: 18" L x 17" W x 47" H
Modes: 1
Speeds: 3
Timer: No
Color(s): White, black
Price: $37.79
With a star rating of 4.4 and over 10,000 reviews, this fan comes highly rated, and it's easy to see why. It's affordably priced without compromising on power, and it's also super powerful and features three-speed options as well as a height-adjustable stand and moveable head.
What to consider when choosing a fan for your dorm room
When you're choosing a fan for your dorm room there are a few key factors that you might want to think about.
- How loud the fan is when running
- Whether the fan runs quietly (as you don't want to upset your roommate)
- How compact the fan is and whether it's easy to store in the colder months
- How powerful the fan is and whether it can actually cool the space down
How we chose these dorm room fans
We chose these dorm room fans by doing a deep dive on each product pick and selecting the fans than come with the best features, as well as coming highly rated by shoppers.