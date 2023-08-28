The best fans for dorm rooms that are quiet but powerful (and cute!)

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

POV: You’ve just arrived at college and you’ve noticed that your dorm feels srsly hot and hella stuffy. And while you’ve probably remembered to pack all of those other dorm essentials, from ultra comfy bedding to cute li’l pieces of decor (mushroom lamps we’re looking at you), the chances are that you may have forgotten to pack a fan.

The reality is that dorms can be super toasty. You’re sharing a confined space with another person, so it’s naturally gonna get hot pretty quickly. So, having a fan on hand to cool the space when it starts to heat up is a must. So how do you go about choosing one when there are so many to pick from?

Don’t panic — we’ve got you covered. So that you don’t have to choose, we’ve done a little digging and rounded up all the best fans for dorm rooms that are cute, compact, and super powerful.

These are the cutest (and best) fans for your dorm room

Small fans

1. VFAN JR. Vintage Air Circulator Fan Shop at Wayfair Type: Desk fan

Size: 10.13" W x 11.42" H x 6.13'' D

Modes: 1

Speeds: 2

Timer: No

Color(s): Green and white

Price: $59.99 How cute is this retro-style fan that has a 4.7 star rating and over 450 reviews? It looks just like a fan out of the 1940s but it's far more powerful. With two speed controls and a moveable head, it's easy to use and adjust, allowing you to direct the air wherever you need it. Plus, it comes in a super stylish teal hue, ideal for adding extra color to your dorm. 2. Honeywell Turbo Force Table Air Circulator Fan Shop at Target Type: Desk fan

Size: 6.3" D x 8.94 " W x 10.9" H

Modes: 1

Speeds: 3

Timer: No

Color(s): Black and white

Price: $16.99 Ok ok, so this li'l table fan might be more basic than bougie but it'll get the job done without costing all the $$$. This super low-cost fan, ideal for anyone on a budget, features three speeds and runs surprisingly quietly. Oh, and it has a star rating of 4.4 and nearly 3,000 reviews. 3. UN UnitedTime Desk Fan Shop at Amazon Type: Portable fan

Size: 4.7"D x 4.7"W x 41.7"H

Modes: 4

Speeds: 4

Timer: Yes

Color(s): Pink, black and white

Price: $43.99 This portable, battery or USB-powered fan (that can be adjusted to varying heights), features a foldaway design that's ideal for smaller spaces, like dorms. Plus, it comes with a super handy remote control, timer, and four-speed settings, and it has a star rating of 4.4 and over 2,000 ratings from shoppers.

Large fans

Amazon's Choice 4. Dreo Tower Fan Shop at Amazon Type: Tower fan

Size: 13"D x 13"W x 41.73"H

Modes: 4

Speeds: 6

Timer: Yes

Color(s): Black

Price: $89.99 If you prefer a tower fan over a desk model, then this 42-inch bladeless, oscillating fan (that runs super quietly) is a great choice. It has a rating of 4.7 stars and over 22,000 reviews. It features six fan speeds, four modes, and comes with a remote. Plus, it has a 12-hour sleep timer (ideal for using overnight). Oh, and it comes with a super handy remote so you don't even need to get out of bed to turn it on. 5. R. W. Flame Oscillating Tower Fan Shop at Amazon Type: Tower fan

Size: 8.66" D x 8.66" W x 30.31" H

Modes: 3

Speeds: 3

Timer: Yes

Color(s): Green, black, pink, white

Price: $55.15 Love an oscillating fan but want something more exciting than black or white? Well, you're in for a treat as this fan has a 4.5-star rating from over 100 shoppers. It comes in a range of colors including teal and a super pretty pink. It also features a super handy quiet setting (IYKYK, right) and comes with a remote control for ease of use. 6. Lasko 2520 Oscillating Stand Fan Shop at Amazon Type: Pedestal Fan

Size: 18" L x 17" W x 47" H

Modes: 1

Speeds: 3

Timer: No

Color(s): White, black

Price: $37.79 With a star rating of 4.4 and over 10,000 reviews, this fan comes highly rated, and it's easy to see why. It's affordably priced without compromising on power, and it's also super powerful and features three-speed options as well as a height-adjustable stand and moveable head.

What to consider when choosing a fan for your dorm room

When you're choosing a fan for your dorm room there are a few key factors that you might want to think about.

How loud the fan is when running

Whether the fan runs quietly (as you don't want to upset your roommate)

How compact the fan is and whether it's easy to store in the colder months

How powerful the fan is and whether it can actually cool the space down

How we chose these dorm room fans

We chose these dorm room fans by doing a deep dive on each product pick and selecting the fans than come with the best features, as well as coming highly rated by shoppers.